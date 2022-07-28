Here are the event records for Redbank Valley High School’s track and field teams:
BOYS
100-meter dash: 10.9, Mark Strothers (2012) and Evan Rowe (2003).
200 dash: 22.3, Alan Clouse (1997).
400 dash: 50.1, Evan Rowe (2003).
800 run: 2:01, Shawn Rummel (1999).
1,600 run: 4:28, Casey Dinger (2004).
3,200 run: 9:55, Casey Dinger (2004).
110 hurdles: 14.91, Mark Kopnitsky (1976).
300 hurdles: 39.93, Jared Kespelher (2017). Retired: 39.40, Ben Kundick (1978). Note: Yardage distances used prior to early 1980s and hurdle height different as well.
4x100 relay: 43.94, Alan Clouse, Craig McElroy, Seth Rupp and Chad Ortz (1997).
4x400 relay: 3:31.3, Alan Clouse, Anton Martz, Shawn Rummel and Matt Bish (1997).
4x800 relay: 8:15, Joe McDaniel, Anton Martz, Mike Shreckengost, Matt Bish (1999).
Pole vault: 14-0, Talon Gourley (2007).
Long jump: 21-11.25, Aiden Ortz (2022).
Triple jump: 44-1, Mark Bright (1975).
High jump: 6-5, Sam Hetrick (2018)
Shot put: 54-4.75, Sarge Hinderliter (1968).
Discus: 169-5, Cam Wagner (2022).
Javelin: 173-10, Kurtis Jones (2010). Retired: 200-2, Mark Jones (1982). Note: Javelin size and weight distribution was changed prior to 2002 season.
GIRLS
100 dash: 12.7, Lacey Blose (2007).
200 dash: 25.92, Mylee Harmon (2022).
400 dash: 57.15, Mylee Harmon (2022).
800 run: 2:23.4, Angie Shirey (1991).
1,600 run: 5:26.1, Tristan Rankin (2006).
3,200 run: 11:46.6, Tristan Rankin (2006).
4x100 relay: 51.7, Elissa Hagan, Tiffany Gourley, Nadia Kundick, Delaney Case (2001).
4x400 relay: 4:10.3, Lacey Blose, Emily Heasley, Keli Schoeffel, Michelle Aikens (2007).
4x800 relay: 9:53.9, Angie Shirey, Michelle Johnson, Jenny Snyder, Wendy Gourley (1992).
Pole vault: 11-0, Elizabeth Gourley (2014).
Long jump: 17-4, Elissa Hagan (2001).
Triple jump: 34-7, Paiton Rizzo (2018).
High jump: 5-4, Mylee Harmon (2022).
Shot put: 40-10.5, Gretchen Colwell (2004).
Discus: 132-2, Gretchen Colwell (2004).
Javelin: 158-9, Brooke Hinderliter (2015).