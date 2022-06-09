REDBANK VALLEY (14-6)

BASEBALL

April

4-at Karns City;1-3 L

8-at Brockway;11-0 (5) W

12-Clarion;11-3 W

20-Forest Area;18-0 (3) W

20-Forest Area;20-0 (4) W

22-Keystone;11-1 (6) W

23-at DuBois CC;4-8 L

28-at C-L;7-2 W

29-A-C Valley/Union;12-2 (6) W

May

5-at Clarion;0-4 L

9-Karns City;2-5 L

11-Cranberry;14-4 (6) W

13-North Clarion;14-3 (5) W

17-Moniteau;15-5 (6) W

18-at Moniteau;1-7 L

District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

24-at Curwensville;6-1 W

26-Karns City;3-2 W

30-Johnsonburg;5-9 L

June

PIAA Play-In

1-Camp Hill, Mt. Aloysius;7-6 (8) W

6-Serra Catholic, Norwin;2-1 (8) W

9-Burgettstown, Slippery Rock U., 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL (5-14)

April

4-Karns City;0-10 (6) L

7-at DuBois CC;0-15 (4) L

8-at Brockway;6-5 W

11-Keystone;5-11 (5) L

14-A-C Valley;14-8 W

14-Cranberry;4-9 L

25-Clarion;0-18 (5) L

26-Forest Area;0-14 (5) L

28-at C-L;3-11 L

29-at Brookville;6-5 W

May

3-A-C Valley;3-13 (5) L

5-at Clarion;2-3 L

9-at Karns City;1-7 L

10-at Union;16-5 (6) W

10-Union (at Union);10-4 W

11-at Forest Area, Marienville;0-11 (5) L

16-at Keystone;1-4 L

17-Moniteau;3-4 L

17-at Moniteau;5-8 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (8-4)

March

29-at Armstrong;71-78 L

April

5-Cranberry;92-58 W

11-at North Clarion;78-57 W

14-at Johnsonburg;105-35 W

14-Port Allegany (at JB);104-39 W

20-Karns City;63-87 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

26-at Union/A-C Valley;74-75 L

30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place

May

3-Keystone;69-76 L

3-DuBois CC;101-37 W

5-Brookville;81-68 W

10-at Moniteau;97-51 W

10-C-L (at Mon);81-63 W

12-Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 4th

GIRLS (7-5)

March

29-at Armstrong;51-95 L

April

5-Cranberry;82-68 W

11-at North Clarion;63-79 L

14-at Johnsonburg;83-47 W

14-Port Allegany (at JB);89-41 W

20-Karns City;72-78 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

26-at Union/A-C Valley;83-62 W

30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place

May

3-Keystone;76-69 W

3-DuBois CC;90-53 W

5-Brookville;64-76 L

10-at Moniteau;48-102 L

10-C-L (at Mon);78-71 W

12-Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships, 1st

A-C VALLEY/UNION

BASEBALL (9-9)

March

29-Keystone, at DuBois; 16-6 (6) W

31-Cranberry, at DuBois;3-1 W

April

4-Moniteau, at DuBois;5-8 (9) L

5-Kane, at DuBois;3-4 L

12-North Clarion, at DuBois (Stern);0-2 L

14-at C-L (Butler);7-2 W

21-at Forest (Butler);24-0 (4) W

21-Forest (Butler);16-2 (4) W

21-at Keystone (Butler);8-5 W

26-C-L;2-13 L

29-at Redbank Valley;2-12 (6) L

May

2-Cranberry;4-1 W

5-Keystone;4-2 W

9-Brockway, ACV;2-1 W

10-at Clarion;3-7 L

16-at Kane, canceled

17-Karns City;1-7 L

19-at Cranberry;2-4 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-at C-L;3-5 L

UNION SOFTBALL (0-18)

March

31-at Cranberry;0-20 (3) L

April

4-Moniteau;7-23 (4) L

5-at Kane;11-21 (6) L

8-Karns City;2-21 (3) L

13-at Forest Area;0-19 (3) L

20-at A-C Valley;4-19 (3) L

25-A-C Valley;0-16 (3) L

26-Clarion-Limestone;3-14 (5) L

28-Forest Area;2-17 (4) L

May

2-Cranberry;1-21 (5) L

4-at Clarion;0-17 (3) L

5-Brockway (at Brockway);0-10 (5) L

5-at Brockway;3-14 (5) L

9-Keystone;0-15 (3) L

10-Redbank Valley;5-16 (5) L

10-Redbank Valley;4-10 L

13-Brookville;6-13 L

18-at Keystone;4-15 (5) L

TRACK AND FIELD

UNION/ACV

BOYS

March

30-at Karns City;57-93 L

April

7-C-L;82-63 W

27-Redbank Valley;75-74 W

May

3-at North Clarion;78-72 W

5-at Moniteau;91-59 W

10-Cranberry;87-63 W

10-Keystone;69-75 L

12-Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships

GIRLS

March

30-at Karns City;38-114 L

April

7-C-L;61-85 L

26-Redbank Valley;62-83 L

May

3-at North Clarion;57-88 L

5-at Moniteau;50.8-96.2 L

10-Cranberry;62-83 L

10-Keystone;67-78 L

12-Redbank Valley Invitational

20-District 9 Championships

