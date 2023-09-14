REDBANK VALLEY (3-0)

FOOTBALL

August

25-at Smethport;71-7 W

September

1-at Karns City;35-6 W

— Stopped at 7:53 mark of 3rd Quarter

8-Punxsutawney;50-27 W

16-at Keystone, noon

22-Ridgway

29-at Union/ACV

October

6-Kane

13-Port Allegany

19-at Brockway

27-Central Clarion

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

VOLLEYBALL (4-1)

August

26-at A-C Valley Tournament

29-Keystone;3-0 W

31-Clarion;1-3 L

September

7-Oil City;3-0 W

9-at Kane JV Tournament

11-at Brookville;3-1 W

12-at Forest Area;3-0 W

14-Punxsutawney

18-at Clarion-Limestone

19-at Cranberry

21-at Karns City

23-Host Tournament

25-at Keystone

26-at North Clarion

28-C-L

October

3-at Moniteau

5-Union

10-A-C Valley

12-Venango Catholic

14-Host JV Tournament

17-18-KSAC Championships, at PennWest Clarion, TBA

21-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament

Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

BOYS SOCCER (2-2)

September

5-Forest Area;10-2 W

7-at DuBois CC;10-2 W

9-Slippery Rock;2-5 L

12-C-L;2-3 L

13-at Brockway, 7 p.m.

15-at Forest Area, 4:30 p.m.

19-Kane, 7 p.m.

21-Karns City, 5 p.m.

25-Punxsutawney, 5 p.m.

26-at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

28-Brookville, 7 p.m.

October

3-Brockway, 5 p.m.

9-Dubois CC, 5 p.m.

14-at Port Allegany, 11 a.m.

16-at C-L, 4 p.m.

17-at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER (3-2)

August

29-Keystone;9-0 W

31-St. Marys;1-7 L

September

5-Forest Area;5-3 W

7-at Fairview;0-6 L

12-Clarion;4-3 OT W

13-at Brockway, 5 p.m.

15-at Forest Area, 2:30 p.m.

19-Kane, 5 p.m.

21-Karns City, 7 p.m.

25-Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

28-Brookville, 5 p.m.

October

2-at Keystone, 6 p.m.

3-Brockway, 7 p.m.

11-at West Branch, 4 p.m.

12-at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

16-at Clarion, 6 p.m.

17-at Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.

18-Curwensville, 4 p.m.

UNION

FOOTBALL (1-2)

(Union/ACV)

August

25-at Cameron County;19-20 L

September

1-at Keystone;24-13 W

8-Clarion;0-72 L

15-Brockway

22-at Kane

29-Redbank valley

October

7-at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.

13-at Smethport

20-Ridgway

27-Punxsutawney

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

VOLLEYBALL

September

7-at North Clarion;0-3 L

9-at Brockway Tournament

11-at Rocky Grove

12-Venango Catholic

14-at C-L

18-at Brookville

19-Karns City

21-Clarion

25-at Cranberry

26-at A-C Valley

October

2-Keystone

4-Cranberry

5-at Redbank Valley

7-at Kane

9-at Franklin

10-Moniteau

14-at Sharpsville

19-at Oil City

Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow

