KARNS CITY — Moved up a day to avoid possible stormy weather on Wednesday, the Redbank Valley track and field teams traveled to Karns City Tuesday and were swept by the hosts.
The Bulldogs lost 86-64 while the Lady Bulldogs fell, 98-52. The Bulldogs are 2-1 while the Lady Bulldogs are 1-2.
Both teams visit C-L next Tuesday before hosting Moniteau next Thursday. They’ll travel to the Brookville Invitational next Saturday as well.
The Bulldogs got a big day from Aiden Ortz, who nearly broke his own school record in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 10 inches, one inch shy of his record set last year. Ortz also won the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 2 inches and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay with Ashton Kahle, Cam Wagner and Owen Harmon in 44.5 seconds. Ortz finished third in the 100 dash as well.
Kahle won the 100 dash with a hand-held time of 11.1 seconds (converts to a 11.34 which is still a season-best) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
Wagner won the discus (155 feet, 10 inches) and finished second in the shot put to teammate Brayden Delp who won with a throw of 48 feet, 10 inches. Delp finished second to Wagner in the discus.
Also on the track, Kieran Fricko doubled with wins in the 1,600 (5:16.1) and 3,200 (12:07).
Colton Shick won the javelin (133 feet, 7 inches), Rylan Rupp won the high jump and finished third in the discus and Nolan Barnett was second in the 800.
Mylee Harmon won four events for the Lady Bulldogs, taking the 100 dash (12.9, D9 qualifier even after .24 addition for FAT conversion), 400 dash (1:02.1, district-qualifying) and high jump (4 feet, 5 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:32.9, D9 qualifier) with Kira Bonanno, Ally Shoemaker and Lia Hageter.
Alivia Huffman won the javelin (99 feet, 11 inches) and long jump (15 feet, 2 inches) while finishing second in the triple jump. Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Shoemaker was second in the 200 and 400 dashes while Brooklyn Edmonds finished second in the discus.
Union/ACV at Johnsonburg
At Johnsonburg in a tri-meet that included DuBois Central Catholic, the Union/ACV boys won both decisions (111-32 vs. DCC and 97-51 vs. Johnsonburg) while the girls were swept (107-42 vs. DCC, 80-60 vs. Johnsonburg).
Overall winners for the Falcon Knights boys included a triple-win day from Landon Chalmers in the discus (147 feet, 8 inches), javelin (126 feet, 7 inches) and shot put (45 feet, 7 inches).
Also in the field, Hayden Smith doubled in the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches) and long jump (18 feet, 9 inches). Aiden Fox won the triple jump.
On the track, Sam Morganti tripled as he won the 200 (24.16) and 400 (53.73) dashes while running on the winning 4x100 relay (45.27) with Skyler Roxbury, Fox, and Logan Skibinski.
Skibinski won the 100 dash (11.61) and Roxbury won the 110 hurdles (17.24) while JP Blauser won the 300 hurdles (49.14).
The Union/ACV girls got overall wins from Evie Bliss in the javelin (136 feet, 10 inches), Hannah Ithen in the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches), Drew Whitcomb in the triple jump (28 feet, 7 inches) and Daniella Farkas in the 300 hurdles (54.42).
Both teams host Moniteau next Tuesday.
In last week’s meet:
WEDNESDAY, March 29
Redbank Valley sweeps Union/ACV
With the throwers headlining last Wednesday’s dual meet between Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, it was the hosts that came away with a sweep by nearly identical scores.
The Redbank Valley boys won 88-49 while the girls took an 88-51 decision.
Both teams were scheduled to run this week, Union/ACV at Johnsonburg Tuesday and Redbank Valley Wednesday at Karns City.
Next week, both teams run Tuesday, Redbank Valley at Clarion-Limestone and Union/ACV at home against Moniteau.
In the girls’ meet last week, returning state javelin runner-up Evie Bliss of Union/ACV broke the Union school record with a toss of 149 feet, 3 inches, surpassing Tiffany Corle’s mark by seven feet.
In the boys’ shot put, four throwers eclipsed the district-qualifying mark with Union/ACV’s Dawson Camper winning with a toss of 49 feet, 5 inches with Redbank Valley’s Brayden Delp (48-8) and Cam Wagner (47-9) finishing 2-3. Not scoring but throwing a qualifying mark was Union/ACV’s fourth-place Landon Chalmers (45-9).
