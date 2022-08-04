In the late 1990s while sports editor of the Courier-Express, I made a handful of trips to old Three Rivers Stadium to cover the Pittsburgh Pirates on a press pass.
Back then, one would partake in a meal in the press lounge and on this particular afternoon getaway game, the Los Angeles Dodgers were in town.
Editor’s Note: I swear this lined up with the day that Joe Beimel signed with the Pirates after he was drafted in the 18th round in 1998, but the dates just don’t line up. However, what’s written below definitely happened.
Not exactly a veteran of the beat writer world of Major League Baseball, I was familiar enough with how to get around Three Rivers since I’d been to the stadium on a press pass a handful of times prior to this occasion.
After grabbing some lunch in a cafeteria style setup and went looking for a seat. It wasn’t packed at all of course, so I could pretty much sit where I wanted to.
And that’s exactly what I did. In the table right beside Dodgers announcer Vin Scully.
Eavesdropping to the best of my ability, I did get one of those classic Scully anecdotal stories, this time about Jack Nicklaus.
Scully told a story about one of Jack’s sons who was pretty good at basketball. The two got into some kind of free throw shooting contest and it was Jack who nailed like 20-some free throws in a row to of course, beat his much younger son.
Scully died late Tuesday night and it took me a few minutes to gather some thoughts on what he meant to me and my life-long love affair with baseball.
It was Scully who was at the mic when the New York Mets rallied from nowhere to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. I was at John Oberlin’s house, rooting for the Red Sox and utterly flabbergasted to see Ray Knight skip home with the winning run when Bill Buckner misplayed Mookie Wilson’s ground ball up the first-base line.
“So, the winning run is at second base … with two out … 3 and 2 to Mookie Wilson … Little roller up along first … BEHIND THE BAG! IT GETS THROUGH BUCKNER! HERE COMES KNIGHT, AND THE METS WIN IT”
Two years later, I’m home for the weekend from college and I’m laying on my couch, late on a Saturday night, watching the opening game of the 1988 World Series. Bottom of the ninth.
“The tying run is on second base with two out. Now the Dodgers don’t need the muscle of Gibson, as much as a base hit. And on deck is the leadoff man, Steve Sax. 3-and-2. Sax waiting on deck, but the game right now is at the plate. High fly ball into right field, she is gone! In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened. And now the only question was, could he make it around the base paths unassisted.”
I got chills when I saw Gibson make contact. I was an impartial observer. I usually rooted against the Dodgers back then, but I wasn’t sure if I was at that point because the Dodgers were decided, major underdogs in that series.
Scully was the best. He called Hank Aaron’s 715th home run to break Babe Ruth’s all-time record. He called Sandy Koufax’s perfect game against the Cubs in 1966. In 1956, he called Don Larsen’s perfect game against the Dodgers in the World Series.
He was a master storyteller.
If you were fortunate enough to get a chance to watch him do solo broadcasts from the Dodgers booth when they happened to be on MLB Network, it was just mesmerizing how he wove stories into the broadcast.
I was lucky enough to hear one, eavesdropping in the press lounge at Three Rivers Stadium some 20 years ago and it’s one of the highlights of my career.
