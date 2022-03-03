SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the 11 Brookville wrestlers at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 10-12.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10. Last year’s Super Regional setup is gone, so it’s back to the top four finishers at Sharon qualifying for states instead of the top three to the one-year Super Region format.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:15 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
D9 champion Brookville leads the entire field with 11 wrestlers while District 10 champion Reynolds, Hickory, Corry and Commodore Perry all have nine headed to Sharon. Cochranton has eight. In all, 12 D9 schools account for 52 regional qualifiers while 26 different D10 schools combined to qualify 104 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Tickets are on-line only and can be purchased by
Here are the bracket breakdowns for the Bulldogs:
120 pounds:
Cole Bish, Jr. (23-7)
Bish, who finished fourth last year at 113 after finishing 2-2, opens in the quarterfinals with either D10 third-place Owen Hershelman (24-13) of Saegertown or D10 seventh place Ryan Double (28-8) of Slippery Rock. A win would likely get Bish a rematch with Conneaut Area’s unbeaten D10 champion Hunter Gould, who is ranked No. 7 in the state as per papowerwrestling.com. Gould majored Bish 10-0 at Grove City’s Fred Bell Tournament
On the other side of the bracket is Brookville’s D9 champion and No. 16 Cole Householder and D10 runner-up and No. 22 Chase Bell of Reynolds. the likely semifinal matchup.
126 pounds:
Ridge Cook, Sr. (24-6)
Cook opens in the preliminary round against D10 eighth-placer Blake Foulk of Cochranton. The two met at the Fred Bell Tournament and Foulk beat Cook, 8-6. The winner gets D10 runner-up and No. 19 Gunnar Gage (21-5) of Cambridge Springs. D9 champion and No. 18 Mark Palmer of Brockway is the likely semifinal foe.
D10 champion and No. 4 JoJo Przybycien of Fort LeBeouf is on the other side of the bracket. He was a sixth-place medalist last year. D10 third-place Alex Reuberger, ranked No. 25, is also on the other side of the bracket.