REDBANK VALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL (11-12)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Jamestown;48-51 L

3-West Shamokin;40-42 L

7-at Cranberry;61-30 W

9-C-L;63-85 L

13-Karns City;42-47 L

16-at Moniteau;45-63 L

20-Keystone;51-45 W

22-at Freeport;49-71 L

Farrell Tournament

27-at Farrell;64-79 L

28-Meadville;55-56 OT L

January

5-at Forest Area;91-11 W

11-A-C Valley;65-56 W

13-at North Clarion;59-39 W

16-at Homer-Center;38-37 W

17-Union;57-42 W

19-at Clarion;44-38 W

25-Cranberry;50-33 W

27-at C-L;41-62 L

February

1-at Brookville;34-57 L

3-at Karns City;38-62 L

9-Moniteau;53-38 W

14-at Keystone;46-36 W

District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

22-Ridgway;33-35 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (26-2)

December

Franklin Tournament

2-at Franklin;77-43 W

3-Conneaut;78-43 W

6-Cranberry;76-3 W

8-at C-L;70-16 W

16-Moniteau;36-34 W

19-at Karns City;52-12 W

20-at Keystone;59-23 W

West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest

At California U.

27-Our Lady of Sacred Heart;40-45 L

28-Rockwood;80-24 W

January

6-Forest Area;77-16 W

10-at A-C Valley;75-8 W

14-at DuBois CC;56-38 W

16-at Homer-Center;47-39 W

18-at Union;58-17 W

20-Clarion;54-17 W

24-at Cranberry;68-16 W

26-C-L;62-29 W

28-Otto-Eldred;64-60 W

February

2-Karns City;55-27 W

8-North Clarion;54-35 W

10-at Moniteau;46-31 W

14-Keystone;59-45 W

KSAC Playoffs

17-Clarion, CUP;58-24 W

18-Moniteau, CUP;56-37 W

District 9 Class 2A Playoffs

28-Keystone;60-16 W

Championship

4-Moniteau, CUP;61-35 W

PIAA Playoffs

10-Serra Catholic;63-36 W

14-Bishop McCort;48-62 L

WRESTLING (4-11)

December

2-3-at Hickory Tournament

8-at Johnsonburg;34-40 L

17-Christmas Tournament

Youngsville;47-19 W

Kane;36-37 L

— Kane wins on Criteria K, most nearfall points

Titusville;18-58 L

Greenville;18-58 L

Punxsutawney;30-45 L

22-Brookville;7-59 L

January

5-Port Allegany;15-58 L

7-at Bo Wood Invite, 8th place

12-Brockway;24-41 L

16-at Franklin;38-36 W

27-28-at Fred Bell Tournament, 29th place

31-Clarion;39-30 W

February

1-Sharon;48-26 W

7-at Cranberry;24-48 L

9-at St. Marys;18-53 L

14-at Curwensville;27-43 L

24-25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., 12th place

March

3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon

9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey

UNION

BOYS BASKETBALL (15-13)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

2-Brockway;64-34 W

3-Warren;45-75 L

5-Ridgway;57-42 W

9-Clarion;57-70 L

13-at Forest Area;79-13 W

16-A-C Valley;54-42 W

19-at North Clarion;72-44 W

22-at Titusville;81-51 W

January

5-Keystone;44-52 L

7-at Moniteau;54-63 L

12-Cranberry;55-68 L

14-at Coudersport;63-39 W

17-at Redbank Valley;42-57 L

19-Karns City;28-59 L

23-DuBois CC;51-56 L

27-at Clarion;58-62 L

30-at Keystone;71-69 W

February

1-at C-L;60-78 L

3-Forest Area;76-10 W

8-at A-C Valley;65-43 W

10-Sheffield;68-54 W

13-North Clarion;66-51 W

KSAC Playoffs

16-C-L;51-56 L

District 9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-at Clarion;58-48 W

March

1-DuBois CC;51-48 W

Championship

4-Elk CC;35-50 L

PIAA Playoffs

10-Turkeyfoot Valley;64-28 W

14-Imani Christian;48-80 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (6-16)

December

Meadville Tournament

2-Union City;24-50 L

3-Meadville;37-42 L

5-at Elk Co. Catholic,;18-52 L

9-at Clarion;22-39 L

12-Bradford;41-42 L

14-Forest Area;36-23 W

16-at A-C Valley;49-32 W

19-North Clarion;30-52 L

22-Ridgway;22-54 L

January

4-Moniteau;15-51 L

6-at Keystone;39-50 L

10-C-L;40-27 W

12-at Cranberry;22-39 L

14-Rocky Grove;53-13 W

18-Redbank Valley;17-58 L

20-at Karns City;17-46 L

26-Clarion;31-43 L

30-Keystone;17-39 L

February

1-Brockway;33-36 L

6-at Forest Area, Tionesta;36-30 W

9-A-C Valley;36-31 W

14-at North Clarion;23-63 L

Tags