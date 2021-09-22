Redbank Valley

FOOTBALL

August

27-at Keystone;20-22 L

September

3-Otto-Eldred;59-6 W

10-Elk Co. Catholic;51-0 W

18-at Sheffield;55-6 W

24-Brockway, 7 p.m.

October

1-at Smethport, 7 p.m.

8-at Bucktail, 7 p.m.

15-Coudersport, 7 p.m.

22-at Union/ACV, 7 p.m.

29-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

September

4-at A-C Valley Tournament

7-Keystone;25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 14-25, 20-18 W

9-at North Clarion;25-21, 25-20, 25-22 W

11-at Kane JV Tournament

13-at Brookville;25-18, 25-22, 25-23 W

14-Clarion, ppd. to Oct. 20

20-Homer-Center, ppd. TBA

21-at Forest Area, Marienville, ppd. to Oct. 1

27-at Keystone

28-Venango Catholic

30-A-C Valley

October

1-at Forest Area, Marienville

2-Host Tournament

4-Punxsutawney

5-C-L

7-at Moniteau

11-at Oil City

12-Union

14-at Cranberry

19-at Karns City

20-Clarion

23-at Elk Co. Tournament

Dual matches start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

BOYS SOCCER

September

4-at Franklin;1-9 L

7-Forest Area;4-1 W

9-at Karns City;0-3 L:

11-Oil City;8-0 W

13-Keystone;12-1 W

16-C-L;1-5 L

17-at DuBois CC;3-1 W

20-at Punxsutawney;7-4 W

22-at Brockway, 5 p.m.

27-Karns City, 6 p.m.

28-at Keystone

30-West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

October

5-at C-L, 6 p.m.

8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 5 p.m.

11-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

12-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

14-DuBois CC, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

September

7-Forest Area;4-3 OT W

9-at Karns City;3-9 L

11-Oil City;12-0 W

13-Brookville;1-2 L

14-at West Branch;1-3 L

16-Clarion;3-2 W

20-at Punxsutawney;0-1 L

21-Elk Co. Catholic;1-2 L

27-Karns City, 4 p.m.

30-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

October

5-at Clarion, 6 p.m.

7-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 3 p.m.

11-Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

14-Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

16-at Brockway, 10 a.m.

18-at Franklin, 4 p.m.

20-St. Marys, 4 p.m.

UNION

FOOTBALL

Union/ACV

August

27-at Brockway;20-28 L

September

3-Sheffield (ACV);77-0 W

10-at Bucktail, canceled

17-at Otto-Eldred;42-0 W

24-Elk Co. Catholic (Union), 7 p.m.

October

1-Port Allegany (ACV),7 p.m.

8-at Keystone, 7 p.m.

15-at Cameron Co., 7 p.m.

22-Redbank Valley (Union), 7 p.m.

29-Coudersport (Union), 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

September

7-DuBois CC;25-15, 25-15, 25-19 W

9-at A-C Valley;18-25, 21-25, 16-25 L

11-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

13-at Oil City, 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 26-28 L

14-Cranberry;25-23, 25-17, 25-21 W

16-at North Clarion, ppd. TBA

20-at Moniteau;26-24, 25-27, 25-12, 24-26, 15-6 W

21-at Venango Catholic

23-at C-L

25-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.

27-Oil City

28-Forest Area

30-Moniteau

October

2-at Karns City, 10 a.m.

4-Mercer

7-Venango Catholic

11-at Forest Area

12-at Redbank Valley

14-Karns City

19-Clarion

21-A-C Valley

JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

