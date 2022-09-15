Redbank Valley
FOOTBALL
August
26-Smethport;53-8 W
September
2-Karns City;25-15 W
9-at Punxsutawney;28-14 W
16-Keystone
23-at Ridgway
30-Union/A-C Valley
October
6-at Kane
14-at Port Allegany
21-Brockway
28-Central Clarion
Games begin at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
August
31-at Oil City;25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 W
September
6-at Keystone;25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 8-15 L
8-at Clarion;15-25, 21-25, 12-25 L
10-at Kane JV Tournament
12-at Punxsutawney;18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 W
15-Forest Area
20-Brookville
22-Cranberry
24-Host Tournament, 9 a.m.
27-Karns City
29-North Clarion
October
3-Homer-Center
4-at C-L
6-Moniteau
11-at Union
13-Keystone
18-at A-C Valley
20-at North Clarion
22-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament
Games begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow
BOYS SOCCER
August
30-at Keystone;13-0 W
September
1-at Forest Area, Marienville;3-2 W
6-DuBois CC;6-1 W
7-at C-L;8-3 W
13-Brockway;4-2 W
20-Brookville, 5 p.m.
22-at Karns City, TBA
26-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.
October
1-at Kane, 11 a.m.
3-Ridgway, 5 p.m.
5-Keystone, 5 p.m.
11-Forest Area, 7 p.m.
13-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.
17-C-L, 7 p.m.
19-at Brockway, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
August
30-at Keystone;11-3 W
September
1-at Forest Area, Marienville;1-2 L
7-at Clarion;4-3 W
13-Brockway;1-3 L
15-at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.
20-Brookville, 7 p.m.
22-at Karns City, 5 p.m.
27-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
29-Curwensville, 4 p.m.
October
1-at Kane, 1 p.m.
3-Ridgway, 7 p.m.
5-Keystone, 7 p.m.
6-Armstrong, 5 p.m.
11-Forest Area, 5 p.m.
15-West Branch, 11 a.m.
17-Clarion, 5 p.m.
19-at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Union
FOOTBALL
UNION-ACV
August
26-Cameron County;27-14 W
September
2-Keystone;7-43 L
9-at Central Clarion, Clarion U.;6-43 L
16-at Brockway
23-Kane
30-at Redbank Valley
October
7-Port Allegany
14-Smethport
21-at Ridgway
29-at Punxsutawney
Games begin at 7 p.m. All home games at Union
VOLLEYBALL
August
30-at C-L;13-25, 17-25, 9-25 L
September
1-Forest Area;25-13, 25-15, 25-9 W
8-at Cranberry;17-25, 14-25, 12-25 L
10-at Brockway Tournament
12-at DuBois CC;12-25, 18-25, 19-25 L
13-North Clarion;14-25, 23-25, 19-25 L
19-at North Clarion
20-C-L
22-at Karns City
24-at Keystone
26-Tidioute Charter
27-at Clarion
29-A-C Valley
October
3-Franklin
4-Keystone
6-Venango Catholic
8-Oil City
10-Rocky Grove
11-Redbank Valley
18-at Moniteau
Matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity following.