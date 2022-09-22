Both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley head into the mid-point of the season, Week 5 that is, with either the momentum of an unbeaten start to the season or a bounce-back road win that ended a losing streak.
The 4-0 Bulldogs routed Keystone, 42-7, in a battle of unbeatens while the 2-2 Falcon Knights jumped out to a big early lead and held on for a 26-20 win at Brockway.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to winless Ridgway with the game set to be played at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium while the Falcon Knights at back home at Union’s Vidunas Stadium for a matchup with 1-3 Kane.
Both games on Friday have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
It’s worth a quick glance at the District 9 Class 1A point standings. While the traditional power point standings are listed below — teams given points for a win, size of school and wins from teams that you beat as bonus points — it is not the final determination of how teams will be seeded.
At this point, the accumulated points have the Bulldogs (3-0, 510 points), Elk County Catholic (4-0, 460), Keystone (3-1, 360), Otto-Eldred (3-1, 340), Port Allegany (3-1, 320), Brockway (2-2, 240), Coudersport (2-2, 240), Curwensville (220), Union/ACV (2-2, 220), Smethport (1-3, 100), Cameron County (0-4) and Sheffield (0-3).
Up to eight teams can make the playoffs that would begin with a quarterfinal round in Week 11, or Nov. 4-5, and at this point nine teams out of the 12 Class 1A teams in the district are 2-2 or better. So this could be interesting, especially with a committee figuring the order of things.
Here’s my one-man committee take on seedings if one had to do it today: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Port Allegany, 3. Keystone, 4. Union/ACV, 5. Brockway, 6. Curwensville, 7. Elk County Catholic, 8. Otto-Eldred. The 2-2 team left out at this point is Coudersport, which lost 70-16 two weeks ago to Brockway.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (4-0)
at Ridgway (0-4),
at Johnsonburg
The Bulldogs and Elkers meet in Johnsonburg as the Bulldogs face the co-operative program that’s never been winless this far into the season since the schools joined forced prior to 2013.
Coming off a rout of Keystone, Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold is focused on the task at hand and not the struggles of the Elkers.
“There’s no doubt about it that they’re a well-coached program and we have to be ready to play Friday because the seniors on that team have a district medal as freshmen,” Gold said. “You’re talking about a program that won four straight titles, two in single-A and two in double-A and I think that’s one of the most impressive accomplishments in D9 history. They’re a well-coached team and there’s no doubt that they’ll come in with a really good game plan against us and we’ll have to match that.
“When we go on the road, we have to get off the bus ready to play.”
The Elkers had scored just 12 points in their first three losses to Port Allegany (30-6), St. Marys (27-6) and Karns City (28-0) before losing a shootout to Kane (48-27) last week.
The good news for the Elkers against Kane was that they generated some offense with 289 yards as they got within 28-20 on Jackson Kilpeck’s kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter, but the bad news is that they gave up 533 yards to the Wolves who ran for 434 yards with three 100-yard rushers.
Elkers running back Aiden Zimmerman ran for 62 yards on nine carries with a touchdown against the Wolves. That gives him 80 for the season. Isaiah Jackson caught two TD passes. Quarterback Cam Larkin had completed 14 of 39 passes for 139 yards with two TDs and four interceptions going into last week’s game.
The Bulldogs go into the game averaging 37 points and 391 yards per game offensively. Quarterback Cam Wagner, coming off his six-TD passing performance and D9and10Sports.Com Player of the Week performance against Keystone, has thrown for 1,039 yards (56-for-76) with 17 TDs and three interceptions.
Wagner’s main receiving targets are Aiden Ortz (16-384, 6 TDs), Tate Minich (19-270, 3 TDs), Ashton Kahle (12-213, 5 TDs) and Mason Clouse (7-135, 2 TDs). Drew Byers (53-326, 1 TD) and Wagner (12-127, 1 TD) lead the running game.
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ top tacklers are Caden Adams (46), Cole Bish (35), Carsen Rupp (25) and Ortz (23). Rupp has 2 1/2 sacks while Kahle leads the secondary with three interceptions, two coming last week.
The last and only time these teams met since the Ridgway/Johnsonburg co-op began was back in 2013 when the Bulldogs beat the Elkers in the District 9 playoffs. Mark Strothers ran for 156 yards and three TDs in a 31-26 win.
Kane (1-3) at Union/ACV (2-2)
Last week’s win at Brockway was a much-needed boost for the Falcon Knights, who had been blown out by Keystone and Central Clarion the previous two weeks.
Against Brockway, the Falcon Knights were able to create some key turnovers on defense while getting some offensive balance that saw Dawson Camper run for 103 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Camper also threw a 44-yard option pass.
Quarterback Brody Dittman completed 7 of 12 passes for 80 yards and Trey Fleming tossed a 27-yard pass to Skyler Roxbury on a trick play.
The Falcon Knights, who average a modest 220 yards offensively but ran off 324 against the Rovers last week, are close to a 50/50 split statistically on the ground vs. air. Dittman has completed 25 of 58 passes for 337 yards with three TDs and four interceptions while Camper (29-194, 3 TDs) and Mikey Card (38-148) lead the running game. Skyler Roxbury (13-188, 2 TDs) is the team’s top receiver.
On defense, Landon Chalmers (26) and Luke Wilson (23) are the top tacklers. Roxbury has two interceptions.
The Wolves feasted on Ridgway’s defense for over 500 yards in last week’s 48-27 win. They had scored just 41 points in losses to Brockway (28-25), Punxsutawney (37-16) and St. Marys (30-0) before erupting against the Elkers as Ricky Zampogna (24-174, 5 TDs), Addison Plants (8-136) and Sam West (8-123, 2 TDs) all went over 100 rushing yards and quarterback Kyle Zook completed 6 of 12 passes for 94 yards.
For the season, the Wolves are led by Zampogna (77-500, 9 TDs; 14-178 receiving), who has accounted for nearly 56 percent of the team’s yards from scrimmage. Receiver Landon Darr has caught 13 passes for 157 yards. Zook has completed 36 of 76 passes for 392 yards with two TDs and six interceptions.
These teams have never met since the Falcon Knights started their co-op prior to the 2016 season.