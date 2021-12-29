Redbank Valley
WRESTLING (5-3)
December
10-11-at Hickory Tournament, 19th place
15-at Sharon;27-45 L
18-Christmas Tournament
Bradford;39-36 W
Titusville;36-33 W
Kane;36-42 L
Ridgway;60-18 W
Punxsutawney;42-36 W
22-Johnsonburg;48-30 W
28-at Brookville;6-61 L
January
4-Punxsutawney
8-at Coudersport Duals
18-at Brockway
20-Franklin
21-22-at Grove City Tournament
25-at Port Allegany
February
1-at Clarion
5-D9 Duals, at DuBois
10-Cranberry
15-Curwensville
26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.
March
4-5-Regionals, Sharon H.S.
10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Duals precede junior high matches at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL (5-2)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Jamestown, N.Y.;58-44 W
11-Bishop McCort;39-55 L
14-Freeport;43-55 L
15-Cranberry;72-19 W
17-at C-L;62-42 W
21-at Karns City;59-39 W
Freeport Tournament
28-Plum;63-43 W
29-Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.
January
5-Moniteau
7-at Keystone
11-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only
13-Forest Area
19-at A-C Valley
21-North Clarion
25-at Union
27-Clarion
31-Homer-Center
February
2-at Cranberry
4-C-L
8-Karns City
10-at Moniteau
16-Keystone
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-0)
December
Franklin Tournament
10-at Franklin;46-34 W
11-Iroquois;67-8 W
14-at Cranberry;66-18 W
16-C-L;68-46 W
21-at Karns City;52-45 W
Shenango Tournament
29-Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.
30-TBA
January
4-at Moniteau
6-Keystone
12-Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only
18-A-C Valley
20-at North Clarion
22-at Indiana, noon
26-Union
28-at Clarion
31-Homer-Center
February
1-Cranberry
3-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
9-at Karns City
11-Moniteau
15-at Keystone
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
Union
BOYS BASKETBALL (3-3)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
10-at Brookville;36-54 L
11-Brockway;51-32 W
15-Venango Catholic;67-23 W
17-at Clarion;60-63 L
21-Forest Area;82-26 W
28-Karns City;34-48 L
January
5-at A-C Valley
7-North Clarion
11-Moniteau
13-at Keystone
17-at Ridgway
19-C-L
21-at Cranberry
25-Redbank Valley
27-at Karns City
31-Cranberry
February
2-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only
4-Clarion
7-at DuBois CC
8-at Forest Area
10-A-C Valley
16-at North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-1)
December
10-Elk Co. Catholic;39-46 L
15-Venango Catholic;49-23 W
17-Clarion;45-25 W
20-at Cranberry;46-13 W
28-at Rocky Grove;42-25 W
January
4-A-C Valley
6-at North Clarion
10-at Karns City
12-at Moniteau
14-Keystone
18-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
20-Cranberry
24-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Redbank Valley
28-Karns City
31-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. varsity only
February
2-at Brockway
4-at Clarion
7-C-L
11-at A-C Valley
15-North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.