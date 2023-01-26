CLARION — When the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were sitting at 2-8 on New Year’s Day, talk of the Bulldogs going to the District 9 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs was the farthest thing from anyone’s mind.
But a month later, things have completely changed in the Valley with Redbank Valley winning its sixth straight game thanks to a 44-38 come-from-behind win at Clarion last Thursday.
“We weren’t in good enough shape the first half of the season,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall, whose team sat at 8-8 going into Wednesday’s Senior Night game at home against Cranberry. “We wanted to get into better shape, get basketball legs.”
Marshall said knowing his team wasn’t in basketball shape, the hope was that it could survive the early portion of the season and then find its traction.
“We wanted to survive and be in this type of position so that we can make a run,” Marshall said.
Tests lie ahead for the Bulldogs, who have a challenging stretch ahead with the trip Clarion-Limestone Friday and Brookville in a non-conference matchup Wednesday, and another road game at Karns City next Friday. That’s three foes with a combined record of 37-6, all of them on the road.
As far as the KSAC South/Large race goes, the Bulldogs also have some work to do to get into one of the top two spots and their games with C-L and Karns City will determine their fate quickly in the next week. The Lions (5-0), Karns City (4-1) and Moniteau (3-2) all have better division records than the Bulldogs (2-3), who probably need to run the table against all three along with Keystone and Cranberry.
Thursday’s win over the Bobcats, who came into the game with a 10-4 record, was sort of like how the Bulldogs hope their season continues — a slow start followed by a fast finish.
Redbank Valley trailed Clarion, 22-17, at halftime and 24-17 in the early moments of the second half before going on a 13-1 run that was punctuated by a Mason Clouse basket a ½ minute into the fourth quarter.
That spurt put the Bulldogs ahead, 30-25, and they never trailed the rest of the game.
“Coming out of halftime (Devon) Lauer and No. 10 (Bryce Brinkley) were their main scorers,” Mason Clouse said. “We had to shut them down. Once we stopped Lauer, it was pretty much game over.”
Lauer scored eight of his 11 points in the first half but was held to a fourth-quarter 3-pointer by the Redbank Valley defense in the second half.
That would be one fewer 3-pointer than Kieran Fricko made in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
Fricko only scored eight points in the victory, but six of those game when Clarion tried to make a fourth-quarter push as he nailed a pair of triples in the final eight minutes. Fricko also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“He is a game-changer,” said Mason Clouse, who had a team-high 15 points. “When he is one, he is on, and he fires up the team.”
Marshall said a decision to have Fricko only play varsity instead of both junior varsity and varsity has played a key role in Redbank Valley’s turnaround.
“He has been stepping up big,” Marshall said. “I am glad I made the decision to finally keep him at varsity because I didn’t want to push his development too soon. He came in at the right time.”
While the scoring and the defense were a big reason why Redbank Valley won the game and a big reason the Bulldogs have turned their season around, the most impressive sequence in the victory Thursday came mid-fourth quarter and didn’t involve either of those two components.
That was a sequence that probably best sums up how Redbank Valley has changed its philosophy from run-and-gun to half-court ball control.
It was a sequence that best resembled what can only be called “Ridgway basketball” when the Bulldogs patiently worked the ball not only around the perimeter but back inside and then back outside looking to run clock as opposed to outright scoring.
“They understand that if we possess the ball, we control the game,” Marshall said. “That is basically what we did. We allowed them to trust in pour system and run when we need to but slow down and control the game, also”
Owen Clouse, who was in first-half foul trouble, also added eight points with eight rebounds and four steals for Redbank Valley with Aiden Ortz chipping in seven points.
Brinkley led Clarion with 12 points.