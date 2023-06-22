Redbank Valley
BASEBALL (18-5)
March
27-at West Shamokin;10-6 W
31-at Karns City;7-0 W
April
3-Brookville;2-1 W
10-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (6) L
12-at Keystone;20-4 (5) W
14-at Johnsonburg;0-2 L
20-A-C Valley/Union;13-4 W
22-at DuBois CC;1-3 L
25-at Cranberry;14-3 (6) W
27-at Forest Area;35-0 (3) W
Homer-Center Tournament
28-Apollo Ridge;10-4 W
29-River Valley;9-5 W
May
4-at Clarion;4-0 W
5-North Clarion;18-8 (6) W
8-Keystone;13-0 (5) W
10-at North Clarion;13-0 (5) W
12-at Brockway;6-1 W
17-at C-L (home);2-7 L
18-Moniteau;8-7 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
23-Moniteau;6-0 W
25-Johnsonburg (at DuBois);3-1 W
29-Karns City (at DuBois);8-0 W
PIAA Playoffs
June
5-Burgettstown (at DuBois);1-6 L
SOFTBALL (9-9)
March
24-at West Shamokin;0-11 (5) L
28-Clarion;18-3 (4) W
30-at Karns City;14-15 L
April
3-Brookville;3-5 L
10-Punxsutawney;0-19 (3) L
12-at Keystone;5-7 L
14-at Johnsonburg;2-12 (6) L
18-Moniteau;14-13 W
20-A-C Valley/Union;4-0 W
25-at Cranberry;11-9 W
27-at Forest Area;11-8 W
May
5-at Clarion (RBV);25-7 (6) W
8-Keystone;4-9 L
10-at A-C Valley/Union;12-3 W
12-at Moniteau;0-10 (6) L
15-at Brockway;15-5 (6) W
15-at Brockway;4-6 L
16-C-L;3-1 W
17-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (8-2)
March
27-Armstrong;95-41 W
29-Union/A-C Valley;88-49 W
April
5-at Karns City;64-86 L
11-at C-L;90-51 W
13-Moniteau;103-47 W
15-at Brookville Invitational
19-North Clarion;82.5-67.5 W
21-at Butler Invitational
26-at Cranberry;80-69 W
29-at Franklin Invitational
May
2-Johnsonburg, ppd. to May 4
4-Johnsonburg;117-25 W
4-DuBois CC;107-31 W
9-at Keystone;70-78 L
11-Host Invitational
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, 4th place
GIRLS (5-5)
March
27-Armstrong;67-83 L
29-Union/A-C Valley;88-51 W
April
5-at Karns City;52-98 L
11-at C-L;93-48 W
13-Moniteau;53-96 L
15-at Brookville Invitational
19-North Clarion;83-66 W
21-at Butler Invitational
26-at Cranberry;76-73 W
29-at Franklin Invitational
May
4-Johnsonburg;96-36 W
4-DuBois CC;56.5-93.5 L
9-at Keystone;72-78 L
11-Host Invitational
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, 3rd place
ACV/UNION
BASEBALL (11-9)
March
28-North Clarion;7-1 W
April
4-at Forest Area;17-1 (3) W
6-Cranberry;8-0 W
10-Lakeview;1-6 L
12-at North Clarion;8-0 W
13-Venango Catholic;16-1 (3) W
15-Reynolds;12-0 (5) W
20-at Redbank Valley;4-13 L
27-C-L;2-5 L
May
2-Jamestown;3-7 L
2-Moniteau;1-19 (5) L
10-Clarion;2-5 L
10-Forest Area;15-0 (3) W
12-at Kane;1-3 L
15-at Keystone;16-1 (4) W
15-at Keystone;19-7 W
17-at Karns City (Butler);1-6 L
19-Cranberry;12-6 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
23-at Cameron Co.;6-0 W
25-DuBois CC;0-15 (3) L
ACV/UNION
SOFTBALL (11-6)
March
20-Titusville;3-15 (5) L
24-Oil City;2-13 L
30-Kane;13-3 (5) W
April
4-at Forest Area;3-13 (6) L
6-Cranberry;12-11 W
10-at Lakeview;16-4 (5) W
12-at Rocky Grove;8-2 W
14-at Oil City;10-6 W
19-Clarion;16-1 W
20-at Redbank Valley;0-4 L
24-at C-L;18-2 (4) W
27-Karns City;18-8 (6) W
May
8-at Cranberry;1-9 L
10-Redbank Valley;3-12 L
13-Lakeview;16-5 (5) W
15-at Keystone;10-0 (5) W
15-at Keystone;18-4 (6) W
18-Moniteau;2-14 (5) L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
22-Forest Area;0-7 L
UNION/ACV
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (8-2)
March
29-at Redbank Valley;49-88 L
April
4-at Johnsonburg;97-51 W
4-DCC, at JB;111-32 W
11-Moniteau;107-43 W
13-at Keystone;83-57 W
19-at C-L;111-37 W
26-DuBois CC;108-24 W
May
3-Karns City;67-83 L
8-Cranberry;94-55 W
8-North Clarion;75-71 W
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, 2nd place
GIRLS (1-9)
March
29-at Redbank Valley;51-88 L
April
4-at Johnsonburg;60-80 L
4-DCC, at JB;42-107 L
11-Moniteau;40-100 L
13-at Keystone;46-91 L
19-at C-L;96-49 W
26-DuBois CC;47-103 L
May
3-Karns City;46-104 L
8-Cranberry;57.5-88.5 L
8-North Clarion;69-71 L
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, 10th place