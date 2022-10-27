With the postseason beginning next week, the District 9 football regular season comes to a close with its Week 10 schedule.
For Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, it’s a chance to either bolster a playoff resume or perhaps rest some injured players in non-region matchups. For the 8-1 Bulldogs, it’s a first-ever matchup with unbeaten Central Clarion at home while the 5-4 Falcon Knights travel to 5-4 Punxsutawney.
So what’s the Skinny in D9 Class 1A? Wednesday, the Elk County Crusaders (7-2) announced it will not be entering the postseason, which makes for an interesting subtraction from what could be an interesting bracket. The ECC administration did not elaborate on the reason why, but it’s likely a lack of enough numbers on the roster that led to the decision.
So filling out the bracket of up to eight teams will come down to whether 4-5 Cameron County or 3-6 Curwensville, if the Tide win this week at 4-5 Glendale. The Red Raiders visit 5-4 Brockway Friday night.
If neither goes, then you’ll see a seven-team bracket at the most presuming Otto-Eldred goes at probably 6-4 after a presumed loss to Port Allegany Friday night.
The one-man committee’s rankings:
1. Port Allegany (8-1) — As expected, the Gators had to grind out a come-from-behind 20-10 win at Keystone last week.
2. Redbank Valley (8-1) — The Bulldogs can still win this division.
3. Brockway (5-4) — The Rovers had no idea how to stop the Bulldogs in the first half last week, then didn’t allow a first down in the second half.
4. Keystone (5-4) — A dangerous playoff foe if Kyle Nellis is healthy.
5. Union/ACV (5-4) — If the Falcon Knights beat Punxsutawney Friday, they have to move up the seeding list.
6. Otto-Eldred (6-3) — The Terrors beat the Falcons.
7. Coudersport (6-3) — The Falcons lost to the Terrors.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Cent. Clarion (9-0) at
Redbank Valley (8-1)
The Wildcats head to New Bethlehem looking to keep an unbeaten season going and they’ll most certainly be the top seed for what looks to be a three-team Class 2A bracket with Brookville and Karns City sitting in the 2-3 spots. That means the Wildcats likely get next week off while the Raiders and Gremlins meet in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs appear to be heading toward a quarterfinal matchup with the likes of Coudersport or Otto-Eldred. Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold is looking ahead to the postseason while also finishing out the schedule against an unbeaten foe, and sort of traditional rival with the co-operative program that includes Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion.
“Maybe some people view this game a little differently than I do, but when we look at the playoff seeding, it’s a game that really, at the end of the day, it’s an exhibition game,” Gold said. “We don’t feel like our playoff seeding is going to be affected so right now our goal is to be prepared for the district playoffs.”
He’s probably right, meaning it’s health first to a point.
“We have some guys who are banged up who are going to sit, but that also means that the guys we put on the field, we expect them to compete to the best of their ability,” Gold said. “Our end goal is to win a district championship and we feel we’ve put ourselves in a position where that won’t be affected, so it gives us that luxury to rest some guys a little banged up.”
The Wildcats share four common foes with the Bulldogs — Port Allegany (29-24, Week 2), Union/A-C Valley (43-6, Week 3), Punxsutawney (45-7, Week 4) and Karns City (26-20, Week 6). The Bulldogs are 3-1 against those teams, the loss coming in an 8-7 setback to Port Allegany two weeks ago, 38-8 win over Union/ACV, 28-14 win at Punxsutawney and Karns City 25-15 in Week 2.
Head coach Dave Eggleton’s Wildcats average 410 yards per game with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson pulling the trigger with 2,177 yards passing and 27 TDs against 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 366 yards and five TDs. Connor Kopnitsky (74-484, 8 TDs) is the top rusher while Ashton Rex (47-1,204 yards, 10 TDs).
“It’s not a Port Allegany team trying to run the ball down your throat,” Gold said. “They have a very good quarterback who can make things happen. Their passing game and the threat of it opens up the running game. Rex is over 1,000 yards receiving and he didn’t even get to 10 games yet. He’s dangerous and averages 25 yards per catch, so he can be a game-changer on any given Friday night. It’ll be a good test for our secondary.
“It’s the most complete team we’ve seen, no disrespect to Port Allegany. They’re very good throwing and running the ball, definitely very good.”
The Bulldogs had a brilliant first half offensively against Brockway before getting bogged down in the second half of their 34-28 win last week. In his second start, sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner completed 17 of 24 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s completed 31 of 53 for the season, totaling 414 yards and three TDs with three interceptions.
Drew Byers (126-649, 5 TDs) leads the running game while Aiden Ortz (44-692, 10 TDs), Tate Minich (43-602, 8 TDs) and Mason Clouse (16-286, 3 TDs) are Wagner’s top receiving threats.
Union/ACV (5-4) at
Punxsutawney (5-4)
The Class 3A Chucks will likely face St. Marys in the semifinals next week with the winner getting Clearfield in two weeks for the D9 title. They’re coming off a 21-13 win over Brookville last Thursday.
The Chucks average 288 yards per game offensively, 203 of that coming on the ground led by senior running back Zeke Bennett (198-1,102 yards, 12 TDs), who returned to the lineup in last week’s game after missing a game with an injury. Also keying the Chucks attack are quarterback Seth Moore (56-for-101, 668 yards, 7 TDs, 2 Ints.), Justin Miller (31-232, 4 TDs rushing; 11-138, 1 TD receiving), running back Landon Martz (44-240, 1 TDs) and receiver Noah Weaver (22-312, 5 TDs).
Union/ACV averages 251 yards of offense with quarterback Brody Dittman (55-for-122, 650 yards, 4 TDs, 7 Ints.; 27-166, 5 TDs rushing), running backs Dawson Camper (90-469, 6 TDs) and Mikey Card (75-341, 2 TDs) and receivers Skyler Roxbury (24-316, 2 TDs), Zach Cooper (15-170, 2 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (11-157, 2 TDs) leading the way. Camper did not play in last week’s win over Ridgway.
Defensively, both Ryan Cooper and Roxbury have three interceptions. Cooper has returned two of his for TDs along with a punt return for a score.