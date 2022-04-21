REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL
March
April
1-at A-C Valley/Union, Rimersburg, ppd to April 29
4-at Karns City;1-3 L
6-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. TBA
8-at Brockway;11-0 (5) W
11-Keystone, ppd. TBA
12-Clarion;11-3 W
14-Cranberry, ppd. TBA
18-at Moniteau, TBA
19-Forest Area (DH), 3:45 p.m.
22-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
23-at DuBois CC, Stern Field, DuBois, 7 p.m.
26-Forest Area, moved to April 19
28-at C-L, 4 p.m.
29-at A-C Valley/Union, Rimersburg
May
2-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
4-at Cranberry
5-at Clarion
9-Karns City
11-at Forest Area, moved to April 9
13-North Clarion
17-Moniteau
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
31-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 14
April
1-at Union, ppd. TBA
4-Karns City;0-10 (6) L
6-Union, ppd. to May 10 (DH)
7-at DuBois CC;0-15 (4) L
8-at Brockway;6-5 W
11-Keystone;5-11 (5) L
14-A-C Valley;14-8 W
14-Cranberry;4-9 L
19-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 30
21-at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.
22-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
25-Clarion
26-Forest Area
28-at C-L, 4 p.m.
29-at Brookville, 4 p.m.
30-at Moniteau
May
4-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Clarion, 4;15 p.m.
9-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
10-Union (DH)
11-at Forest Area, Marienville, 4 p.m.
17-Moniteau
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
29-at Armstrong;71-78 L
April
5-Cranberry;92-58 W
7-at North Clarion, ppd. to April 11
9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
11-at North Clarion;78-57 W
14-at Johnsonburg;105-35 W
14-Port Allegany (at JB);104-39 W
20-Karns City
23-at Brookville Invitational, 9 a.m.
27-at Union/A-C Valley, 3:45 p.m.
30-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
3-Keystone
10-at Moniteau W/C-L
12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
March
29-at Armstrong;51-95 L
April
5-Cranberry;82-68 W
7-at North Clarion, ppd. to April 11
9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23
11-at North Clarion;63-79 L
14-at Johnsonburg;83-47 W
14-Port Allegany (at JB);89-41 W
20-Karns City
23-at Brookville Invitational, 9 a.m.
27-at Union/A-C Valley, 3:45 p.m.
30-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
3-Keystone
10-at Moniteau w/C-L
12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
A-C VALLEY/UNION
BASEBALL
March
29-Keystone, at DuBois; 16-6 (6) W
31-Cranberry, at DuBois;3-1 W
April
1-Redbank Valley, at Butler, ppd. TBA
4-Moniteau, at DuBois;5-8 (9) L
5-Kane, at DuBois;3-4 L
6-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
8-Karns City, at Union, ppd. TBA
11-North Clarion, ACV, ppd. to April 12
12-North Clarion, at DuBois (Stern);0-2 L
14-at C-L (Butler);7-2 W
19-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
21-at Forest, East Forest
23-at Kane, noon
26-C-L, ACV
28-Forest Area, ACV
May
2-Cranberry
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
9-Brockway, ACV
11-Keystone, Union
13-Brookville, Union
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
UNION SOFTBALL
SCHEDULE
March
31-at Cranberry;0-20 (3) L
April
1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
4-Moniteau;7-23 (4) L
5-at Kane;11-21 (6) L
6-at Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 10
8-Karns City;2-21 (3) L
13-at Forest Area;0-19 (3) L
14-Brockway, ppd. to April 21
19-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
20-at A-C Valley
21-Brockway
25-A-C Valley
26-Clarion-Limestone
28-Forest Area
May
2-Cranberry
4-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
10-at Redbank Valley (DH)
12-Keystone
13-Brookville
16-at Clarion-Limestone
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
UNION/ACV
BOYS
March
30-at Karns City;57-93 L
April
7-C-L;82-63 W
27-Redbank Valley, 3:45 p.m.
May
3-at North Clarion
5-at Moniteau
10-Cranberry/Keystone, 3:45 p.m.
12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.
GIRLS
March
30-at Karns City;38-114 L
April
7-C-L;61-85 L
27-Redbank Valley, 3:45 p.m.
May
3-at North Clarion
5-at Moniteau
10-Cranberry/Keystone, 3:45 p.m.
12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.