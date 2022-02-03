NEW BETHLEHEM — There was a need, it was filled and plenty have benefited.
Last year’s navigation through COVID-19 and limited access to gymnasiums for especially the indoor winter events at Redbank Valley led to some in-house broadcasting opportunities and it’s carried into this season as well.
So if you’re living in Nebraska and want to watch the Bulldogs or Lady Bulldogs play? There’s a good chance you can find the broadcast on the school’s youtube.com channel.
The production evolved out of Mike Fricko’s broadcast journalism class at the high school.
“When I first took over the course in 2009, it was little more than the morning announcements, but over the years, the course has evolved into what it is today,” Fricko said. “We changed the title of the course to Media Production and we handled video for special events like graduation or homecoming.”
Then the pandemic happened.
“That need arose to begin livestreaming the sporting events and the RVLIVE channel was created,” Fricko said. “We began by simply live-streaming the sporting events when no spectators were allowed into the school.
“The students and I involved in the class learned a lot together and continually improved upon our streaming capabilities. This year, the students set up the stream, create the thumbnails, and run the equipment for each of the home events. We really didn’t announce anything at first, but then Matt (Darr) and Blane (Gold) said they would be interested in doing it and we ran with it.”
Senior Kolby Barrett is majoring in communications in college, so the course has given him invaluable experience.
“I plan to go to college for communications and mainly focus on the broadcast side of things,” Barrett said. “I enjoy the camera work and getting to bring a new element to the game. It’s something that we’ve added during COVID and brings in new eyes to what our school can do. There is a lot of knowledge you do need to know, especially on the technical side of things to make it run smoothly. RV Live has brought a new view to me in the broadcasting spectrum as I continue on with this path in the future.”
For junior Maddi Fink, it’s been an enjoyable course even though it might not be what she does post-high school.
“My plans are to attend California University,” she said. “Although broadcast journalism is not something I plan on doing post high school as far as my career goes, I do think that I will use a lot of the skills and knowledge that I gained while in broadcast journalism in life. For example, public speaking skills, computer skills, editing skills and the list goes on.
“During the class, I just really enjoyed being able to highlight things that are going on in the school directly to the entire school. There are tons of technical knowledge that goes into broadcasting, just knowing how to properly operate the equipment is challenging but very essential. It is so much fun being able to highlight fellow classmates on their success, especially in sports. Even just congratulating the team in front of the entire school is so rewarding. Mr Fricko also makes the class lots of fun, and an enjoyable learning experience.”
It’s the same for senior Gunner Mangiantini. He’s one of several students who rotate through roles on the broadcast teams.
“Mr. Fricko taught us how to create thumbnails on youtube, overlays on the livestream and work with that information,” said Mangiantini, who will major in Safety Management at Slippery Rock University. “We try to do all the sports, from winter to fall sports and it’s fun to work on this side sometimes. For people who can’t come to the games, it gives them the option to watch Redbank sports.”
Both Darr and Gold are coaches at the school with a lot of knowledge, and of course, enthusiasm for promoting their student-athletes.
“It is something that I enjoy doing,” Gold said of his time doing play-by-play. “I get opportunities to do some public and motivational speaking on the side so this really falls right into that category. So for me it’s a mix of enjoyment while also enhancing our broadcasts.
I think the other thing about this experience that is neat is that these broadcasts are archived on YouTube forever. It’s always fun to look back on your past games when you get older so I think it’s cool that twenty years from now these archived broadcasts will also have commentary with them. It’s always good to showcase our student-athletes. This is just one more small thing we can do to promote their efforts.”
Matt Darr, the school’s long-time volleyball coach who now serves at the athletic director, hopes the project continues long-term.
“For me the livestream served two purposes last year,” he said. “First, it was an opportunity to do something that would benefit the student athletes and their parents but second and selfishly for me it was an opportunity for me to be able to get into the games and watch them live.
It is a shame we didn’t think to do this before and maybe it is the one good thing that will come out of COVID.
“Hopefully it evolves so that we can do more sports in the future and hopefully get some students to help do some commentary and maybe some will make a career of it. We do some research before each game to be able to not just do play by play but give some info and stats for the teams and players for both Redbank and the opponents. Sites like D9sports.com, D9and10sports.com, Max Preps, and pa-wrestling.com make it fairly easy to get information if you just take the time to do some digging.
“But the praise should go to Mr Fricko and his class, the school district and Roddy Hartle, and the sports boosters for making it all happen,” Darr summed up. “I personally would like to thank the players coaches and teams. The success and excitement the last few years has made every game fun to be a part of. We have received a lot of very complimentary comments from individuals who enjoy the broadcast. It’s a great time to be a Bulldog.”