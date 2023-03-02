SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for the two Redbank Valley wrestlers at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 9-11.
Brookville senior Baily Miller, the fourth-place finisher who battled through a knee injury he sustained in his semifinal bout against Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, has defaulted out of the tournament and will be replaced by Redbank Valley’s fifth-place finisher Gabe Carroll.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10. The top four finishers qualify for states.
Three returning regional champions return with Brookville’s Cole Householder at 121, Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman at 160 and Titusville’s Brock Covell at 172.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:15 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing. Printable brackets are also available on www.pa-wrestling.com/pdfs/2023_North_West_AA_results.pdf.
Here are the bracket breakdowns for the Raiders. Any rankings are courtesy of the latest posted by papowerwrestling.com prior to last weekend:
121 pounds:
Cole Bish, Sr., (27-8)
The senior Bulldog who finished third at districts, opens with District 10 eighth-placer Logan Hodak (24-12), a junior from Corry. The winner gets Grove City’s D10 runner-up and No. 19-ranked Hudson Hohman. Also on the same side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 15 Evan Davis of Clearfield. D10 runner-up Jack Bennett of Fort LeBoeuf was the highest ranked wrestler in the bracket going into last week. Cranberry’s D9 runner-up Elijah Brosius is a likely semifinal for Bennett on the other side of the bracket. Bennett dealt Bish a 2-0 loss earlier this year.
HWT:
Gabe Carroll, Sr., (18-10)
Because of Brookville’s Miller defaulting out of the tournament with a knee injury, Carroll takes his place since he was the fifth-place finisher. He’ll open with Commodore Perry’s D10 fifth-place finisher Garet Guthrie with the winner getting Sharon’s D10 champion and No. 21-ranked Mike Mazurek of Sharon. D9 champion and the highest state-ranked wrestler in the bracket is Port’s Carson Neely at No. 5 with D9 runner-up and No. 7 Gavin Thompson of Brockway, appearing to be healthy enough to continue his postseason after his own injury last weekend, is on the same side of the bracket as Mazurek.