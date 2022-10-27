RIDGWAY — Very long nights on the football field can still yield a victory. Last Friday night, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights could attest to that.
With Ridgway leading 6-0 late in the first quarter, the lights on the grandstand side of the stadium malfunctioned, leading to a 90-minute delay that wound up putting the finish of the Falcon Knights’ 26-19 win over the Elkers near 11 p.m.
So a lot went on during last week’s win, including waiting and adjusting and refocusing.
“It was a long ordeal, but we were able to go back to the locker room and stay warm and we were able to come back and warm up as soon as we knew they were working on them and got loosened up again and we were able to go,” said Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman, whose team improved to 5-4. “It made for a long night, but it worked out.”
After the delay, the Falcon Knights scored twice before halftime — the bands played 10 minutes between halves at that point — and then scored again in the third to grab a 20-6 lead with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ryan Cooper returned an interception 56 yards midway through the second quarter and with 14 seconds before halftime, Zach Cooper scored on a 2-yard run to give the Falcon Knights a 14-6 lead.
They made it 20-6 late in the third quarter when a 14-play, 95-yard drive was finished off by Brody Dittman’s 5-yard keeper. While Ridgway’s Luke Zimmerman ripped off a 70-yard run on the Elkers’ next play from scrimmage, the Falcon Knights responded again with a 7-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped by another Dittman keeper covering 21 yards.
Union/ACV’s 26-13 lead came with 9:48 left in the game. The Elkers scored again on Aiden Zimmerman’s 3-yard run with 2:25 left and after the missed point-after, it set the final score. The Falcon Knights recovered the onside kick attempt, punted the ball away to the Elkers, who wound up going four-and-out before the Falcon Knights kneeled out the clock.
“There were some key times that we answered them,” Dittman said. “They got the 61-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter before the delay and then we kind of got the momentum back by scoring a few times before halftime. The pick-six by Ryan just sparked us and from there, we kind of got rolling and settled in offensively and were able to put some drives together and gets some points off them.”
Ridgway actually did outgain the Falcon Knights, 292-257, as the Elkers’ Luke Zimmerman finished with a whopping 218 yards on 14 carries. Aiden Zimmerman had 78 yards on 12 carries.
The Elkers were playing without starting quarterback Cameron Larkin, who had thrown for 847 yards while rushing for 193 yards going into the game. Derek Beimel completed 2 of 9 passes for 12 yards and was intercepted by Cooper and Skyler Roxbury, who set up the Falcon Knights’ second TD right before halftime.
For the Falcon Knights, Dittman completed 10 of 16 passes for 103 yards while rushing for 50 yards on eight carries. Mikey Card ran for 82 yards on 17 carries as the primary rusher with the team’s top ground-gainer Dawson Camper out of the lineup.
Next up for the Falcon Knights is a trip to Punxsutawney where they’ll try to get a worthy tune-up for the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
“We’re approaching Friday and Punxsutawney is all that matters to us right now,” Dittman said. “We’re not looking beyond them. They’re a big, physical football team and they play hard and do things really well. It’s a great task for us here in our final game. We have the same record and I think we’re similar in a lot of ways. I think we need a win against a team like Punxsutawney to end our regular season.”