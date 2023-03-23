NEW BETHLEHEM — Headed by a reigning state champion and two-time state medalist along with five other returning state qualifiers, the Redbank Valley High School track and field teams are poised for what should be another fun season this spring.
The season gets under way next Monday and Wednesday at home against West Shamokin and Union/A-C Valley.
Sophomore Mylee Harmon’s late surge in the 400-meter dash final at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg landed her a gold medal. Her late rally at districts in the final leg of the meet-ending 4x400 relay also clinched the Lady Bulldogs their first-ever team title. Harmon and junior Ally Shoemaker are back from the relay.
Junior Claire Henry just missed a state medal in the pole vault and guns for a third D9 title.
For the Bulldogs, senior and St. Francis-bound Cam Wagner heads into his final varsity season looking for more medal work in the discus after turning in fourth- and third-place finishes at states the past two years.
Also back for more are state-qualifying Bulldogs Aiden Ortz in the long jump, Brayden Delp in the shot put and Ashton Kahle in the 100 dash.
Here’s a closer look at both teams:
THE LADY BULLDOGS edged Punxsutawney, 70-65.5, in the D9 team standings thanks to Harmon’s brilliant anchor leg in the 4x400 that brought the team back to second placer and secure the points crown.
Last year’s title was an unexpected result, which Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko credited to the big performances and the departed seniors.
“Losing 12 senior girls from any roster is difficult,” Fricko said. “They were not the fastest or strongest, but they were the backbone of last year’s squad. Moving forward, there are already a few who are stepping into leadership roles and it’s comforting to see.
“So while the roster numbers are down from previous years, I feel the athletic ability is present for a successful season — both individually and as a team. I think we really can make a conference title run if we can find the right combination of skill and events in our girls team.”
Harmon not only won the state title in the 400 and pushed the runner-up 4x400 relay to states, she also won D9 titles in the 200 dash and high jump. At states, she just missed a medal in the 200 dash, placing ninth in the prelims while finishing 21st in the high jump.
This year, expect a healthy season to lead to other big performances.
“She didn’t even run the 400 until halfway through the season last year,” Fricko said. “We tried several events just seeing where she fit best. So as far as pre-season training, our approach is quite different. She has a great attitude and is ready to put in the work to stay at a statewide level of success.
“With the recent basketball playoff run now behind us, we can start to have some more focused workouts as we prep for the upcoming season that is going to be here sooner than later. I look for Ally Shoemaker to have another great season and I think she’s going to impress. We have a few freshmen and/or rookies out too and so we are just trying everything to see what fits best for the girls and our team.”
Shoemaker finished seventh in the 200 dash at districts and was also part of the fourth-place 4x100 relay that also included sophomore Ava Moore.
Henry just missed a state medal with a ninth in the pole vault. She and fellow junior McKenna Rankin finished 1-4 in the vault at districts.
“They have both put in work through the winter season and I think they will continue onward,” Fricko said. “In addition, we have freshman Ella Rizzo who has shown promise in the pole vault early as well. I’m excited to see how they push each other through the season.”
Senior Alivia Huffman finished fourth in the javelin and eighth in the long jump at districts. Fricko added sophomore Kendall Kirkpatrick as a key long and triple jumper as well.
In the throws, senior Brooklyn Edmonds is back after finishing seventh in the discus.
“Alivia missed out last year at districts in the javelin and I believe she has that in her sights, so I look for her to excel there,” Fricko said. “I think Brooklyn is ready to go as the natural leader she is and she will have a great season. Emma Kemmer kept improving in the shot put throughout the season last year and has worked hard as well in the off season. Freshman Allyn Hagen has been looking solid in the throws.”
FOR THE BULLDOGS, WAGNER’S POSTSEASON showed him rebound from being denied a second straight D9 title in the discus and a state berth in the shot put.
Wagner was beaten by just over two feet by Union/ACV’s Landon Chalmers in the discus at districts, but improved on his fourth-place medal as a sophomore by finishing third at states. In the shot put, Wagner was beaten by his teammate Delp for the runner-up state spot and finished third.
Obviously, a third- and fourth-place state medal the past two years was pretty exciting, but Cam has his eyes focused on some bigger things this year,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Re3x said. “He has been working hard in the offseason, and I think we will see some big-time throws this year. He will also be a standout in the shot put and he has his eyes set on making a run for a D9 title as well as an automatic bid to states.”
Delp just missed a top-eight shot put state medal when he finished 10th.
