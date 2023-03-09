CLARION — Going back to back, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs made sure that there was no charm for the underdogs in their fourth meeting with Moniteau.
Mission accomplished as the now 25-1 Lady Bulldogs took all four matchups, including a 61-35 win in last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A final at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“We talked all week about this being our fourth time with this being our fourth game with Moniteau and over the last couple years we’ve battled them,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “So we respect (head coach) Dee (Arblaster) and her team and we knew it was going to be a battle and it was a battle in the first and second quarter and then in the third, we got into some lanes, got some rebounds and were able to finish the game pretty much.”
Next up: Winning Friday at home against Serra Catholic.
After beating the Lady Warriors by scores of 36-34, 46-31 and 56-37, they increased their margin again.
Last year, the Lady Bulldogs beat Punxsutawney for the Class 3A title, but they bumped back down to Class 2A until at least through next year. It’s their third district title in four years.
“I have 12 girls in (locker room) who are dedicated and a bunch of girls from last year’s team who are dedicated. It’s a special group of girls,” Edmonds said. “They set out to win district championships and this senior class has gotten three out of four.”
Also advancing is Moniteau (19-7), which hosts District 10 third-place Lakeview
It was close early. Well, kind of close. Moniteau turned it over in seven of its first nine possessions while the Lady Bulldogs missed their first five shots. But the former was the indicator of what was to come as Mylee Harmon’s free throw at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter to start a massive 26-8 run that put Redbank Valley in control.
Alivia Huffman capped the run with her basket that made it 28-10 with 1:25 left in the first half. The Lady Bulldogs led 28-15 at halftime.
It was another Harmon and Huffman show in this one as the sophomore guard/senior forward duo combined for 43 points. Huffman finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Harmon poured in 19 points. During the run, the two combined for 19 points.
“Alivia played a great game today. She had it going on inside,” Edmonds said. “Mylee created that separation and the lanes that she was able to pass into Alivia. They did an excellent job together.”
The overall defensive effort was once again there as the Lady Bulldogs limited Moniteau to 10-for-37 shooting (27 percent) and forced 21 turnovers.
“We switched our defenses a little bit,” Edmonds added. “We went to a 1-3-1 and box-and-one and then back to our standard 2-3 (zone). We got some quick steals and that helped us get that separation.”
Freshman Addyson Bond, another quick guard, came off the bench to score seven points. Brooklyn Edmonds grabbed six rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter, 43-19 at the 2:10 mark. The final score was the biggest margin of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs were 22-for-56 from the floor (39 percent). Neither team shot it well from the 3-point line, 1-for-12 for the Lady Bulldogs and 2-for-10 for Moniteau.
Catherine Kelly’s 15 points led Moniteau. Davina Pry scored nine points and collected eight rebounds.