In the discus, Wagner and Chalmers recorded qualifying marks with the returning two-time state medalist Wagner winning with a throw of 154 feet, 7 inches. Chalmers’ throw went 1478 feet, 5 inches with Camper placing third.
Last year at districts, Chalmers and Wagner finished 1-2 in the discus while Camper, Delp and Wagner finished 1-2-3 in the shot put. Delp finished 10th in the shot put at states, just missing a medal.
The Bulldogs won 13 of the 17 contested events, weather conditions leading to canceling the 3,200-meter run.
Aiden Ortz tripled with wins in the triple jump (40 feet, 2 inches) and long jump (20 feet, 5 inches), both district-qualifying marks. He also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.29), combining with Ashton Kahle, Owen Harmon and Wagner for a qualifying time.
Ortz finished second to Kahle in the 100 dash with both running qualifying times of 11.41 and 11.57 seconds respectively. Kahle added a third in the 200 dash.
Kieran Fricko won the 1,600 run (5:20.82) while combining with Nolan Barnett, Seth Barrett and Isaac Gourley to win the 4x800 relay (10:00.25). Barnett won the 800 run (2:38.16) and added a second in the 1,600 while Barrett and Harmon combined with Wyatt and Drew Byers to win the 4x400 relay (4:01.02). Drew Byers added an uncontested win in the pole vault (8 feet) and second in the 400 dash.
Colton Shick doubled, taking the 300 hurdles (48.41) and javelin (139 feet).
Micah Schreckengost was third in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
With returning state champion Hayden Smith of Union/ACV not competing in the high jump, the Bulldogs swept the event with Rylan Rupp going 5 feet, 2 inches to win. Gavin Bish and Gourley finished 2-3.
For the Falcon Knights, their other wins came from Skylar Roxbury in the 110 hurdles (17.46), Sam Morganti in the 400 dash (55.98) and Logan Skibinski in the 200 dash (23.89) with a district-qualifying time. The Falcon Knights also turned in a qualifying time in their runner-up 4x100 finish with a 46.1.
Also in the throws, Chalmers and Noah Hawk were 2-3 in the javelin behind the Bulldogs’ Shick.
Aiden Fox turned in two seconds in the long and triple jumps along with a third in the 400 dash while Smith finished second in the 110 hurdles and third in the long jump. J.P. Blauser was 2-3 in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Hudson Bliss and Gabe Willett were 2-3 in the 800 run. Bashline was third in the 1,600 run.
MYLEE HARMON’S QUADRUPLE WIN PACED the Lady Bulldogs to an 88-51 win. She won the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) and 200 dash (27.36) with qualifying marks while also winning the 400 dash (1:04.63). She also combined with Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter and Ally Shoeamker to win the 4x400 relay in 4:39.65.
Brooklyn Edmonds doubled in the shot put (27 feet, 10 inches) and discus (99 feet, 4 inches, district-qualifying mark) while Emma Kemmer was second in the discus with a qualifying mark.
Alivia Huffman won the triple jump (31 feet, 2 inches) while also qualifying in the javelin (122 feet, 6 inches) with a qualifying mark. Lilli Barnett and Isabella Faulk was 1-2 in the 1,600 run with Barnett winning in 7:44.65.
Claire Henry won the pole vault with McKenna Rankin finishing second. Henry also was second in the long jump.
The Lady Bulldogs also won the 4x800 relay with Lia Hageter, Shoemaker, Barnett and Faulk. Hageter was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
Other placewinners for the Lady Bulldogs:
— Shoemaker was second in the 400 dash while Barnett and Faulk were 2-3 in the 800 run.
— Izzy Bond was third in the 300 hurdles with Addy Bond and Bonanno placing 2-3 behind Harmon in the 200 dash.
— Allyn Hagan finished third in the javelin.
The Falcon Knights girls also got a double-win day from Drew Whitcomb in the long jump (14 feet, 1 inch) and 800 run (2:52.63) along with a second in the triple jump.
Also winning was the 4x100 relay (56.56) and Daniella Farkas in the 300 hurdles (51.84) with a qualifying time.
Bliss and Farkas finished 1-2 in the 100 hurdles (18.01 and 18.19) with Mia Evans, Madison Ashbaugh and Madi Myers sweeping the 100 dash with Evans winning in 14.54 seconds.
Sophie McGarvey was third in the 400 dash, and Skylar Harris and Neveah Smith placed 2-3 in the high jump.