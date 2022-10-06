Redbank Valley

FOOTBALL

August

26-Smethport;53-8 W

September

2-Karns City;25-15 W

9-at Punxsutawney;28-14 W

16-Keystone;42-7 W

23-at Ridgway;42-33 W

30-Union/A-C Valley;38-8 W

October

6-at Kane

14-at Port Allegany

21-Brockway

28-Central Clarion

Games begin at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

August

31-at Oil City;25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 W

September

6-at Keystone;25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 8-15 L

8-at Clarion;15-25, 21-25, 12-25 L

10-at Kane JV Tournament

12-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 W

15-Forest Area, ppd. to Oct. 12

20-Brookville;25-17, 25-17, 25-23 W

22-Cranberry;25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17 W

24-Host Tournament, 1st

27-Karns City;25-16, 25-18, 25-15 W

29-North Clarion;25-21, 25-14, 25-12 W

October

3-Homer-Center;9-25, 15-25, 25-23, 12-25 L

4-at C-L;25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 18-25 L

6-Moniteau, ppd. to Oct. 19

8-at Kane Invitational

11-at Union

12-Forest Area

13-Keystone

18-at A-C Valley

19-Moniteau

20-at North Clarion

22-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament

Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow

BOYS SOCCER

August

30-at Keystone;13-0 W

September

1-at Forest Area, Marienville;3-2 W

6-DuBois CC;6-1 W

7-at C-L;8-3 W

13-Brockway;4-2 W

20-Brookville;2-1 W

22-at Karns City;0-2 L

26-at West Shamokin;1-1 T

27-Elk Co. Catholic;3-0 W

October

1-at Kane, moved to Oct. 8

3-Ridgway;5-0 W

5-Keystone, 3:30 p.m.

8-at Kane, 11 a.m.

10-St. Marys, 4 p.m.

11-Forest Area, 5:30 p.m.

13-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.

17-C-L, 7 p.m.

19-at Brockway, 5 p.m.

Latest Videos

GIRLS SOCCER

August

30-at Keystone;11-3 W

September

1-at Forest Area, Marienville;1-2 L

7-at Clarion;4-3 W

13-Brockway;1-3 L

15-at Punxsutawney;5-2 W

20-Brookville;0-2 L

22-at Karns City;1-7 L

27-Elk Co. Catholic;2-1 W

29-Curwensville;8-0 W

October

1-at Kane, moved to Oct. 20

3-Ridgway;1-2 L

5-Keystone, 5:30 p.m.

6-Armstrong, 5 p.m.

11-Forest Area, 3:30 p.m.

15-West Branch, 11 a.m.

17-Clarion, 5 p.m.

19-at Brockway, 7 p.m.

20-at Kane, 4:30 p.m.

Union

FOOTBALL

UNION-ACV

August

26-Cameron County;27-14 W

September

2-Keystone;7-43 L

9-at Central Clarion, Clarion U.;6-43 L

16-at Brockway;26-20 W

23-Kane;37-19 W

30-at Redbank Valley;8-38 L

October

7-Port Allegany

14-Smethport

21-at Ridgway

29-at Punxsutawney

Games begin at 7 p.m. All home games at Union

VOLLEYBALL

August

30-at C-L;13-25, 17-25, 9-25 L

September

1-Forest Area;25-13, 25-15, 25-9 W

8-at Cranberry;17-25, 14-25, 12-25 L

10-at Brockway Tournament

12-at DuBois CC;12-25, 18-25, 19-25 L

13-North Clarion;14-25, 23-25, 19-25 L

19-at North Clarion;13-25, 14-25, 22-25 L

20-C-L;15-25, 8-25, 10-25 L

22-at Karns City;20-25, 14-25, 13-25 L

24-at Keystone;16-25, 12-25, 10-25 L

26-Tidioute Charter;25-10, 25-16, 25-19 W

27-at Clarion;10-25, 8-25, 10-25 L

29-A-C Valley;13-25, 17-25, 13-25 L

October

3-Franklin;20-25, 17-25, 17-25 L

4-Keystone;23-25, 9-25, 19-25 L

6-Venango Catholic

8-Oil City

10-Rocky Grove

11-Redbank Valley

18-at Moniteau

Matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity following.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos