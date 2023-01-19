REDBANK VALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL (7-8)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

2-Jamestown;48-51 L

3-West Shamokin;40-42 L

7-at Cranberry;61-30 W

9-C-L;63-85 L

13-Karns City;42-47 L

16-at Moniteau;45-63 L

20-Keystone;51-45 W

22-at Freeport;49-71 L

Farrell Tournament

27-at Farrell;64-79 L

28-Meadville;55-56 OT L

January

5-at Forest Area;91-11 W

11-A-C Valley;65-56 W

13-at North Clarion;59-39 W

16-at Homer-Center;38-37 W

17-Union;57-42 W

19-at Clarion

25-Cranberry

27-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.

February

1-at Brookville

3-at Karns City

9-Moniteau

14-at Keystone

JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (12-1)

December

Fraklin Tournament

2-at Franklin;77-43 W

3-Conneaut;78-43 W

6-Cranberry;76-3 W

8-at C-L;70-16 W

16-Moniteau;36-34 W

19-at Karns City;52-12 W

20-at Keystone;59-23 W

West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest

At California U.

27-Our Lady of Sacred Heart;40-45 L

28-Rockwood;80-24 W

January

6-Forest Area;77-16 W

10-at A-C Valley;75-8 W

14-at DuBois CC;56-38 W

16-at Homer-Center;47-39 W

18-at Union

20-Clarion

24-at Cranberry

26-C-L

28-Otto-Eldred, noon

February

2-Karns City

8-North Clarion

10-at Moniteau

14-Keystone

JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

WRESTLING (2-8)

December

2-3-at Hickory Tournament

8-at Johnsonburg;34-40 L

15-Sharon, ppd. TBA

17-Christmas Tournament

Youngsville;47-19 W

Kane;36-37 L

— Kane wins on Criteria K, most nearfall points

Titusville;18-58 L

Greenville;18-58 L

Punxsutawney;30-45 L

22-Brookville;7-59 L

January

Latest Videos

5-Port Allegany;15-58 L

7-at Bo Wood Invite, 8th place

12-Brockway;24-41 L

16-at Franklin;38-36 W

25-at St. Marys

27-28-at Fred Bell Tournament, Grove City

31-Clarion

February

4-at D9 Duals, Brookville, TBA

7-at Cranberry

14-at Curwensville

25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA

March

3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon, TBA

9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey TBA

Matches begin after 6 p.m. junior high start unless otherwise noted

UNION

BOYS BASKETBALL (7-6)

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

2-Brockway;64-34 W

3-Warren;45-75 L

5-Ridgway;57-42 W

9-Clarion;57-70 L

13-at Forest Area;79-13 W

16-A-C Valley;54-42 W

19-at North Clarion;72-44 W

22-at Titusville;81-51 W

January

5-Keystone;44-52 L

7-at Moniteau;54-63 L

12-Cranberry;55-68 L

14-at Coudersport;63-39 W

17-at Redbank Valley;42-57 L

19-Karns City

23-DuBois CC

27-at Clarion

30-at Keystone

February

1-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.

3-Forest Area

8-at A-C Valley

10-Sheffield, 6 p.m. varsity

14-North Clarion

JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL (4-10)

December

Meadville Tournament

2-Union City;24-50 L

3-Meadville;37-42 L

5-at Elk Co. Catholic,;18-52 L

9-at Clarion;22-39 L

12-Bradford;41-42 L

14-Forest Area;36-23 W

16-at A-C Valley;49-32 W

19-North Clarion;30-52 L

22-Ridgway;22-54 L

January

4-Moniteau;15-51 L

6-at Keystone;39-50 L

10-C-L;40-27 W

12-at Cranberry;22-39 L

14-Rocky Grove;53-13 W

18-Redbank Valley

20-at Karns City

26-Clarion

30-Keystone

February

1-Brockway

3-at Forest Area

9-A-C Valley

14-at North Clarion

JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos