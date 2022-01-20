Redbank Valley

WRESTLING (9-5)

December

10-11-at Hickory Tournament, 19th place

15-at Sharon;27-45 L

18-Christmas Tournament

Bradford;39-36 W

Titusville;36-33 W

Kane;36-42 L

Ridgway;60-18 W

Punxsutawney;42-36 W

22-Johnsonburg;48-30 W

28-at Brookville;6-61 L

January

4-Punxsutawney;57-18 W

8-at Coudersport Duals

Sheffield;30-46 L

Clarion;42-30 W

Oswayo Valley;60-6 W

Lewisburg;27-39 L

Coudersport;42-27 W

18-at Brockway, ppd. to Feb. 3

20-Franklin

21-22-at Grove City Tournament

25-at Port Allegany

February

1-at Clarion

3-at Brockway

5-D9 Duals, at DuBois

10-Cranberry

15-Curwensville

26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.

March

4-5-Regionals, Sharon H.S.

10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Duals precede junior high matches at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

BOYS BASKETBALL (8-3)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

10-Jamestown, N.Y.;58-44 W

11-Bishop McCort;39-55 L

14-Freeport;43-55 L

15-Cranberry;72-19 W

17-at C-L;62-42 W

21-at Karns City;59-39 W

Freeport Tournament

28-Plum;63-43 W

29-Slippery Rock;37-57 L

January

5-Moniteau;55-28 W

7-at Keystone, ppd. to Jan. 18

11-at Venango Catholic;64-21 W

13-Forest Area;79-15 W

18-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

19-at A-C Valley

21-North Clarion

25-at Union

27-Clarion

31-Homer-Center

February

2-at Cranberry

4-C-L

8-Karns City

10-at Moniteau

16-Keystone

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (8-2)

December

Franklin Tournament

10-at Franklin;46-34 W

11-Iroquois;67-8 W

14-at Cranberry;66-18 W

16-C-L;68-46 W

21-at Karns City;52-45 W

Shenango Tournament

29-Ellwood City;52-45 W

30-at Shenango;54-57 L

Latest Videos

January

4-at Moniteau;58-49 W

6-Keystone;80-22 W

10-at Sharpsville;53-61 L

12-Venango Catholic, ppd. to Jan. 24

18-A-C Valley, ppd. to Jan. 19

19-A-C Valley

20-at North Clarion

22-at Indiana, noon

24-Venango Catholic

26-Union

28-at Clarion

31-Homer-Center

February

1-Cranberry

3-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.

9-at Karns City

11-Moniteau

15-at Keystone

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.

Union

BOYS BASKETBALL (6-3)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

10-at Brookville;36-54 L

11-Brockway;51-32 W

15-Venango Catholic;67-23 W

17-at Clarion;60-63 L

21-Forest Area;82-26 W

28-Karns City;34-48 L

January

5-at A-C Valley;68-40 W

7-North Clarion;52-50 W

11-Moniteau;50-40 W

13-at Keystone;56-59 L

17-at Ridgway, ppd. TBA

19-C-L

21-at Cranberry

25-Redbank Valley

27-at Karns City

31-Cranberry

February

2-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only

4-Clarion

7-at DuBois CC

8-at Forest Area

10-A-C Valley

16-at North Clarion

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-2)

December

10-Elk Co. Catholic;39-46 L

15-Venango Catholic;49-23 W

17-Clarion;45-25 W

20-at Cranberry;46-13 W

28-at Rocky Grove;42-25 W

January

4-A-C Valley;49-16 W

6-at North Clarion;48-44 W

10-at Karns City;47-40 W

12-at Moniteau;45-53 L

14-Keystone;51-31 W

18-at C-L;47-36 W

20-Cranberry

22-at Brookville, 12:30 p.m.

24-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.

26-at Redbank Valley

28-Karns City

31-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only

February

2-at Brockway

4-at Clarion

7-C-L

11-at A-C Valley

15-North Clarion

Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos