FOXBURG — Both the Redbank Valley and Union volleyball teams tip off the season at Saturday’s A-C Valley Touranment.
It’s a 10-team setup with two pools of teams, who will play every team in their pool in a two-set match. From there, a knockout single-elimination tournament follows with seeding based on pool play finish.
Action gets under way at 9 a.m. Both Redbank Valley and Union will play their pool play matches at the elementary school with Titusville, Johnsonburg and St. Marys also in the pool.
The other group of five will play at the high school — host A-C Valley with Karns City, Franklin, Ridgway and Kane.