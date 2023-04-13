Redbank Valley

BASEBALL (3-1)

March

27-at West Shamokin;10-6 W

31-at Karns City;7-0 W

April

3-Brookville;2-1 W

10-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (6) L

12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

14-at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

18-Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

20-A-C Valley/Union, 4:15 p.m.

22-at DuBois CC, TBA

25-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

27-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.

28-at Homer-Center Tournament, vs. Apollo-Ridge, TBA

29-at Homer-Center Tournament, TBA

May

1-C-L, 4:15 p.m.

2-North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.

4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

8-Keystone, 4;15 p.m.

10-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.

12-at Brockway, TBA

15-at St. Marys, TBA

17-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL (1-4)

March

24-at West Shamokin;0-11 (5) L

28-Clarion;18-3 (4) W

30-at Karns City;14-15 L

April

1-Otto-Eldred, ppd. TBA

3-Brookville;3-5 L

10-Punxsutawney;0-19 (3) L

12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

14-at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

17-St. Marys

18-Moniteau

20-A-C Valley

25-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

27-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.

28-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

May

1-C-L

4-at Clarion, 4 p.m.

8-Keystone

10-at A-C Valley/Union, 4 p.m.

15-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

17-at C-L, 4;15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (3-1)

March

27-Armstrong;95-41 W

29-Union/A-C Valley;88-49 W

April

5-at Karns City;64-86 L

11-at C-L;90-51 W

13-Moniteau

15-at Brookville Invitational, 9 a.m.

19-North clarion

26-at Cranberry

29-at Franklin Invitational

May

2-Johnsonburg

4-DuBois CC

9-at Keystone

11-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA;

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (2-2)

March

27-Armstrong;67-83 L

29-Union/A-C Valley;88-51 W

April

5-at Karns City;52-98 L

11-at C-L;93-48 W

13-Moniteau

15-at Brookville Invitational, 9 a.m.

19-North clarion

26-at Cranberry

29-at Franklin Invitational

May

2-Johnsonburg

4-DuBois CC

9-at Keystone

11-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA;

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Latest Videos

ACV/UNION

BASEBALL (3-1)

March

28-North Clarion;7-1 W

31-at C-L, ppd. to April 28

April

4-at Forest Area;17-1 (3) W

6-Cranberry;8-0 W

10-Lakeview;1-6 L

12-at North Clarion

15-Reynolds, 11 a.m.

18-Clarion

20-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

24-at Jamestown

27-C-L

28-at C-L

May

1-Moniteau

2-Keystone

8-at Cranberry

9-Forest Area

12-at Kane, 4:15 p.m.

15-at Keystone

17-at Karns City (Butler), 5:30 p.m.

19-Cochranton.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

ACV/UNION

SOFTBALL (3-3)

March

20-Titusville;3-15 (5) L

24-Oil City;2-13 L

27-at Rocky Grove, ppd. to March 29

29-at Rocky Grove, ppd. to April 12

30-Kane;13-3 (5) W

31-at C-L, ppd. to April 24

April

4-at Forest Area;3-13 (6) L

6-Cranberry;12-11 W

10-at Lakeview;16-4 (5) W

12-at Rocky Grove

14-at Oil City

18-Clarion

20-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

24-at C-L

27-Karns City

28-at Brookville.

May

1-Moniteau

2-Keystone

8-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

10-Redbank Valley

13-Lakeview, 1 p.m.

15-at Keystone

17-at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

UNION/ACV

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (2-1)

March

29-at Redbank Valley;49-88 L

April

4-at Johnsonburg;97-51 W

4-DCC, at JB;111-32 W

11-Moniteau, 3:45 p.m.

13-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

19-at C-L

May

3-Karns City

4-at Cranberry

9-North Clarion

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA;

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (0-3)

March

29-at Redbank Valley;51-88 L

April

4-at Johnsonburg;60-80 L

4-DCC, at JB;42-107 L

11-Moniteau, 3:45 p.m.

13-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

19-at C-L

May

3-Karns City

4-at Cranberry

9-North Clarion

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA;

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tags