DuBOIS — From a 62-point slugfest to a 10-point playoff struggle, two Redbank Valley and Brockway showdowns had nothing in common on the scoreboard.
After the Bulldogs beat the Rovers, 34-28, in their regular-season matchup in New Bethlehem on Oct. 21, it was the Rovers who returned the favor in last Saturday afternoon’s District 9 Class 1A semifinal with a 7-3 win at E.J. Mansell Stadium.
Brockway ended the Bulldogs’ two-year title run and meet top-seeded Port Allegany in the championship Friday night at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
Redbank Valley’s season ended at 9-2.
Brockway scored its only points in the second quarter and held on to that lead the rest of the way. The Bulldogs made it 7-3 with an Owen Clouse 22-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got the ball back after Brockway ran seven minutes off the clock and took another shot at winning the game.
“We felt that Owen is the best kicker in the conference and he drilled a field goal for us and put us in a position to win a game,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “Defensively, they bled us dry there. We did get the ball back and made some plays.”
Braylon Wagner’s 40-yard pass to Rupp on third-and-10 put the Bulldogs at the Rovers’ 40 with under four minutes left, but three plays later, Wagner’s deep pass to Tate Minich toward the end zone hung in the air just enough for the Rovers’ Alex Carlson to intercept at the Rovers’ 1 with 3:01 remaining.
On Wagner’s release of the pass, Minich had Carlson beaten by a few steps, but the ball hung up just long enough for Carlson — he had 85 catches for 1,010 yards and 11 TDs going into the game but zero catches in this game — to close in for his most vital game-saving catch.
“I think Carlson saved his speed the whole game for just that play because he wasn’t moving super-fast and all of a sudden, he turned it on,” Rovers head coach Jake Heigel smiled.
From there, the Rovers were able to run out the clock with Jendy Cuello’s 33-yard run nailing the win down to get the Rovers back to a D9 final for the first time since the 2018 Class 2A final when they lost 14-7 to Ridgway.
“You have to tip your cap to Brockway. They made plays,” Gold said. “I really like our receivers and wideouts and when Braylon let that ball go, it looked good and (Carlson) made a play on the football. So you have to tip your hat to them for the way that they played.”
The Bulldogs had their chances, but couldn’t come up with a touchdown. The Bulldogs had a couple chances to score on deep passes that were dropped or intercepted, including a would-be 51-yard TD pass from Wagner to Minich that was dropped late in the third quarter and another misfired long pass from Wagner to Minich from 37 yards out on the first drive of the game. They also stalled on downs inside the 10 at the end of the first half.
“It started out well,” Gold said. “I was happy with how we were running the ball and we were moving the ball and a lot of times it just comes down to not being able to finish drives and then on the other side, we had the blown coverage on the fake punt and we had a breakdown on the touchdown and that was essentially it. It really came down to two or three plays.”
The Bulldogs’ biggest challenge, as it was at the end of the first game with the Rovers, was stopping the Rovers’ running game led by Cuello, who 166 yards on a whopping 41 carries, Cuello was otherwise brilliant on a day that saw him lose yards on just five of those carries.
“The game plan was to ride our line and ride him coming in,” Heigel said. “I cannot say enough how physical we played up front and how far Jendy has come from the first part of the year to where he let up at the end of a run to just punishing people when he’s getting close to first downs.”
The Rovers were emboldened with how their first game against the Bulldogs ended. They trailed 34-14 and had more than one missed opportunity, but finished strong with Cuello leading the way.
“Going into the first game, we had that (blowout loss) the year before,” Heigel said. “There were a lot of question marks in our guys’ heads. The best thing we did was get ourselves back in the game the first time this year, even losing was better than losing that game. It showed our guys that we are better than them and they showed it today, especially on defense. Nobody talks about our defense enough. We just make plays when we need to. I’m really proud of them.”
The Rovers started the game with a 14-play drive — 11 runs by Cuello and three by quarterback Brayden Fox — that stalled with Cuello getting stuffed for a 5-yard loss on fourth-and-goal at the Redbank Valley 1.
Cuello finished with 344 yards rushing on 73 carries in the two games against the Bulldogs with zero touchdowns.
“Cuello is a good runner and I think he’s the best in District 9 and that’s no disrespect to the Port guys,” said Gold. “Port runs a very different style of offense where they’re straight ahead. (Cuello) is an extremely good running back and we learned that after the first game and even with game-planning everything around stopping him, he still beat us.”
Of course, the Rovers don’t score without Cuello and his line doing the dirty work. But still, the Rovers scored thanks to a couple of huge pass plays.
Literally, just two.
The Rovers forced the Bulldogs to punt after their long opening drive and faced a fourth-and-nine play from their own 9. On third down, the Rovers threw for the first time in the game and Fox’s pass over the middle to Dylan Hanna nearly went 91 yards to the end zone, but the ball was ever so slightly tipped by Bulldogs defender Rylan Rupp.
Standing in his own end zone, Fox, also the punter, saw Brubaker uncovered in the Bulldogs’ punt formation defense and he made the decision to throw. The completion went 23 yards to the Rovers’ 32.
“Brayden impressively saw that they had the coverage screwed up and for him to notice that they were out of position is extremely impressive on his part,” Heigel said.
After five Cuello runs and an incomplete pass, the Rovers had a fourth-and-three play at the Bulldogs’ 45 and it was Fox who connected with wide-open Brubaker down the Bulldogs sideline for the only touchdown of the game at the 9:20 mark of the second quarter.
Fox finished 2-for-9 for 68 yards.
That turned out to be it for the Rovers on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs threatened to score at the end of the first half, but the Rovers forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 from the Rovers’ 7 with 49.1 seconds left before halftime. Wagner’s pass over the middle skipped off the hands of a jumping Rupp.
The Rovers outgained the Bulldogs, 239-195. Wagner completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions. Drew Byers rushed for 55 yards on 22 carries. Rupp caught three passes for 56 yards while Minich finished with four catches for 32 yards.
Gold and the rest of the coaching staff said good-bye to their seniors on the field after the game.
“This senior class, we came in together with my first year (as head coach),” Gold said. “As you look back on it, you look at the win totals and what they accomplished and everybody credits last year’s senior class and they were incredibly, phenomenally athletic. But this class was always the underlying foundation. Whether it was Tate Minich and Carsen Rupp playing as freshmen, or Aiden (Ortz) … they’ve always been major contributors. Obviously, I wanted them to go out better, but I’m proud of the effort. I’m not happy with some of the breakdowns. We had a 7-3 football game. That’s playoff football. Both teams fought and we came up a little bit short.”