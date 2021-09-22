Redbank Valley
FOOTBALL
August
27-at Keystone;20-22 L
September
3-Otto-Eldred;59-6 W
10-Elk Co. Catholic;51-0 W
18-at Sheffield;55-6 W
24-Brockway, 7 p.m.
October
1-at Smethport, 7 p.m.
8-at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
15-Coudersport, 7 p.m.
22-at Union/ACV, 7 p.m.
29-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
September
4-at A-C Valley Tournament
7-Keystone;25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 14-25, 20-18 W
9-at North Clarion;25-21, 25-20, 25-22 W
11-at Kane JV Tournament
13-at Brookville;25-18, 25-22, 25-23 W
14-Clarion, ppd. to Oct. 20
20-Homer-Center, ppd. TBA
21-at Forest Area, Marienville, ppd. to Oct. 1
27-at Keystone
28-Venango Catholic
30-A-C Valley
October
1-at Forest Area, Marienville
2-Host Tournament
4-Punxsutawney
5-C-L
7-at Moniteau
11-at Oil City
12-Union
14-at Cranberry
19-at Karns City
20-Clarion
23-at Elk Co. Tournament
Dual matches start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
BOYS SOCCER
September
4-at Franklin;1-9 L
7-Forest Area;4-1 W
9-at Karns City;0-3 L:
11-Oil City;8-0 W
13-Keystone;12-1 W
16-C-L;1-5 L
17-at DuBois CC;3-1 W
20-at Punxsutawney;7-4 W
22-at Brockway, 5 p.m.
27-Karns City, 6 p.m.
28-at Keystone
30-West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
October
5-at C-L, 6 p.m.
8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 5 p.m.
11-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
12-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
14-DuBois CC, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
September
7-Forest Area;4-3 OT W
9-at Karns City;3-9 L
11-Oil City;12-0 W
13-Brookville;1-2 L
14-at West Branch;1-3 L
16-Clarion;3-2 W
20-at Punxsutawney;0-1 L
21-Elk Co. Catholic;1-2 L
27-Karns City, 4 p.m.
30-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
October
5-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
7-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 3 p.m.
11-Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
14-Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
16-at Brockway, 10 a.m.
18-at Franklin, 4 p.m.
20-St. Marys, 4 p.m.
UNION
FOOTBALL
Union/ACV
August
27-at Brockway;20-28 L
September
3-Sheffield (ACV);77-0 W
10-at Bucktail, canceled
17-at Otto-Eldred;42-0 W
24-Elk Co. Catholic (Union), 7 p.m.
October
1-Port Allegany (ACV),7 p.m.
8-at Keystone, 7 p.m.
15-at Cameron Co., 7 p.m.
22-Redbank Valley (Union), 7 p.m.
29-Coudersport (Union), 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
September
7-DuBois CC;25-15, 25-15, 25-19 W
9-at A-C Valley;18-25, 21-25, 16-25 L
11-North Clarion, ppd. TBA
13-at Oil City, 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 26-28 L
14-Cranberry;25-23, 25-17, 25-21 W
16-at North Clarion, ppd. TBA
20-at Moniteau;26-24, 25-27, 25-12, 24-26, 15-6 W
21-at Venango Catholic
23-at C-L
25-at Sheffield Tournament, 9 a.m.
27-Oil City
28-Forest Area
30-Moniteau
October
2-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
4-Mercer
7-Venango Catholic
11-at Forest Area
12-at Redbank Valley
14-Karns City
19-Clarion
21-A-C Valley
JV matches begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.