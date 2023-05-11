KNOX — Both Redbank Valley track and field teams wrapped up their dual meet schedules at Keystone Tuesday, losing both matchups.
The Bulldogs lost 78-70 and finished the year 8-2 overall while the Lady Bulldogs lost 78-72 and wound up 5-5.
Clarion-Limestone was also at the meet, but the Bulldogs didn’t score against it because of already running at C-L on April 11.
Overall, the Bulldogs won nine events, including all three relays. Individually, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner won two events. Ortz took the long and triple jumps (19 feet, 11 inches and 43 feet, 1 1/2 inches) while Wagner won the discus (165 feet, 9 inches) and the shot put (49 feet, 3/4 inches).
Also winning were Ashton Kahle in the 100-meter dash (11.84), Drew Byers in the 400 dash (55.42).
Turning in runner-up finishes were Nolan Barnett in the 800 run, Ashton George in the high jump and Brayden Delp in the shot put. Delp was also third in the discus as was Colton Shick in the javelin. Isaac Gourley finished third in the high jump and 400 dash.
The Lady Bulldogs took nine overall firsts, including the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Mylee Harmon was a double individual winner. She won the 100 dash (13.08) and in her first-ever 800 race, won it with a district-qualifying time of 2:25.85.
Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus (103 feet) and finished second in the shot put (28 feet, 1 inch). Other Lady Bulldogs wins came from Ally Shoemaker in the 400 dash (1:07.34), Lia Hageter in the 300 hurdles (54.84), Claire Henry in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Alivia Huffman in the javelin (117 feet).
Kira Bonanno was second in the 200 dash, Ella Rizzo was second in the pole vault and Allyn Hagan finished second in the discus.
After Thursday’s invitational, both teams are off until districts on May 19 in Brookville.
In other meets:
MONDAY, May 8
Union/ACV hosts tri-meet
At Rimersburg, the Falcon Knights split their four decisions. The boys swept Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) while the girls lost both to Cranberry (88.5-57.5) and North Clarion (71-69).
For the girls, Evie Bliss broke her own school mark in the javelin with a toss of 151 feet, 3 inches, besting her high school-best toss of 149 feet, 3 inches thrown March 29 at Redbank Valley. Bliss’ overall best toss was 151 feet, 7 1/4 inches thrown at last summer’s Jud Logan National Throws Festival in Ohio.
Bliss also won the 200 dash (28.3) while running on the winning 4x400 relay (4:33.24) of Drew Whitcomb, Sophia McGarvey and Daniella Farkas which ran a district-qualifying time. Farkas also won the 400 hurdles (48.9).
The boys also broke their own 4x100 record set last week with a 44.6 from the foursome of Sam Morganti, Skyler Roxbury, Aiden Fox and Logan Skibinski.
Morganti was a four-time winner, taking the 200 and 400 dashes (22.9 and 51.4) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:47) with Roxbury, Skibinski and Fox. Fox also won the triple jump (39 feet, 4 inches).
Hayden Smith went big in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches.
In the throws, Landon Chalmers doubled in the discus (143 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (51 feet). Jay Clover won the javelin (127 feet, 7 inches).
Both Falcon Knights squads run at the Redbank Valley Invitational to conclude the regular season. The District 9 Championships are May 19 at Brookville.
THURSDAY, May 4
Redbank Valley hosts tri-meet
At New Bethlehem, both Redbank Valley squads hosted Johnsonburg and DuBois Central Catholic, going a combined 3-1.
The Bulldogs beat Johnsonburg (117-25) and DuBois Central Catholic (107-31) while the Lady Bulldogs topped Johnsonburg (96-36) and lost to DuBois Central Catholic (93.5-56.5).
The Bulldogs were overall winners of two relays, the 4x800 (9:37.51) with Nolan Barnett, Kieran Fricko, Nolan Barnett and Isaac Gourley and the 4x400 (3:51.24) with Barnett, Drew and Wyatt Byers and Owen Harmon.
Fricko won the 3,200 run (11:21.45), Ashton Kahle and Levi Neiswonger finished 1-2 in the 100 dash with Kahle winning in 11.51 seconds and Drew Byers led a sweep of the 400 dash (57.96) with Gourley and Owen Wolfe.
Colton Shick won the 300 hurdles (48.53) while finishing second in the javelin.
In the field, Cam Wagner and Aiden Ortz doubled. Wagner won the shot put (51 feet, 1 inch) and discus (159 feet, 6 inches) while Ortz took the long jump (22 feet) and triple jump (41 feet, 9 inches). Brayden Delp finished second in the shot put and Gavin Bish was runner-up in the long jump. Seth Barrett was second in the triple jump.
Ashten George, Gourley and Rylan Rupp swept the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) with George and Gourley tying for first. Noah Schrecengost won the pole vault (7 feet).
Mylee Harmon tripled for the Lady Bulldogs in the 100 dash (12.74), 200 dash (27.45) and the 400 dash (1:01.9) in a close matchup with Johnsonburg standout Annasophia Stauffer (1:02.32).
The foursome of Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter, Ally Shoemaker and Kendall Kirkpatrick turned in a district-qualifying time in the 4x400 relay (4:25.5).
Alivia Huffman won the javelin (115 feet, 5 inches) while Ella Rizzo won the triple jump (28 feet, 8 inches). Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) with Rizzo finishing second. Rizzo and Henry finished 2-3 in the long jump while Brooklyn Edmonds and Allyn Hagan were 2-3 in the discus. Emma Kemmer finished third in the shot put.
Karns City sweeps Union/ACV
At home against Karns City, both Falcon Knights teams dropped decisions, 83-67 for the boys and 104-46 for the girls.
The boys broke the initial school record in the 4x100 relay as the foursome of Sam Morganti, Skyler Roxbury, Aiden Fox and Logan Skibinski ran a 44.7, surpassing A-C Valley’s 1983 mark of 44.8 established by Doug Chambers, Jerry Day, Bill Winne and Scott Peairs.
Sam and Ian Morganti, Skibinski and Fox won the 4x400 relay in 3:42 while Roxbury won the 110 hurdles (15.28).
Landon Chalmers doubled in the shot put (48 feet, 9 inches) and discus (127 feet, 9 inches) while Hayden Smith cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump.
The girls got a triple-win day from Daniella Farkas. She won the 100 hurdles (17.44) and 300 hurdles (49.3) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:38.5) with Evie Bliss, Drew Whitcomb and Sophia McGarvey.
Bliss also won the javelin (110 feet, 1 inch) while finishing second in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Hannah Ithen was second in the high jump while McGarvey was runner-up in 400 dash.