In the summer of 2014 at Brookville’s Zufall Field during a regular-season Little League baseball game, two of the league’s top players squared off on the mound and plate.
The batter ripped a laser shot back to the mound and bounced off the chest of the pitcher, rolled away but not far enough to keep the defense from tossing the hitter out at first.
It was a stunning play, but mostly very scary as we all rushed to the mound to make sure the pitcher was OK. In the end, he was and went on to put together an impressive high school career in multiple sports as did the hitter.
It could have been much, much worse and it sort of reminded me what happened in the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati when Bills defensive back and Pittsburgh area native Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest — not heart attack — following a hit on the field. Watching it live, it appeared Hamlin may have had a delayed reaction as in a concussion following a hit. He was hit in the chest area by the shoulder of the player he tackled in Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. But it wasn’t a concussion related reaction.
There have been many, many first-take type of reactions to this incident from how the NFL has handled it — this is being written Tuesday afternoon — to how ESPN and the media have covered this unfortunate incident. Live when it happened and the time after, I thought ESPN did as well as it could have done.
But, this shouldn’t lead to another major mandate on dealing with the dangers of playing football. Not this incident, at least.
What this really could make the lower levels of the sport — high school specifically — think very hard about running a football event without a trainer and/or nearby ambulance service. Frankly, a high school football game running without at least one trainer on site, is insane. However, there is a shortage of these special people who really fill in plenty of gaps in running a scholastic sports program and schools are left with difficult situations.
One cannot eliminate all of the risks of playing football, so hopefully we see the reaction of the unfortunate accident regarding Mr. Hamlin lead to positive moves. Hamlin’s charity, for instance which is called “The Chasing M Foundation,” is a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks. It registered more than $4 million in donations just hours after Hamlin collapsed.
BACK TO WORK — The resumption of the regular season continued this week for our area high school sports teams. And while January has historically been a grind over the years with schedule crunches that get even worse with weather cancellations and postponements, this year doesn’t quite have the same feel.
An extra week added to the regular season — we started a week earlier this year — has led to some teams stretching out their schedule a bit more to allow for more of a two-games-per-week when it comes to basketball at least. Counting this week, there are seven weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Redbank Valley boys’ basketball team has 12 games left, the Lady Bulldogs 13, Union boys 14 and Union girls 13.
The Redbank Valley wrestlers have 10 dates counting a few individual tournaments on their schedule.
So weather-permitting, it doesn’t feel crunched at all.
MITCHELL’S BIG NIGHT — As a heavy consumer of NBA basketball, I’ve been a subscriber to the NBA’s premium package called League Pass for the past handful of years. What that gives me is the ability to watch almost any game live every night when you combine it with the already-scheduled national games on the other channels like ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.
Many nights, especially the later ones that hit my work schedule best, I’m flipping around to the close games. Give me a group of games involving the Pelicans, Kings, Jazz, Nuggets and even Blazers and I’m going to be satisfied. And there’s always something going on.
Except for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For some stupid reason and even though I’m a premium subscriber of NBA programming, I’m blacked out from watching any Cavaliers games — live, that is, although one can watch soon after over on League Pass — not on national television. If the Cavs are on NBA TV, that’s blacked out as well, just like it is for everyone else around here.
Of course, the Cavs are the closest NBA market at 2 1/2 hours away.
I cannot purchase a package that includes Fox Sports Ohio, the network that carries the Cavaliers.
There is a way, as my search on the web found, to get the Cavaliers, but it’s not the traditional way one should be able to watch a local team.
It’s frustrating, especially when Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell goes for 71 points Monday night — perhaps this time the game would be pre-empted by what happened on Monday Night Football. But Mitchell’s 71 is the first 70-plus performance since Devin Booker did it in 2017 and it’s just the 11th ever. Wilt Chamberlain owns five of those, including the all-time 100-spot in March of 1962. Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor are the other non-Wilts to get 70 or more.
I’m rooting for a non-Cav to get the next 70-pointer, because I just might have a chance to watch it live.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.