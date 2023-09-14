REDBANK VALLEY (3-0)
FOOTBALL
August
25-at Smethport;71-7 W
September
1-at Karns City;35-6 W
— Stopped at 7:53 mark of 3rd Quarter
8-Punxsutawney;50-27 W
16-at Keystone, noon
22-Ridgway
29-at Union/ACV
October
6-Kane
13-Port Allegany
19-at Brockway
27-Central Clarion
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
VOLLEYBALL (4-1)
August
26-at A-C Valley Tournament
29-Keystone;3-0 W
31-Clarion;1-3 L
September
7-Oil City;3-0 W
9-at Kane JV Tournament
11-at Brookville;3-1 W
12-at Forest Area;3-0 W
14-Punxsutawney
18-at Clarion-Limestone
19-at Cranberry
21-at Karns City
23-Host Tournament
25-at Keystone
26-at North Clarion
28-C-L
October
3-at Moniteau
5-Union
10-A-C Valley
12-Venango Catholic
14-Host JV Tournament
17-18-KSAC Championships, at PennWest Clarion, TBA
21-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
BOYS SOCCER (2-2)
September
5-Forest Area;10-2 W
7-at DuBois CC;10-2 W
9-Slippery Rock;2-5 L
12-C-L;2-3 L
13-at Brockway, 7 p.m.
15-at Forest Area, 4:30 p.m.
19-Kane, 7 p.m.
21-Karns City, 5 p.m.
25-Punxsutawney, 5 p.m.
26-at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
28-Brookville, 7 p.m.
October
3-Brockway, 5 p.m.
9-Dubois CC, 5 p.m.
14-at Port Allegany, 11 a.m.
16-at C-L, 4 p.m.
17-at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER (3-2)
August
29-Keystone;9-0 W
31-St. Marys;1-7 L
September
5-Forest Area;5-3 W
7-at Fairview;0-6 L
12-Clarion;4-3 OT W
13-at Brockway, 5 p.m.
15-at Forest Area, 2:30 p.m.
19-Kane, 5 p.m.
21-Karns City, 7 p.m.
25-Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
28-Brookville, 5 p.m.
October
2-at Keystone, 6 p.m.
3-Brockway, 7 p.m.
11-at West Branch, 4 p.m.
12-at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
16-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
17-at Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.
18-Curwensville, 4 p.m.
UNION
FOOTBALL (1-2)
(Union/ACV)
August
25-at Cameron County;19-20 L
September
1-at Keystone;24-13 W
8-Clarion;0-72 L
15-Brockway
22-at Kane
29-Redbank valley
October
7-at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.
13-at Smethport
20-Ridgway
27-Punxsutawney
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
VOLLEYBALL
September
7-at North Clarion;0-3 L
9-at Brockway Tournament
11-at Rocky Grove
12-Venango Catholic
14-at C-L
18-at Brookville
19-Karns City
21-Clarion
25-at Cranberry
26-at A-C Valley
October
2-Keystone
4-Cranberry
5-at Redbank Valley
7-at Kane
9-at Franklin
10-Moniteau
14-at Sharpsville
19-at Oil City
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow