ST. MARYS — With time running out, Ridgway made the big play and sent the Redbank Valley Bulldogs home with a season-ending loss.
The Elkers’ Eric Gustafson scored inside from a pass by fellow senior Aaron Sorg with seven seconds left in regulation as the No. 4 seeded Elkers beat No. 5 Redbank Valley, 35-33, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at St. Marys High School last Wednesday.
After starting 2-8, the Bulldogs’ season finished at 11-12.
In the rematch of last year’s Class 2A title game, the Elkers found themselves trailing 32-28 with 7:04 left to play as the Bulldogs lived by the three-point ball in the first half, knocking down five threes before Aiden Ortz and Braylon Wagner started getting buckets inside in the second half.
Ridgway’s Alex Merritt cut the Redbank Valley lead to three as he hit one of two free throws before Sorg would make a turnaround jumper with under six minutes to go to cut the Bulldogs lead to one.
The Bulldogs would then seemingly take a page out of Ridgway’s book and hold onto the ball after a few missed buckets and offensive boards. Mason Clouse would then give the Bulldogs a 33-31 lead with 2:54 to play as he hit the front end of a one-and-one. But Merritt and the Elkers would quickly tie it up at 33-33 with a bucket inside — something Ridgway was able to do throughout the evening.
“Watching video and seeing in practice, we knew that if they went to the 1-2-2, the back of the zone was going to be the problem for (Redbank Valley),” Ridgway head coach Eric Herzing said. “We thought Alex (Merritt) would have a big game ... He’s a threat in there.”
With the Bulldogs missing a three, Owen Clouse got the offensive board and the Bulldogs were able to hold on to possession after two timeouts, the last of which was with 1:13 to go.
“At the end, I thought we were a little timid,” said Bulldogs assistant coach Jake Dougherty, who was coaching the team with head coach Emmanuel Marshall present in a wheel chair as he recovers from vehicle accident. “I never said we didn’t want to score, but at a minute when we turned it over I knew it was going to be tough because Ridgway possesses the ball. When it came down to that, we’re not the best at that. We’re young.”
But from there, Ridgway would get a hand on the ball and a scrum on the floor would ensue that saw Elkers senior Erik Panebianco come up with the ball and he was also able to call a timeout with 34.6 seconds left.
That allowed Ridgway to set up shop for the potential final shot as they had done so in Saturday’s AML final. With less than 10 seconds remaining, another senior — this one Jack Benninger — drove inside and passed over to Sorg, who in turn found Gustafson inside with about six seconds remaining to give Ridgway a 35-33 lead.
Redbank Valley had a final chance as Owen Close was able to put up a deep three that went off the backboard and then off the side of the rim, as Panebianco got the rebound as time expired.
Mason Clouse, Braylon Wagner and Breckin Minich each scored seven points to lead the Bulldogs, who were 12-for-43 from the field (28 percent). Owen Clouse scored three points with 10 rebounds. Senior Aiden Ortz capped his career with six points. The Bulldogs were 5-for-14 from the 3-point line, 1-for-6 in the second half.
The Bulldogs wanted to win the rebounding and turnover battles and forced 16 Elkers turnovers to their own 10, but were outrebounded 27-23.
“We could’ve done a lot of things better and our goal was to speed them up and trap them and turn them over and we did that, but we didn’t capitalize,” Dougherty said. “I told them at halftime we needed to go on a run, an 8-0 or 10-0 run and we never got that. We kept it close, but hat’s off to them.”
The future is bright. Most of the regular playing rotation through the season returns.
“We have a lot of people coming back from a season where we had to win out to get to districts,” Dougherty said. For us to start 2-8 and make the playoffs with a young team, that’s a good season.”
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.