Redbank Valley
BASEBALL (9-3)
March
27-at West Shamokin;10-6 W
31-at Karns City;7-0 W
April
3-Brookville;2-1 W
10-at Punxsutawney;1-11 (6) L
12-at Keystone;20-4 (5) W
14-at Johnsonburg;0-2 L
19-Moniteau, ppd. TBA
20-A-C Valley/Union;13-4 W
22-at DuBois CC;1-3 L
25-at Cranberry;14-3 (6) W
27-at Forest Area;35-0 (3) W
Homer-Center Tournament
28-Apollo Ridge;10-4 W
29-River Valley;9-5 W
May
1-C-L, ppd. TBA
2-North Clarion, ppd. to May 5
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
5-North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
8-Keystone, 4;15 p.m.
10-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
12-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
17-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL (5-6)
March
24-at West Shamokin;0-11 (5) L
28-Clarion;18-3 (4) W
30-at Karns City;14-15 L
April
1-Otto-Eldred, ppd. TBA
3-Brookville;3-5 L
10-Punxsutawney;0-19 (3) L
12-at Keystone;5-7 L
14-at Johnsonburg;2-12 (6) L
18-Moniteau;14-13 W
20-A-C Valley/Union;4-0 W
25-at Cranberry;11-9 W
27-at Forest Area;11-8 W
28-at Moniteau, canceled
May
1-C-L, ppd. TBA
4-at Clarion, 4 p.m.
8-Keystone
10-at A-C Valley/Union, 4 p.m.
15-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
17-at C-L, 4;15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (6-1)
March
27-Armstrong;95-41 W
29-Union/A-C Valley;88-49 W
April
5-at Karns City;64-86 L
11-at C-L;90-51 W
13-Moniteau;103-47 W
15-at Brookville Invitational
19-North Clarion;82.5-67.5 W
21-at Butler Invitational
26-at Cranberry;80-69 W
29-at Franklin Invitational
May
2-Johnsonburg, ppd. to May 4
4-Johnsonburg and DuBois CC
9-at Keystone
11-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS (4-3)
March
27-Armstrong;67-83 L
29-Union/A-C Valley;88-51 W
April
5-at Karns City;52-98 L
11-at C-L;93-48 W
13-Moniteau;53-96 L
15-at Brookville Invitational
19-North Clarion;83-66 W
21-at Butler Invitational
26-at Cranberry;76-73 W
29-at Franklin Invitational
May
2-Johnsonburg, ppd. to May 4
4-Johnsonburg and DuBois CC
9-at Keystone
11-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
ACV/UNION
BASEBALL (6-3)
March
28-North Clarion;7-1 W
31-at C-L, ppd. to April 28
April
4-at Forest Area;17-1 (3) W
6-Cranberry;8-0 W
10-Lakeview;1-6 L
12-at North Clarion;8-0 W
13-Venango Catholic;16-1 (3) W
15-Reynolds;12-0 (5) W
18-Clarion, ppd. TBA
20-at Redbank Valley;4-13 L
24-at Jamestown, ppd. to May 2
27-C-L;2-5 L
28-at C-L, ppd. TBA
May
1-Moniteau, ppd. to May 2
2-Jamestown, 3:30 p.m.
2-Moniteau, 5:30 p.m.
3-Keystone
8-at Cranberry
9-Forest Area
12-at Kane, 4:15 p.m.
15-at Keystone
17-at Karns City (Butler), 5:30 p.m.
19-Cochranton.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
ACV/UNION
SOFTBALL (7-4)
March
20-Titusville;3-15 (5) L
24-Oil City;2-13 L
30-Kane;13-3 (5) W
31-at C-L, ppd. to April 24
April
4-at Forest Area;3-13 (6) L
6-Cranberry;12-11 W
10-at Lakeview;16-4 (5) W
12-at Rocky Grove;8-2 W
14-at Oil City;10-6 W
19-Clarion;16-1 W
20-at Redbank Valley;0-4 L
24-at C-L;18-2 (4) W
27-Karns City;18-8 (6) W
28-at Brookville, ppd. to May 3
May
1-Moniteau, ppd. TBA
2-Keystone, ppd. TBA
3-at Brookville, canceled
8-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
10-Redbank Valley
13-Lakeview, 1 p.m.
15-at Keystone
17-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
UNION/ACV
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (6-1)
March
29-at Redbank Valley;49-88 L
April
4-at Johnsonburg;97-51 W
4-DCC, at JB;111-32 W
11-Moniteau;107-43 W
13-at Keystone;83-57 W
19-at C-L;111-37 W
26-DuBois CC;108-24 W
May
3-Karns City
8-Cranberry/North Clarion
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS (1-6)
March
29-at Redbank Valley;51-88 L
April
4-at Johnsonburg;60-80 L
4-DCC, at JB;42-107 L
11-Moniteau;40-100 L
13-at Keystone;46-91 L
19-at C-L;96-49 W
26-DuBois CC;47-103 L
May
3-Karns City
8-Cranberry/North Clarion
11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
19-District 9 Class 2A Championships, Brookville, TBA
26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.