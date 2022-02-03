Redbank Valley
WRESTLING (10-7)
December
10-11-at Hickory Tournament, 19th place
15-at Sharon;27-45 L
18-Christmas Tournament
Bradford;39-36 W
Titusville;36-33 W
Kane;36-42 L
Ridgway;60-18 W
Punxsutawney;42-36 W
22-Johnsonburg;48-30 W
28-at Brookville;6-61 L
January
4-Punxsutawney;57-18 W
8-at Coudersport Duals
Sheffield;30-46 L
Clarion;42-30 W
Oswayo Valley;60-6 W
Lewisburg;27-39 L
Coudersport;42-27 W
18-at Brockway, ppd. to Feb. 3
20-Franklin;38-36 W
25-at Port Allegany;18-51 L
28-29-at Grove City Tournament, 12th
February
1-at Clarion;33-39 L
3-at Brockway
10-Cranberry
15-Curwensville
26-D9 Tournament, Clarion U.
March
4-5-Regionals, Sharon H.S.
10-12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Duals precede junior high matches at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
BOYS BASKETBALL (12-3)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Jamestown, N.Y.;58-44 W
11-Bishop McCort;39-55 L
14-Freeport;43-55 L
15-Cranberry;72-19 W
17-at C-L;62-42 W
21-at Karns City;59-39 W
Freeport Tournament
28-Plum;63-43 W
29-Slippery Rock;37-57 L
January
5-Moniteau;55-28 W
7-at Keystone, ppd. to Jan. 18
11-at Venango Catholic;64-21 W
13-Forest Area;79-15 W
18-at Keystone, ppd. to Feb. 12
19-at A-C Valley;70-41 W
21-North Clarion;61-28 W
25-at Union, ppd. to Feb. 7
27-Clarion;77-56 W
31-Homer-Center;69-39 W
February
2-at Cranberry
4-C-L
7-at Union
8-Karns City
10-at Moniteau
12-at Keystone, 11 a.m.
16-Keystone
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (13-4)
December
Franklin Tournament
10-at Franklin;46-34 W
11-Iroquois;67-8 W
14-at Cranberry;66-18 W
16-C-L;68-46 W
21-at Karns City;52-45 W
Shenango Tournament
29-Ellwood City;52-45 W
30-at Shenango;54-57 L
January
4-at Moniteau;58-49 W
6-Keystone;80-22 W
10-at Sharpsville;53-61 L
12-Venango Catholic, ppd. to Jan. 24
18-A-C Valley, ppd. to Jan. 19
19-A-C Valley;88-20 W
20-at North Clarion;32-28 W
22-at Indiana;47-70 L
24-Venango Catholic;57-28 W
26-Union, ppd. to Feb. 7
28-at Clarion;43-30 W
31-Homer-Center;46-67 L
February
1-Cranberry;59-12 W
3-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
7-Union
9-at Karns City
11-Moniteau
15-at Keystone
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
Union
BOYS BASKETBALL (7-5)
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
10-at Brookville;36-54 L
11-Brockway;51-32 W
15-Venango Catholic;67-23 W
17-at Clarion;60-63 L
21-Forest Area;82-26 W
28-Karns City;34-48 L
January
5-at A-C Valley;68-40 W
7-North Clarion;52-50 W
11-Moniteau;50-40 W
13-at Keystone;56-59 L
17-at Ridgway, ppd. TBA
19-C-L;69-83 L
25-Redbank Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7
27-at Karns City;57-61 L
28-at Cranberry;65-45 W
31-Cranberry;65-56 W
February
2-at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m., varsity only
4-Clarion
7-Redbank Valley
7-at DuBois CC, canceled
8-at Forest Area
10-A-C Valley
16-at North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-3)
December
10-Elk Co. Catholic;39-46 L
15-Venango Catholic;49-23 W
17-Clarion;45-25 W
20-at Cranberry;46-13 W
28-at Rocky Grove;42-25 W
January
4-A-C Valley;49-16 W
6-at North Clarion;48-44 W
10-at Karns City;47-40 W
12-at Moniteau;45-53 L
14-Keystone;51-31 W
18-at C-L;47-36 W
20-Cranberry;53-13 W
22-at Brookville, ppd. TBA
24-Ridgway, ppd. TBA
26-at Redbank Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7
28-Karns City;26-34 L
31-at Venango Cath.;54-32 W
February
2-at Brockway
4-at Clarion
7-C-L, canceled
7-at Redbank Valley
11-at A-C Valley
15-North Clarion
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless noted.