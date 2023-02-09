REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS BASKETBALL (9-11)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Jamestown;48-51 L
3-West Shamokin;40-42 L
7-at Cranberry;61-30 W
9-C-L;63-85 L
13-Karns City;42-47 L
16-at Moniteau;45-63 L
20-Keystone;51-45 W
22-at Freeport;49-71 L
Farrell Tournament
27-at Farrell;64-79 L
28-Meadville;55-56 OT L
January
5-at Forest Area;91-11 W
11-A-C Valley;65-56 W
13-at North Clarion;59-39 W
16-at Homer-Center;38-37 W
17-Union;57-42 W
19-at Clarion;44-38 W
25-Cranberry;50-33 W
27-at C-L;41-62 L
February
1-at Brookville;34-57 L
3-at Karns City;38-62 L
9-Moniteau
14-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (18-1)
December
Fraklin Tournament
2-at Franklin;77-43 W
3-Conneaut;78-43 W
6-Cranberry;76-3 W
8-at C-L;70-16 W
16-Moniteau;36-34 W
19-at Karns City;52-12 W
20-at Keystone;59-23 W
West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest
At California U.
27-Our Lady of Sacred Heart;40-45 L
28-Rockwood;80-24 W
January
6-Forest Area;77-16 W
10-at A-C Valley;75-8 W
14-at DuBois CC;56-38 W
16-at Homer-Center;47-39 W
18-at Union;58-17 W
20-Clarion;54-17 W
24-at Cranberry;68-16 W
26-C-L;62-29 W
28-Otto-Eldred;64-60 W
February
2-Karns City;55-27 W
8-North Clarion
10-at Moniteau
14-Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
WRESTLING (4-8)
December
2-3-at Hickory Tournament
8-at Johnsonburg;34-40 L
15-Sharon, ppd. to Feb. 1
17-Christmas Tournament
Youngsville;47-19 W
Kane;36-37 L
— Kane wins on Criteria K, most nearfall points
Titusville;18-58 L
Greenville;18-58 L
Punxsutawney;30-45 L
22-Brookville;7-59 L
January
5-Port Allegany;15-58 L
7-at Bo Wood Invite, 8th place
12-Brockway;24-41 L
16-at Franklin;38-36 W
25-at St. Marys, ppd. to Feb. 9
27-28-at Fred Bell Tournament, 29th place
31-Clarion;39-30 W
February
1-Sharon;48-26 W
7-at Cranberry
9-at St. Marys
14-at Curwensville
25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon, TBA
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey TBA
Matches begin after 6 p.m. junior high start unless otherwise noted
UNION
BOYS BASKETBALL (9-10)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
2-Brockway;64-34 W
3-Warren;45-75 L
5-Ridgway;57-42 W
9-Clarion;57-70 L
13-at Forest Area;79-13 W
16-A-C Valley;54-42 W
19-at North Clarion;72-44 W
22-at Titusville;81-51 W
January
5-Keystone;44-52 L
7-at Moniteau;54-63 L
12-Cranberry;55-68 L
14-at Coudersport;63-39 W
17-at Redbank Valley;42-57 L
19-Karns City;28-59 L
23-DuBois CC;51-56 L
27-at Clarion;58-62 L
30-at Keystone;71-69 W
February
1-at C-L;60-78 L
3-Forest Area;76-10 W
8-at A-C Valley
10-Sheffield, 6 p.m. varsity
14-North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-15)
December
Meadville Tournament
2-Union City;24-50 L
3-Meadville;37-42 L
5-at Elk Co. Catholic,;18-52 L
9-at Clarion;22-39 L
12-Bradford;41-42 L
14-Forest Area;36-23 W
16-at A-C Valley;49-32 W
19-North Clarion;30-52 L
22-Ridgway;22-54 L
January
4-Moniteau;15-51 L
6-at Keystone;39-50 L
10-C-L;40-27 W
12-at Cranberry;22-39 L
14-Rocky Grove;53-13 W
18-Redbank Valley;17-58 L
20-at Karns City;17-46 L
26-Clarion;31-43 L
30-Keystone;17-39 L
February
1-Brockway;33-36 L
3-at Forest Area, moved to Feb. 6
6-at Forest Area, Tionesta
9-A-C Valley
14-at North Clarion
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted