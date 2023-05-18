Redbank Valley

BASEBALL (14-3)

March

27-at West Shamokin;10-6 W

31-at Karns City;7-0 W

April

3-Brookville;2-1 W

10-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (6) L

12-at Keystone;20-4 (5) W

14-at Johnsonburg;0-2 L

20-A-C Valley/Union;13-4 W

22-at DuBois CC;1-3 L

25-at Cranberry;14-3 (6) W

27-at Forest Area;35-0 (3) W

Homer-Center Tournament

28-Apollo Ridge;10-4 W

29-River Valley;9-5 W

May

4-at Clarion;4-0 W

5-North Clarion;18-8 (6) W

8-Keystone;13-0 (5) W

10-at North Clarion;13-0 (5) W

12-at Brockway;6-1 W

17-at C-L (home), 4:15 p.m.

18-Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL (9-9)

March

24-at West Shamokin;0-11 (5) L

28-Clarion;18-3 (4) W

30-at Karns City;14-15 L

April

3-Brookville;3-5 L

10-Punxsutawney;0-19 (3) L

12-at Keystone;5-7 L

14-at Johnsonburg;2-12 (6) L

18-Moniteau;14-13 W

20-A-C Valley/Union;4-0 W

25-at Cranberry;11-9 W

27-at Forest Area;11-8 W

May

5-at Clarion (RBV);25-7 (6) W

8-Keystone;4-9 L

10-at A-C Valley/Union;12-3 W

12-at Moniteau;0-10 (6) L

15-at Brockway;15-5 (6) W

15-at Brockway;4-6 L

16-C-L;3-1 W

17-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (8-2)

March

27-Armstrong;95-41 W

29-Union/A-C Valley;88-49 W

April

5-at Karns City;64-86 L

11-at C-L;90-51 W

13-Moniteau;103-47 W

15-at Brookville Invitational

19-North Clarion;82.5-67.5 W

21-at Butler Invitational

26-at Cranberry;80-69 W

29-at Franklin Invitational

May

2-Johnsonburg, ppd. to May 4

4-Johnsonburg;117-25 W

4-DuBois CC;107-31 W

9-at Keystone;70-78 L

11-Host Invitational

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (5-5)

March

27-Armstrong;67-83 L

29-Union/A-C Valley;88-51 W

April

5-at Karns City;52-98 L

11-at C-L;93-48 W

13-Moniteau;53-96 L

15-at Brookville Invitational

19-North Clarion;83-66 W

21-at Butler Invitational

26-at Cranberry;76-73 W

29-at Franklin Invitational

May

4-Johnsonburg;96-36 W

4-DuBois CC;56.5-93.5 L

9-at Keystone;72-78 L

11-Host Invitational

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

ACV/UNION

BASEBALL (9-7)

March

28-North Clarion;7-1 W

April

4-at Forest Area;17-1 (3) W

6-Cranberry;8-0 W

10-Lakeview;1-6 L

12-at North Clarion;8-0 W

13-Venango Catholic;16-1 (3) W

15-Reynolds;12-0 (5) W

20-at Redbank Valley;4-13 L

27-C-L;2-5 L

May

2-Jamestown;3-7 L

2-Moniteau;1-19 (5) L

10-Clarion;2-5 L

10-Forest Area;15-0 (3) W

12-at Kane;1-3 L

15-at Keystone;16-1 (4) W

15-at Keystone;19-7 W

17-at Karns City (Butler), 7:30 p.m.

19-Cochranton.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

ACV/UNION

SOFTBALL (11-6)

March

20-Titusville;3-15 (5) L

24-Oil City;2-13 L

30-Kane;13-3 (5) W

April

4-at Forest Area;3-13 (6) L

6-Cranberry;12-11 W

10-at Lakeview;16-4 (5) W

12-at Rocky Grove;8-2 W

14-at Oil City;10-6 W

19-Clarion;16-1 W

20-at Redbank Valley;0-4 L

24-at C-L;18-2 (4) W

27-Karns City;18-8 (6) W

May

8-at Cranberry;1-9 L

10-Redbank Valley;3-12 L

13-Lakeview;16-5 (5) W

15-at Keystone;10-0 (5) W

15-at Keystone;18-4 (6) W

18-Moniteau, 3 p.m.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

UNION/ACV

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (8-2)

March

29-at Redbank Valley;49-88 L

April

4-at Johnsonburg;97-51 W

4-DCC, at JB;111-32 W

11-Moniteau;107-43 W

13-at Keystone;83-57 W

19-at C-L;111-37 W

26-DuBois CC;108-24 W

May

3-Karns City;67-83 L

8-Cranberry;94-55 W

8-North Clarion;75-71 W

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS (1-9)

March

29-at Redbank Valley;51-88 L

April

4-at Johnsonburg;60-80 L

4-DCC, at JB;42-107 L

11-Moniteau;40-100 L

13-at Keystone;46-91 L

19-at C-L;96-49 W

26-DuBois CC;47-103 L

May

3-Karns City;46-104 L

8-Cranberry;57.5-88.5 L

8-North Clarion;69-71 L

11-at Redbank Valley Invitational

19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville

26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

