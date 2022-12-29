REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS BASKETBALL (2-7)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Jamestown;48-51 L
3-West Shamokin;40-42 L
7-at Cranberry;61-30 W
9-C-L;63-85 L
13-Karns City;42-47 L
15-at Moniteau, ppd. to Dec. 16
16-at Moniteau;45-63 L
20-Keystone;51-45 W
22-at Freeport;49-71 L
Farrell Tournament
27-at Farrell;64-79 L
28-Meadville
January
5-at Forest Area
11-A-C Valley
13-at North Clarion
16-at Homer-Center, 5:15 p.m.
17-Union
19-at Clarion
25-Cranberry
27-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Brookville
3-at Karns City
9-Moniteau
14-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-0)
December
Fraklin Tournament
2-at Franklin;77-43 W
3-Conneaut;78-43 W
6-Cranberry;76-3 W
8-at C-L;70-16 W
14-at Karns City, ppd. 19
16-Moniteau;36-34 W
19-at Karns City;52-12 W
20-at Keystone;59-23 W
West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest
At California U.
27-Our Lady of Sacred Heart;40-45 L
28-Rockwood, 2 p.m.
January
6-Forest Area
10-at A-C Valley
14-at DuBois CC, 3 p.m.
16-at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.
18-at Union
20-Clarion
24-at Cranberry
26-C-L
28-Otto-Eldred, noon
February
2-Karns City
8-North Clarion
10-at Moniteau
14-Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
WRESTLING (1-6)
December
2-3-at Hickory Tournament,
8-at Johnsonburg;34-40 L
15-Sharon, ppd. TBA
17-Christmas Tournament
Youngsville;47-19 W
Kane;36-37 L
— Kane wins on Criteria K, most nearfall points
Titusville;18-58 L
Greenville;18-58 L
Punxsutawney;30-45 L
22-Brookville;7-59 L
January
5-Port Allegany, 5 p.m.
7-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP, TBA
12-Brockway
16-at Franklin
25-at St. Marys
27-28-at Fred Bell Tournament, Grove City
31-Clarion
February
4-at D9 Duals, Brookville, TBA
7-at Cranberry
14-at Curwensville
25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon, TBA
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey TBA
Matches begin after 6 p.m. junior high start unless otherwise noted
UNION
BOYS BASKETBALL (6-2)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Brockway;64-34 W
3-Warren;45-75 L
5-Ridgway;57-42 W
9-Clarion;57-70 L
13-at Forest Area;79-13 W
16-A-C Valley;54-42 W
19-at North Clarion;72-44 W
22-at Titusville;81-51 W
January
5-Keystone
7-at Moniteau, noon
12-Cranberry
14-at Coudersport, 1 p.m.
17-at Redbank Valley
19-Karns City
23-DuBois CC
27-at Clarion
30-at Keystone
February
1-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
3-Forest Area
8-at A-C Valley
10-Sheffield, 6 p.m. varsity
14-North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL (2-7)
December
Meadville Tournament
2-Union City;24-50 L
3-Meadville;37-42 L
5-at Elk Co. Catholic,;18-52 L
9-at Clarion;22-39 L
12-Bradford;41-42 L
14-Forest Area;36-23 W
16-at A-C Valley;49-32 W
19-North Clarion;30-52 L
22-Ridgway;22-54 L
January
4-Moniteau
6-at Keystone
10-C-L
12-at Cranberry
14-Rocky Grove, 10 a.m.
18-Redbank Valley
20-at Karns City
26-Clarion
30-Keystone
February
1-Brockway
3-at Forest Area
9-A-C Valley
14-at North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted