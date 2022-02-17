NEW BETHLEHEM — With one more dual meet on the schedule Thursday at Brockway, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team will gear up for the postseason starting next weekend.
Back at Clarion University for the first time in a handful of years, the District 9 Class 2A Championships for the individuals is Feb. 26 at the renovated Tippin Gymnasium for the first time.
Thursday’s match at Brockway was scheduled to start around 5 p.m. after a junior high start. The Rovers then wrestle Curwensville following their matchup with the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will try to end a four-match losing streak, their last two coming in Tuesday’s 46-24 loss to Curwensville on Senior Night and a 48-26 loss last Thursday at home to Cranberry.
Tuesday, the visiting Golden Tide won the final eight bouts after the Bulldogs were able to take advantage of three forfeits and a pin from Gabe Carroll to start the match at heavyweight to build a 24-6 lead after 126 pounds.
But the Golden Tide rolled through the rest of the night with six wins in contested bouts and forfeit wins at 152 and 189, three of them by pins with two decisions and a major.
Nick Fegert, Zach Shaffer and Chase Irwin had pins at 138, 145 and 172. Fegert and Shaffer pinned Jacob Kundick and Drew Downs respectively in the first period while Irwin downed Johnathan Slack in the second period.
Ryder Kuklinskie majored Levi Shick 12-0 at 132, James Strong decisioned Drew Byers at 160 and Trenton Guiher edged the Bulldogs’ Carsen Rupp 3-1 in the final bout at 215.
The Tide forfeited to Daniel Evans at 113, Cole Bish at 120 and Ridge Cook at 126.
Last week against Cranberry, the Bulldogs managed one win on the mat against the Berries as Cook decisioned Conner Reszkowski 7-3 at 126. The Bulldogs got forfeit wins from at 120, Duncan Blake at 160, Slack at 172 and Rupp at 215 while giving up a forfeit at 189.
Otherwise, the Berries won via the pin in the other seven bouts contested.