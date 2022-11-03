Redbank Valley
FOOTBALL (9-1)
August
26-Smethport;53-8 W
September
2-Karns City;25-15 W
9-at Punxsutawney;28-14 W
16-Keystone;42-7 W
23-at Ridgway;42-33 W
30-Union/A-C Valley;38-8 W
October
6-at Kane;52-6 W
14-at Port Allegany;7-8 L
21-Brockway;34-28 W
28-Central Clarion;47-38 W
November
11/12-Brockway or Coudersport, TBA
VOLLEYBALL (12-5)
August
31-at Oil City;25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 W
September
6-at Keystone;25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 8-15 L
8-at Clarion;15-25, 21-25, 12-25 L
12-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 W
20-Brookville;25-17, 25-17, 25-23 W
22-Cranberry;25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17 W
24-Host Tournament, 1st
27-Karns City;25-16, 25-18, 25-15 W
29-North Clarion;25-21, 25-14, 25-12 W
October
3-Homer-Center;9-25, 15-25, 25-23, 12-25 L
4-at C-L;25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 18-25 L
8-at Kane Invitational
11-at Union;25-7, 25-11, 25-17 W
12-Forest Area;25-6, 25-2, 25-4 W
13-Keystone;25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 20-25, 15-7 W
18-at A-C Valley;25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22 W
19-Moniteau;25-15, 25-9, 25-23 W
20-at North Clarion;24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 W
22-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
27-Johnsonburg;17-25, 16-25, 23-25 L
BOYS SOCCER (14-3-1)
August
30-at Keystone;13-0 W
September
1-at Forest Area, Marienville;3-2 W
6-DuBois CC;6-1 W
7-at C-L;8-3 W
13-Brockway;4-2 W
20-Brookville;2-1 W
22-at Karns City;0-2 L
26-at West Shamokin;1-1 T
27-Elk Co. Catholic;3-0 W
October
3-Ridgway;5-0 W
5-Keystone10-0 W
8-at Kane;7-0 W
10-St. Marys;5-1 W
11-Forest Area;10-1 W
13-at DuBois CC;3-0 W
17-C-L;1-3 L
19-at Brockway;2-1 W
D9 Playoffs
25-Ridgway;2-3 OT L
GIRLS SOCCER (6-10-1)
August
30-at Keystone;11-3 W
September
1-at Forest Area, Marienville;1-2 L
7-at Clarion;4-3 W
13-Brockway;1-3 L
15-at Punxsutawney;5-2 W
20-Brookville;0-2 L
22-at Karns City;1-7 L
27-Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 W
29-Curwensville;8-0 W
October
3-Ridgway;1-2 L
5-Keystone;4-1 W
6-Armstrong;1-2 L
11-Forest Area;1-1 T
15-West Branch;1-6 L
17-Clarion;2-3 L
19-at Brockway;1-2 L
20-at Kane;1-2 L
Union
FOOTBALL
UNION-ACV (5-5)
August
26-Cameron County;27-14 W
September
2-Keystone;7-43 L
9-at Central Clarion, Clarion U.;6-43 L
16-at Brockway;26-20 W
23-Kane;37-19 W
30-at Redbank Valley;8-38 L
October
7-Port Allegany;14-42 L
14-Smethport;42-7 W
21-at Ridgway;26-19 W
29-at Punxsutawney;7-27 L
November
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
4-at Keystone, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (3-16)
August
30-at C-L;13-25, 17-25, 9-25 L
September
1-Forest Area;25-13, 25-15, 25-9 W
8-at Cranberry;17-25, 14-25, 12-25 L
10-at Brockway Tournament
12-at DuBois CC;12-25, 18-25, 19-25 L
13-North Clarion;14-25, 23-25, 19-25 L
19-at North Clarion;13-25, 14-25, 22-25 L
20-C-L;15-25, 8-25, 10-25 L
22-at Karns City;20-25, 14-25, 13-25 L
24-at Keystone;16-25, 12-25, 10-25 L
26-Tidioute Charter;25-10, 25-16, 25-19 W
27-at Clarion;10-25, 8-25, 10-25 L
29-A-C Valley;13-25, 17-25, 13-25 L
October
3-Franklin;20-25, 17-25, 17-25 L
4-Keystone;23-25, 9-25, 19-25 L
10-Rocky Grove;21-25, 23-25, 26-28 L
11-Redbank Valley;7-25, 11-25, 17-25 L
13-at A-C Valley;13-25, 8-25, 11-25 L
18-at Moniteau;15-25, 14-25, 8-25 L
20-Forest Area;25-5, 25-10, 25-10 W