“Brayden will be breathing down Cam’s neck in the discus and shot put,” Rex said. “He returns from a strong state championships performance last season, only missing a medal (making the finals) by a quarter of an inch.”
Ortz won the D9 title in the long jump, then just missed a state medal when he placed ninth, just two inches shy of the eighth-place medal jump.
“You can also expect to hear Aiden’s name a lot this year,” Rex said. “Aiden returns as one of the best sprinters and long jumpers in the district and also holds our school record in the long jump. Aiden came up just short of medaling last year at the state championships, so I’m sure he has a chip in his shoulder this season. You can also plan on hearing his name on the track as well, as he will contribute to a very solid sprint and relay group.”
Kahle and Ortz were second and eighth respectively in the 100 dash at districts with Kahle punching his ticket to states where he finished 26th. Those two also return from the runner-up state-qualifying 4x100 relay.
Kahle also was seventh in the 200 dash.
“Ashton has been working extremely hard in the offseason as well,” Rex said. “Expect to hear his name all over the track as he is set for another strong year and another state-qualifying appearance. He will have an excellent support staff as well. Drew Byers has been showing promise in multiple events and will be valuable in scoring points wherever he is needed. We are still working to see who earns the two available spots from last year’s state-qualifying 4x100 relay team.”
Rex mentioned Byers, sophomore Levi Neiswonger, senior Owen Harmon and senior Colton Shick, a fifth-place finisher in the javelin, as relay possibilities. That group could also help complete a 4x400 lineup that had Byers, and junior Seth Barrett make up half of the 10th-place district team. Byers was 12th in the 400 dash.
Sophomore Kieran Fricko leads the distance runners after an 11th-place finish in the 1,600 run. Sophomore Isaac Gourley is another distance leader.
From there, Rex feels like some untested youngsters from the freshman class could definitely step up and feel some holes with athleticism at the outset. The experience must develop, of course.
“We have several new faces and underclassmen that have yet to prove themselves but based on early projections, some will raise some eyebrows early in the season,” Rex said. “With a solid freshmen class out this year, we look to fill many spots from last year. Expect to see Nolan Barnett stepping up as a leader in that class in multiple events.”
That should give reason for an optimistic season from the Bulldogs.
“We feel like our team is a very balanced group with a lot of experience. With a solid crew of underclassmen, building on that rich tradition gives us hope for yet another successful season,” Rex summed up. “We consider ourselves very strong contenders for a KSAC title and that will be our main team goal. We feel we have a great chance of sending several boys to the state championships again this year as well as several all-conference bids.”
ROSTERS
GIRLS
Seniors: Brooklyn Edmonds, Ryleigh Evans, Abby Himes, Alivia Huffman, Emma Kemmer, Gwyneth Wadding.
Juniors: Lilli Barnett, Marenna Harmon, Claire Henry, Finley Minich, McKenna Rankin, Ally Shoemaker, Cassidy Vickers.
Sophomores: Kira Bonanno, Bella Faulk, Kate Grafton, Mylee Harmon, Kendall Kirkpatrick, Ava Moore, Bailey Snyder, Eva Wadding.
Freshmen: Helena Barrett, Addy Bond, Cambryn Bladel, Allyn Hagen, Lia Hageter, Bella Orr, Ella Rizzo.
BOYS
Seniors: Zane Coil, Brayden Delp, David Horner, Aiden Ortz, Peyton Rearick, Trevor Rearick, Colton Shick, Cam Wagner, Owen Harmon.
Juniors: Seth Barrett, Gavin Carroll, Ashton Kahle, Russell Plyter, David Sherbin, Noah Schreckengost.
Sophomores: Drew Byers, Kieran Fricko, Isaac Gourley, Matthew Gregory, Evan Wadsworth, Levi Neiswonger, Thomas Wegley.
Freshmen: Gavin Bish, Nolan Barnett, Jaren Christieans, Hunter Hetrick, Isaac Neiswonger, Gavin Rodriguez, Micah Shrecengost, Wyatt Skinner, Jordan Smith, Owen Wolfe, Wyatt Byers, Case Powell.
SCHEDULE
March
27-Armstrong
29-Union/A-C Valley
April
5-at Karns City
11-at C-L
13-Moniteau
15-at Brookville Invitational, 9 a.m.
19-North clarion
26-at Cranberry
29-at Franklin Invitational
May
2-Johnsonburg
4-DuBois CC
9-at Keystone
11-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA;
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.