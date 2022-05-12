REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL

March

April

1-at A-C Valley/Union, Rimersburg, ppd to April 29

4-at Karns City;1-3 L

6-A-C Valley/Union, ppd. TBA

8-at Brockway;11-0 (5) W

11-Keystone, ppd. TBA

12-Clarion;11-3 W

14-Cranberry, ppd. to May 11

18-at Moniteau, ppd. to May 18

20-Forest Area;18-0 (3) W

20-Forest Area;20-0 (4) W

22-Keystone;11-1 (6) W

23-at DuBois CC;4-8 L

26-Forest Area, moved to April 19

28-at C-L;7-2 W

29-A-C Valley/Union;12-2 (6) W

May

2-at North Clarion, canceled

4-at Cranberry, ppd. TBA

5-at Clarion;0-4 L

9-Karns City;2-5 L

11-Cranberry

13-North Clarion

17-Moniteau

18-at Moniteau

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

31-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 14

April

1-at Union, ppd. TBA

4-Karns City;0-10 (6) L

6-Union, ppd. to May 10 (DH)

7-at DuBois CC;0-15 (4) L

8-at Brockway;6-5 W

11-Keystone;5-11 (5) L

14-A-C Valley;14-8 W

14-Cranberry;4-9 L

19-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 30

21-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

22-at Keystone, ppd. to May 16

25-Clarion;0-18 (5) L

26-Forest Area;0-14 (5) L

28-at C-L;3-11 L

29-at Brookville;6-5 W

30-at Moniteau, ppd. to May 17

May

4-at Cranberry, ppd. TBA

5-at Clarion;2-3 L

9-at Karns City;1-7 L

10-at Union (DH)

11-at Forest Area, Marienville, 4 p.m.

16-at Keystone

17-Moniteau (DH)

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

29-at Armstrong;71-78 L

April

5-Cranberry;92-58 W

7-at North Clarion, ppd. to April 11

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

11-at North Clarion;78-57 W

14-at Johnsonburg;105-35 W

14-Port Allegany (at JB);104-39 W

20-Karns City;63-87 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

26-at Union/A-C Valley;74-75 L

30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place

May

3-Keystone;69-76 L

3-DuBois CC;101-37 W

5-Brookville;81-68 W

10-at Moniteau;97-51 W

10-C-L (at Mon);81-63 W

12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

March

29-at Armstrong;51-95 L

April

5-Cranberry;82-68 W

7-at North Clarion, ppd. to April 11

9-at Brookville Invitational, ppd. to April 23

11-at North Clarion;63-79 L

14-at Johnsonburg;83-47 W

14-Port Allegany (at JB);89-41 W

20-Karns City;72-78 L

23-at Brookville Invitational

26-at Union/A-C Valley;83-62 W

30-at Hickory Invitational, 7th place

May

3-Keystone;76-69 W

3-DuBois CC;90-53 W

5-Brookville;64-76 L

10-at Moniteau;48-102 L

10-C-L (at Mon);78-71 W

12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

A-C VALLEY/UNION

BASEBALL

March

29-Keystone, at DuBois; 16-6 (6) W

31-Cranberry, at DuBois;3-1 W

April

1-Redbank Valley, at Butler, ppd. TBA

4-Moniteau, at DuBois;5-8 (9) L

5-Kane, at DuBois;3-4 L

6-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

8-Karns City, at Union, ppd. TBA

11-North Clarion, ACV, ppd. to April 12

12-North Clarion, at DuBois (Stern);0-2 L

14-at C-L (Butler);7-2 W

19-at Keystone, ppd. to April 21

21-at Forest (Butler);24-0 (4) W

21-Forest (Butler);16-2 (4) W

21-at Keystone (Butler);8-5 W

23-at Kane, ppd. to May 16

26-C-L;2-13 L

29-at Redbank Valley;2-12 (6) L

May

2-Cranberry;4-1 W

4-at Clarion, ppd. TBA

5-Keystone;4-2 W

6-at Clarion, ppd. TBA

9-Brockway, ACV

13-Brookville, Union

16-at Kane

17-Karns City

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

UNION SOFTBALL

SCHEDULE

March

31-at Cranberry;0-20 (3) L

April

1-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

4-Moniteau;7-23 (4) L

5-at Kane;11-21 (6) L

6-at Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 10

8-Karns City;2-21 (3) L

13-at Forest Area;0-19 (3) L

14-Brockway, ppd. to April 21

19-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

20-at A-C Valley;4-19 (3) L

21-Brockway, ppd. to May 5

25-A-C Valley;0-16 (3) L

26-Clarion-Limestone;3-14 (5) L

28-Forest Area;2-17 (4) L

May

2-Cranberry;1-21 (5) L

4-at Clarion;0-17 (3) L

5-Brockway (at Brockway);0-10 (5) L

5-at Brockway;3-14 (5) L

9-Keystone;0-15 ((3) L

10-Redbank Valley;5-16 (5) L

10-Redbank Valley;4-10 (L)

13-Brookville

16-at Clarion-Limestone

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

UNION/ACV

BOYS

March

30-at Karns City;57-93 L

April

7-C-L;82-63 W

27-Redbank Valley;75-74 W

May

3-at North Clarion;78-72 W

5-at Moniteau;91-59 W

10-Cranberry;87-63 W

10-Keystone;69-75 L

12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

March

30-at Karns City;38-114 L

April

7-C-L;61-85 L

26-Redbank Valley;62-83 L

May

3-at North Clarion;57-88 L

5-at Moniteau;50.8-96.2 L

10-Cranberry;62-83 L

10-Keystone;67-78 L

12-Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

20-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 2 p.m.

