What’s at stake going into this week for the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams?
Positioning perhaps in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs for the Falcon Knights.
With Redbank Valley’s win last week at Union/A-C Valley that ironically secured Keystone the District 9 League’s Small School South Division, it actually sealed the Bulldogs the top seed for the playoffs.
That was the case because of Smethport’s surprising 6-0 loss to Coudersport. The Hubbers were playing without injured quarterback Noah Lent.
The question for the Bulldogs is will they play a game in the first round next week. That would mean eight teams have to enter the playoffs and that’s not a sure thing at all.
The Bulldogs, regardless of their outcome at 2-6 Punxsutawney Friday, would need a No. 8 seed to play in the quarterfinals. Otherwise, it’s a semifinal matchup against the 4/5 winner in two weeks with a bye week to rest up.
From there, the No. 2 seed could be the Falcon Knights’ if they win at home against 4-4 Coudersport at Union High School also on Friday.
Keystone gets the No. 3 seed with a win at Moniteau with idle Smethport landing at No. 4. The Hubbers would likely face No. 5 seed Curwensville presuming they fulfill the favorite’s role with a win over West Branch Friday.
Port Allegany (4-4), Cameron County (4-4) and Coudersport are on the bubble and how those teams fare will determine how big the bracket will be.
A Falcons win over Union/ACV likely gets them in and if Cameron County tops winless Bucktail and Port Allegany wins at home over Kane, then it’s a neat eight-team field. That would drop perhaps Union/ACV down from the No. 2 seed it would own with a win.
Any combination of things other than what’s mentioned above likely gets the field to less than eight teams.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (8-1)
at Punxsy (2-6)
The Chucks have wins against 1-7 Moniteau and 0-9 Bradford and they’re coming off their 42-13 win at home over Moniteau.
In that one, junior running back Zeke Bennett had a big game, running for 202 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Noah Weaver threw for 118 yards and a touchdown while running for two scores.
Bennett is the workhorse for the Chucks, rushing for 897 yards on a whopping 190 carries, or 24 totes per game. He’s scored eight TDs while Weaver has rushed for 322 yards and six TDs mostly out of the QB spot where he’s completed 36 of 76 for 362 yards with two TDs.
Gabe Kengersky has 23 catches for 233 yards.
The Bulldogs continue their dominance of opposing offenses, not allowing an offensive score in last week’s win over the Falcon Knights.
As a team, the Bulldogs have given up 58 points in nine games, and no more than six in any game since losing 22-20 to Keystone in their season-opener. And the Panthers didn’t score an offensive point in that game.
The defensive unit is led by Zeldon Fisher (6.1), Joe Mansfield (5.3), Brenden Shreckengost (4.9) and Brandon Ross (4.7) on the top of the tackles per game list. Mansfield has 8 1/2 sacks and Ross with five.
Ashton Kahle’s three interceptions puts him in the team lead with four, one ahead of Aiden Ortz’s three. Ortz returned his pickoff for a TD last week.
Offensively, the Bulldogs hope to bounce back from a 149-yard effort against the Falcon Knights. Quarterback Bryson Bain (81-for-133, 1,226 yards, 22 TDs, 4 Ints.), running back Ray Shreckengost (100-546, 10 TDs), and receivers Marquese Gardlock (23-390, 4 TDs), Chris Marshall (21-324, 6 TDs) and Tate Minich (20-305, 6 TDs) lead the way.
Coudersport (4-4) at Union/ACV (6-2)
With Lent out of the lineup, the Falcons still pulled off a stunner with the only touchdown of the game in their win over Smethport last week.
Quarterback Gavyn Ayers threw a 60-yard TD pass to James Culvey in a game very similar stat-wise to the Falcon Knights’ game with Redbank Valley. The Falcons outgained the Hubbers, 174-60.
For the season, the Falcons lean heavily on Ayers as he’s rushed for 502 yards on 100 carries with 11 TDs while passing for 319 yards, completing 21 of 63 with two TDs and nine interceptions.
Dylan Kelly (100-426, 5 TDs) shares a similar workload running the ball. Culvey (10-270, 3 TDs) is the top receiver.
The Falcon Knights look to rebound from a lackluster offensive performance although the defense played well with its back to the wall against Redbank Valley most of the night. But eight turnovers doomed any chance at a win.
The Falcon Knights offense is led by quarterback Bailey Crissman (48-for-119, 616 yards, 9 TDs, 10 Ints.), running backs Mikey Card (78-654, 4 TDs) and Dawson Camper (48-413, 9 TDs), receivers Skyler Roxbury (16-281, 2 TDs) and Ryan Cooper (10-127, 3 TDs) and all-purpose back Caden Rainey (165 yards rushing; 12-126, 2 TDs receiving; 358 punt return yards).
Defensively, Carter Terwint (6.6), Card (5.9), Landon Chalmers (4.5) and Camper (4.0) lead in tackles per game. Chalmers’ six sacks lead the unit while Roxbury has a team-leading seven interceptions.