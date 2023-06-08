Youth baseball reports posted as submitted by the Southern Clarion County Little League:
THURSDAY, June 1 — Walker Collects Five Hits as Clarion County Community Bank Defeats Wolfs Camping Resort: Ryder Walker gave Wolfs Camping Resort fits, as he bagged five hits in CCC Bank’s 21-4 victory on Thursday. Walker singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth. CCC Bank got on the board in the first inning when Jace Babinsack singled in a run. CCC Bank then put up five runs in the second inning. Asher Graham, Walker , Bryce Stewart, Trevor Elliot, and Austin Traister all drove in runs in the frame. Asher Graham pitched CCC Bank to victory. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out six and walking one. CCC Bank racked up 24 hits. Walker, Graham, Owen Coradi, Babinsack, Mason Coradi, and Traister all collected multiple hits for CCC Bank. Walker went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead CCC Bank in hits.
In other games:
TUESDAY, June 6
Shick’s Insurance 15, Rupert’s 10 — Rallying from a 9-2 deficit going into the top of the fifth, Shick’s scored 13 runs in its final three at-bats to get the win. Hayden Corle went 4-for-5 with four runs scored while Andrew Kifer, Bentley McKinney and Traelan Pinson each had two hits. Pinson, Nash Earley and McKinney doubled. Four pitchers combined for the win with Kifer going the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine while walking two. Laughlin Pummer had four hits for Rupert’s.
FRIDAY, June 2
Shick’s Insurance 11, Heeter Lumber 1 — In a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule, Shick’s got two hits from Hayden Corle and Nash Earley with Earley and Bentley McKinney doubling. Andrew and E