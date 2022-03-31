KITTANNING — A cool, but sunny afternoon was the opening setup for the Redbank Valley track and field teams in their season debut at Armstrong High School.
Both teams lost, the Bulldogs in a close 78-71 loss while the Lady Bulldogs were dropped 95-51. Both are back in action Tuesday at home against Cranberry with a trip to North Clarion on Thursday before finishing off a busy week at the DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville next Saturday.
Against Armstrong, the Bulldogs did manage to win 11 events, including every event away from the track and four on the track.
Marquese Gardlock tripled with wins in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (16.83 and 46.26), and the high jump as he cleared 5 feet, 8 inches.
Joe Mansfield doubled with two district-qualifying efforts in the long jump and triple jump. He went 19 feet, 9 inches and 41 feet, 1 inch respectively.
Returning discus state medalist Cam Wagner turned in a district-qualifying throw in the discus at 150 feet, 6 inches, leading a sweep of the event that included a runner-up but D9-qualifying throw from Kolby Barrett at 125 feet, 5 inches. The D9 mark is 123 feet. Brayden Delp was third.
Wagner also won the shot put (42 feet, 2 inches).
Also in the field, Jack Shaffer won the javelin (122 feet, 10 inches) and Antony Spence cleared 10 feet, 1 inch to win the pole vault.
On the track, Ashton Kahle won the 200 dash (24.5) and finished second behind teammate Aiden Ortz in the 100 dash. Ortz won in 11.47 seconds.
Other Bulldogs top-three placers had Levi Shick taking third in the 800 and 1,600 runs, and 300 hurdles. Colton Shick was second in the javelin and Delp added another third in the shot put.
The Lady Bulldogs won six events as Alivia Huffman doubled in the shot put (29 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (14 feet, 7 inches).
Returning D9 champion Claire Henry turned in the lone district-qualifying effort with her winning height of nine feet in the pole vault.
Other wins came from Brooklyn Edmonds in the discus (88 feet, 5 1/2 inches), Lilly Shaffer in the javelin (101 feet, 4 inches) and Mylee Harmon in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
In other top-three finishers for the Lady Bulldogs, Bella Faulk finished second in the 1,600 run and third in the 800. Madison Foringer was second in both the shot put and discus. McKenna Rankin finished second to Henry in the pole vault.
Scoring thirds were Izzy Bond in the 300 hurdles, Ryleigh Smathers in the 400 dash, Chloe Wiant in the discus, Reagen Beamer in the triple jump, Ryley Pago in the high jump, Maddie Fink in the 100 hurdles, Claire Clouse in the 100 dash and Quinn Fricko in the 1,600 run.