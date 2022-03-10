CLARION — It was right there for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team Friday night.
A chance to do what the football team had done and take home a District 9 title.
But instead of celebrating, the Bulldogs were left to wonder what might have been losing to Ridgway, 41-38, in the D9 Class 2A Championship Game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.
“They played great defense,” Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall said about an Elker squad that held his team to its second-lowest output of the season. “We have to be stronger with the ball. Obviously, we turned the ball over a few times. But we also needed to finish layups. We missed a few layups, and we have to make our free throws.”
Oh, the free throws.
Redbank Valley was just 13 of 22 from the line in a three-point loss, and none of those misses hurt more than the one Chris Marshall missed with 14.7 seconds left and the Bulldogs down one, 39-38, after he hit the first of a two-shot foul.
But Marshall — who had been 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter up to that point and 5 of 6 in the game — saw his second shot miss the mark, and Ridgway turned it into a fastbreak layup the other way to go ahead three with time winding down.
Coach Marshall tried calling timeout following the Domenic Allegretto basket, but no one saw him.
Instead, Redbank Valley pushed the ball up the court quickly resulting in a Chris Marshall 3-pointer from the top of the circle that was short as time ran out.
“(Ridgway is) a good basketball team,” Coach Marshall said. “Everybody who comes down to the championship game, they are two of the best teams in the district.”
Ridgway had taken the 39-37 lead on two Allegretto free throws with 27.3 seconds left and the game tied at 37.
Allegretto had taken a pass from Jack Benninger, and as Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain moved from Benninger to Allegretto in a frantic defensive posture he may have grazed Allegretto sending the Ridgway senior off balance just enough for the official –the same official who had chased Bain across the court a couple of minutes earlier –to whistle him for the foul.
“I’m good with him (at the line),” Ridgway head coach and Dom Allegretto’s dad, Tony Allegretto said. “He doesn’t get nervous. He has always told me he doesn’t get nervous. I’m not worried about him. He might miss, but he just goes in and shoots.”
The younger Allegretto was nothing but gold from the line to give Ridgway the lead back.
“Same thing as always (is going through my mind),” Dom Allegretto said. “Just in practice, in an empty gym like I was all summer shooting those foul shots. I put myself in the summer situation where I am all by myself, silent gym.”
Allegretto’s free throws came moments after Marquese Gardlock had tied the game at 37 with a layup off a Chris Marshall pass with 40 seconds to play.
The Gardlock bucket rallied Redbank Valley from a four-point deficit, 37-33, with 1:21 to play.
After Dom Allegretto went coast-to-coast to put the Elkers up by four, Owen Clouse was fouled and hit two free throws to make it a two-point game, and then Gardlock took a feed from a driving Marshall and tied the game up.
But that kind of summed up how Redbank Valley’s night went.
The Bulldogs played from behind the entire night and every time they crawled back into the game, Ridgway had the answer.
“We tried our best to get back into it and tried to take the momentum,” Coach Marshall said. “But they made a play. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It was a great game.”
Perhaps the second half and the ending were great, but it would be difficult to describe the first half as great for either team.
Ridgway had the “better” of the play in the opening 16 minutes and led Redbank Valley 14-8 in a half that saw more fouls called than baskets made.
The Bulldogs were just 3 of 15 (20 percent) from the floor in the half and saw a four-point swing when Marshall was called for a technical foul when trying a dunk that he missed — the official said he did a “chin up” on the rim but video replay didn’t really show that as he was just trying to keep from landing on a Ridgway player beneath him — and Ridgway hit the two free throws.
But Redbank Valley got some things straightened out at halftime and went on a 9-4 run to get back within one, 18-17, on a Chris Marshall basket with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
“In the first half, we didn’t know whether some guys were switching, whether some guys were going under the screen,” Coach Marshall said. “So, at halftime, we had to make sure everybody was on the same page because they were supposed to be doing one set thing. But with the emotions, the big game, we tend to forget they are kids. So they are going to forget some things. In the second half, we wanted to try to get a couple of set plays in to try to get some better looks.”
Redbank Valley finally got over the hump late in the quarter on a Marshall basket with 32.4 seconds to play in the third giving the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead.
But Aaron Sorg hit two charity shots with 24.9 seconds left to put Ridgway ahead, 22-21, going to the fourth quarter.
A pair of Dan Park baskets then helped to extend the lead to four, 26-22, 2 ½ minutes into the quarter.
Redbank Valley was able to claw back and tie the game at 30 on a 3-pointer by Owen Clouse with 3:07 to play before four more points from Park, who had 18 in the game including eight in the fourth quarter and 12 in the second half, put the Elkers back ahead, 34-30, with about two minutes to play.
Park led Ridgway with 18 points with Allegretto adding 14 and Sorg nine.
Marshall scored 13 to pace Redbank Valley with Bain adding nine and Gardlock and Owen Clouse eight each.
NOTES: Ridgway shot 14 of 30 for the game (46.7%) but was just 7 of 21 through three quarters before shooting 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter led by Park who was 4 of 4 … Redbank Valley shot 11 of 33 (33.3%) for the game