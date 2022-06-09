REDBANK VALLEY (14-6)
BASEBALL
April
4-at Karns City;1-3 L
8-at Brockway;11-0 (5) W
12-Clarion;11-3 W
20-Forest Area;18-0 (3) W
20-Forest Area;20-0 (4) W
22-Keystone;11-1 (6) W
23-at DuBois CC;4-8 L
28-at C-L;7-2 W
29-A-C Valley/Union;12-2 (6) W
May
5-at Clarion;0-4 L
9-Karns City;2-5 L
11-Cranberry;14-4 (6) W
13-North Clarion;14-3 (5) W
17-Moniteau;15-5 (6) W
18-at Moniteau;1-7 L
District 9 Class 2A Playoffs
24-at Curwensville;6-1 W
26-Karns City;3-2 W
30-Johnsonburg;5-9 L
June
PIAA Play-In
1-Camp Hill, Mt. Aloysius;7-6 (8) W
6-Serra Catholic, Norwin;2-1 (8) W
9-Burgettstown, Slippery Rock U., 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL (5-14)
April
4-Karns City;0-10 (6) L
7-at DuBois CC;0-15 (4) L
8-at Brockway;6-5 W
11-Keystone;5-11 (5) L
14-A-C Valley;14-8 W
14-Cranberry;4-9 L
25-Clarion;0-18 (5) L
26-Forest Area;0-14 (5) L
28-at C-L;3-11 L
29-at Brookville;6-5 W
May
3-A-C Valley;3-13 (5) L
5-at Clarion;2-3 L
9-at Karns City;1-7 L
10-at Union;16-5 (6) W
10-Union (at Union);10-4 W
11-at Forest Area, Marienville;0-11 (5) L
16-at Keystone;1-4 L
17-Moniteau;3-4 L
17-at Moniteau;5-8 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (8-4)
March
29-at Armstrong;71-78 L
April
5-Cranberry;92-58 W
11-at North Clarion;78-57 W
14-at Johnsonburg;105-35 W
14-Port Allegany (at JB);104-39 W
20-Karns City;63-87 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
26-at Union/A-C Valley;74-75 L
30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place
May
3-Keystone;69-76 L
3-DuBois CC;101-37 W
5-Brookville;81-68 W
10-at Moniteau;97-51 W
10-C-L (at Mon);81-63 W
12-Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 4th
GIRLS (7-5)
March
29-at Armstrong;51-95 L
April
5-Cranberry;82-68 W
11-at North Clarion;63-79 L
14-at Johnsonburg;83-47 W
14-Port Allegany (at JB);89-41 W
20-Karns City;72-78 L
23-at Brookville Invitational
26-at Union/A-C Valley;83-62 W
30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place
May
3-Keystone;76-69 W
3-DuBois CC;90-53 W
5-Brookville;64-76 L
10-at Moniteau;48-102 L
10-C-L (at Mon);78-71 W
12-Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships, 1st
A-C VALLEY/UNION
BASEBALL (9-9)
March
29-Keystone, at DuBois; 16-6 (6) W
31-Cranberry, at DuBois;3-1 W
April
4-Moniteau, at DuBois;5-8 (9) L
5-Kane, at DuBois;3-4 L
12-North Clarion, at DuBois (Stern);0-2 L
14-at C-L (Butler);7-2 W
21-at Forest (Butler);24-0 (4) W
21-Forest (Butler);16-2 (4) W
21-at Keystone (Butler);8-5 W
26-C-L;2-13 L
29-at Redbank Valley;2-12 (6) L
May
2-Cranberry;4-1 W
5-Keystone;4-2 W
9-Brockway, ACV;2-1 W
10-at Clarion;3-7 L
16-at Kane, canceled
17-Karns City;1-7 L
19-at Cranberry;2-4 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-at C-L;3-5 L
UNION SOFTBALL (0-18)
March
31-at Cranberry;0-20 (3) L
April
4-Moniteau;7-23 (4) L
5-at Kane;11-21 (6) L
8-Karns City;2-21 (3) L
13-at Forest Area;0-19 (3) L
20-at A-C Valley;4-19 (3) L
25-A-C Valley;0-16 (3) L
26-Clarion-Limestone;3-14 (5) L
28-Forest Area;2-17 (4) L
May
2-Cranberry;1-21 (5) L
4-at Clarion;0-17 (3) L
5-Brockway (at Brockway);0-10 (5) L
5-at Brockway;3-14 (5) L
9-Keystone;0-15 (3) L
10-Redbank Valley;5-16 (5) L
10-Redbank Valley;4-10 L
13-Brookville;6-13 L
18-at Keystone;4-15 (5) L
TRACK AND FIELD
UNION/ACV
BOYS
March
30-at Karns City;57-93 L
April
7-C-L;82-63 W
27-Redbank Valley;75-74 W
May
3-at North Clarion;78-72 W
5-at Moniteau;91-59 W
10-Cranberry;87-63 W
10-Keystone;69-75 L
12-Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships
GIRLS
March
30-at Karns City;38-114 L
April
7-C-L;61-85 L
26-Redbank Valley;62-83 L
May
3-at North Clarion;57-88 L
5-at Moniteau;50.8-96.2 L
10-Cranberry;62-83 L
10-Keystone;67-78 L
12-Redbank Valley Invitational
20-District 9 Championships