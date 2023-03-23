New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.