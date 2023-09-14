It’s back to the Region 2 schedule for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
Friday night, the 1-2 Falcon Knights host 3-0 Brockway while the Bulldogs play on the road Saturday with a noon kickoff scheduled in Knox against the 0-3 Keystone Panthers.
The Region 2 standings have two of District 9’s five unbeaten teams with the Bulldogs and Rovers, although 2-1 Port Allegany have to Region 2 wins already at 2-0 with Redbank Valley, Brockway and Union/ACV all sitting at 1-0 after winning their Region 2 openers.
The District 9 League’s other unbeatens are Central Clarion, Bucktail (actually a District 4 school) and Cameron County.
Congratulations to Redbank Valley’s Braylon Wagner, the sophomore quarterback who copped d9and10sports.Com’s Jim Kelly District 9 Football Player of the Week. Kelly, of course, is the East Brady native who went on to play a Hall of Fame career in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers and Buffalo Bills.
Kelly would be impressed with Wagner’s statistics from the Bulldogs’ 50-27 win over Punxsutawney last Friday night. He completed 22 of 24 passes for 396 yards with six touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.
Kelly’s best game as a pro? Well, with the Bills …
— Sept. 8, 1991: Kelly completed 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards with a career-high six TD passes in a 42-34 win over the Steelers. Or was it …
— Sept. 13, 1992: Threw for a career-high 403 yards and three TDs and outdueled 49ers quarterback Steve Young in a 34-31 win.
With the Gamblers, how about …
— Feb. 24, 1985: Threw for 574 yards, completing 35 of 54 passes with five touchdowns in the Gamblers’ 34-33 win over the Los Angeles Express and quarterback Steve Young.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
RB Valley (3-0)
at Keystone (0-3)
The Bulldogs head to Knox for a noon kickoff against a Panthers team that’s been outscored, 102-33, including 42-20 last week at Brookville as the Panthers scored twice in the fourth quarter with the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock already running.
The Panthers have gained 651 yards in their three games, most of it with their running game as Rayce Weaver (45-221) leads the way along with Eli Nellis (17-118, 1 TD). The Panthers have struggled passing the ball as Weaver (5-for-14, 94 yards, 2 Ints.) and freshman Dom Corcetti (8-for-22, 94 yards, 1 TD, 6 Ints.) have been intercepted eight times so far this year. Drew Slaugenhaupt (4-78) is the leading receiver.
The Bulldogs average a whopping 475 yards per game of offense with quarterback Braylon Wagner off to a sizzling start. He’s thrown for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns against one interception, completing nearly 80 percent of his passes (50-for-63) while adding three rushing TDs on 17 carries for 77 yards.
Drew Byers (40-234, 2 TDs) leads the Bulldogs in rushing.
With the passing game nearly 1,000 yards long so far, naturally Wagner’s receiving targets are many, led by Mason Clouse (17-341, 6 TDs) along with Ashton Kahle (14-271, 2 TDs), Ashton George (8-188, 3 TDs) and Rylan Rupp (7-121, 1 TD).
Caden Adams (25 tackles) and Brandon Ross (21) are the Bulldogs’ top tacklers on defense. Clouse leads the team with three interceptions.
The Bulldogs beat the Panthers, 42-7, in last year’s matchup and nine of the last 10 since 2013.
Brockway (3-0) at
Union/ACV (1-2)
One week after facing the powerful Central Clarion Wildcats and their junior quarterback Jase Ferguson, the Falcon Knights host another unbeaten team with a standout junior QB in the Brockway Rovers and Brayden Fox.
Fox and his 620 yards and 3 TDs on 37-of-61 passing aren’t the only big numbers for the Falcon Knights to deal with. Senior running back Jendy Cuello has rushed for 378 yards on 59 carries with four TDs.
Fox’s top receiving targets are Blake Pisarcik (19-410, 4 TDs) and Mathew Brubaker (10-171, 1 TD).
The Rovers are coming off a 49-6 rout of Coudersport after edging DuBois 14-13 in overtime in Week 2. They opened with a 42-0 shutout at Kane.
For the Falcon Knights, they’ll try to shake off last week’s 72-0 loss to the Wildcats after their Week 2 24-13 win over Keystone.
The Falcon Knights are averaging 253 yards of offense, nearly a 50/50 split between rushing and passing. Quarterback Brody Dittman (40-for-65) has completed over 61 percent of his passes for 380 yards with two TDs and four interceptions. Logan Skibinski (21-161, 2 TDs) and Owen Bish (19-125, 1 TD) are the team’s top rushers. Trey Fleming (16-190, 2 TDs) is the leading receiver with Zach Cooper (9-60) tops the team in receptions.
The Falcon Knights have won three of four matchups with the Rovers, including 26-20 last year.