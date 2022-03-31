PITTSBURGH — Redbank Valley sixth-grader Iris Reitz brought home a state medal after reaching the finals and finishing second in her bracket at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships held at the Peterson Events Center.
Reitz wrestled in the 11-and-12-year-old division, 108-pound bracket consisting of six competitors and she won her first two bouts — a pin of Raelyn Gibbs of Jefferson Morgan and another fall against Isabel Higgins Sweet of Bellwood-Antis in the semifinals.
In the finals against Garnet Valley’s Neve O’Byrne, Reitz was blanked 8-0 and finished with a silver medal. Reitz is the daughter of former Brookville state champion and Clarion University wrestler Jeremy Reitz.
Two other Redbank Valley youth wrestlers made the trip. Also in the girls’ division, Atalia Shaw finished 0-2 in the 8-and-under 69-pound bracket while Xander Kunselman finished 0-2 in the 8-and-under 55-pound division.
Two Area 5 (consisting mostly of PIAA District 9 schools) wrestlers managed to win state titles. Clearfield’s Sonny Diehl won the 11-12 girls’ 125-pound title while DuBois’ Mateo Gallego won the boys’ 11-12 80-pound championship.