Submitted by the Southern Clarion Co. Little League:
Shick’s Insurance won the Tut Toth Tournament Major title last Saturday with two wins, 13-1 over the New Bethlehem Eagles and then 12-2 over Falcon Settlement. In the win over Falcon Settlement in four innings, Andrew Kifer and Bentley McKinney each had three hits with Kifer doubled. Nash Earley homered, doubled and drove in five runs. Aydan Wassum singled twice. On the mound, Andrew and Emma Kifer and McKinney combined to toss a four-hitter with nine strikeouts. Nico Rex tripled for Falcon Settlement.
In Shick’s first game against the Eagles, Harry Bliss went 3-for-4 with two doubles. McKinney had two hits with a double. Earley, Emma Kifer and McKinney tossed a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Shick’s stayed unbeaten for the season with the two wins. It also beat Leeper, 9-5, last Thursday. Hayden Corle went 3-for-3 with a double while pitching two innings and striking out four. Traelan Pinson had two hits and drove in three runs. Earley and Emma Kifer also pitched as the trio combined to strike out nine and walk three.
Clarion County Community Bank won the Toth Memorial Junior title last Saturday. Friday, it cruised to a 13-2 win over Smith’s Auto.
CCC Bank fired up the offense in the first inning. Jace Babinsack singled to drive in Mason Coradi and advance Asher Graham to third. Owen Coradi then singled in Graham and advanced Ryder Walker to third. Bryce Stewart then walked, scoring Walker and then Trevor Elliott singled in Babinsack.
CCC Bank scored five runs in the fourth inning. CCC Bank batters contributing to the big inning included Trevor Elliott, Nolan Carr, Mason Coradi and Ryder Walker who all drove in runs.
Asher Graham led the CCC Bank squad to victory on the pitcher’s mound. The pitcher lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out seven. Owen Coradi and Mason Coradi entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game.
Kayden Wensel took the loss for Smith’s Auto.
CCC Bank tallied 18 hits. Elliott, Carr, Asher Graham, Babinsack, Jaxen Boltz, Ryder Walker, Bryce Stewart and Mason Coradi each collected multiple hits for CCC Bank. Elliot went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead CCC Bank in hits, taking home the game ball.
Kayden Wensel led Smith’s Auto with their lone hit on the night when he smacked one hard to right field but Noah Kriebel made a great defensive play to rob Wensel of a double. The matchup was the final regular-season game for both teams. Both squads will head into the Clarion County minor league playoffs with hopes to bring home the championship.
Last Monday, Clarion County Community Bank defeated Emlenton Granite 20-6 led by Babinsack, who drove in five runners. Babinsack drove in runs on a double in the first, a walk in the second, and a double in the third.
CCC Bank put up five runs in the fourth inning. Kriebel, Hank Traister, Mason Coradi, Walker and Owen Coradi powered the big inning with RBIs.
Walker earned the win for CCC Bank, on the mound. Walker allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out five and walking one. Bryce Stewart and Boltz both put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
CCC Bank collected 21 hits. Owen Coradi, Stewart, Boltz, Babinsack, Walker and Graham all managed multiple hits for CCC Bank. Bryce Stewart and Owen Coradi both had four hits to lead CCC Bank. Elliott and Kriebel added a hit each.