Redbank Valley

FOOTBALL (9-1)

August

26-Smethport;53-8 W

September

2-Karns City;25-15 W

9-at Punxsutawney;28-14 W

16-Keystone;42-7 W

23-at Ridgway;42-33 W

30-Union/A-C Valley;38-8 W

October

6-at Kane;52-6 W

14-at Port Allegany;7-8 L

21-Brockway;34-28 W

28-Central Clarion;47-38 W

November

11/12-Brockway or Coudersport, TBA

VOLLEYBALL (12-5)

August

31-at Oil City;25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 W

September

6-at Keystone;25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 8-15 L

8-at Clarion;15-25, 21-25, 12-25 L

12-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 W

20-Brookville;25-17, 25-17, 25-23 W

22-Cranberry;25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17 W

24-Host Tournament, 1st

27-Karns City;25-16, 25-18, 25-15 W

29-North Clarion;25-21, 25-14, 25-12 W

October

3-Homer-Center;9-25, 15-25, 25-23, 12-25 L

4-at C-L;25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 18-25 L

8-at Kane Invitational

11-at Union;25-7, 25-11, 25-17 W

12-Forest Area;25-6, 25-2, 25-4 W

13-Keystone;25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 20-25, 15-7 W

18-at A-C Valley;25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22 W

19-Moniteau;25-15, 25-9, 25-23 W

20-at North Clarion;24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 W

22-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

27-Johnsonburg;17-25, 16-25, 23-25 L

BOYS SOCCER (14-3-1)

August

30-at Keystone;13-0 W

September

1-at Forest Area, Marienville;3-2 W

6-DuBois CC;6-1 W

7-at C-L;8-3 W

13-Brockway;4-2 W

20-Brookville;2-1 W

22-at Karns City;0-2 L

26-at West Shamokin;1-1 T

27-Elk Co. Catholic;3-0 W

October

3-Ridgway;5-0 W

5-Keystone10-0 W

8-at Kane;7-0 W

10-St. Marys;5-1 W

11-Forest Area;10-1 W

13-at DuBois CC;3-0 W

17-C-L;1-3 L

19-at Brockway;2-1 W

D9 Playoffs

25-Ridgway;2-3 OT L

GIRLS SOCCER (6-10-1)

August

30-at Keystone;11-3 W

September

1-at Forest Area, Marienville;1-2 L

7-at Clarion;4-3 W

13-Brockway;1-3 L

15-at Punxsutawney;5-2 W

20-Brookville;0-2 L

22-at Karns City;1-7 L

27-Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 W

29-Curwensville;8-0 W

October

3-Ridgway;1-2 L

5-Keystone;4-1 W

6-Armstrong;1-2 L

11-Forest Area;1-1 T

15-West Branch;1-6 L

17-Clarion;2-3 L

19-at Brockway;1-2 L

20-at Kane;1-2 L

Union

FOOTBALL

UNION-ACV (5-5)

August

26-Cameron County;27-14 W

September

2-Keystone;7-43 L

9-at Central Clarion, Clarion U.;6-43 L

16-at Brockway;26-20 W

23-Kane;37-19 W

30-at Redbank Valley;8-38 L

October

7-Port Allegany;14-42 L

14-Smethport;42-7 W

21-at Ridgway;26-19 W

29-at Punxsutawney;7-27 L

November

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

4-at Keystone, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (3-16)

August

30-at C-L;13-25, 17-25, 9-25 L

September

1-Forest Area;25-13, 25-15, 25-9 W

8-at Cranberry;17-25, 14-25, 12-25 L

10-at Brockway Tournament

12-at DuBois CC;12-25, 18-25, 19-25 L

13-North Clarion;14-25, 23-25, 19-25 L

19-at North Clarion;13-25, 14-25, 22-25 L

20-C-L;15-25, 8-25, 10-25 L

22-at Karns City;20-25, 14-25, 13-25 L

24-at Keystone;16-25, 12-25, 10-25 L

26-Tidioute Charter;25-10, 25-16, 25-19 W

27-at Clarion;10-25, 8-25, 10-25 L

29-A-C Valley;13-25, 17-25, 13-25 L

October

3-Franklin;20-25, 17-25, 17-25 L

4-Keystone;23-25, 9-25, 19-25 L

10-Rocky Grove;21-25, 23-25, 26-28 L

11-Redbank Valley;7-25, 11-25, 17-25 L

13-at A-C Valley;13-25, 8-25, 11-25 L

18-at Moniteau;15-25, 14-25, 8-25 L

20-Forest Area;25-5, 25-10, 25-10 W

