Like it or not, as most coaches would probably concur, the high school winter sports season gets going Friday night.
That’s one less week of preseason this year as the PIAA added an extra week to the winter regular season by starting it one week earlier.
So if this was last year, theoretically speaking, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team would be going into their PIAA semifinal game with Bishop Canevin the same time that the basketball tip-off tournament was starting.
But this is a new year and every one of the area teams, Redbank Valley’s basketball teams and wrestlers, and Union’s basketball teams, are in action this weekend.
Here’s a rundown of the season-opening weekend:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldogs hosting
tournament
It’s the same four teams back this year with the Bulldogs, even though the preseason is a week shorter, having more time to prepare considering last year’s season started one day after the football team lost in the state final to Bishop Guilfoyle.
Friday’s schedule has West Shamokin facing Bishop McCort at 6 p.m. while the Bulldogs meet Jamestown at 7:30 p.m.
Last year, the Bulldogs opened with a 58-44 win over Jamestown before falling to Bishop McCort in the final, 55-39. West Shamokin beat Jamestown, 84-70, in the consolation game.
Jamestown finished 11-12 last year while West Shamokin was 17-9, which included a state playoff loss to the Bulldogs. The Muskies return 1,000-point scorer in senior Cam Keyser. West Shamokin lost most of its top players to graduation.
Bishop McCort was 13-10 last year and the Crimson Crushers’ top three scorers last year were underclassmen with senior Trystan Fornari (14.4 ppg.), sophomore Colby Cannizzaro (13.3 ppg.) and senior Ethan Kasper (8 ppg.) back.
The junior varsity tournament schedule had two games in the auxiliary gym on Friday and one in each gym at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, but the schedule was unsettled at press time because Jamestown was unable to put a team into the JV tournament.
Lady Bulldogs at
Franklin
It’s not a tournament setup. Call it a “classic” format with two pre-determined foes. The Lady Bulldogs open with Conneaut Area Friday and then Franklin Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m.
Last year, the Lady Bulldogs beat Franklin, 46-34, but didn’t play Conneaut Area. Franklin wound up 14-9 while Conneaut was 11-11.
Senior center Camdon Bashor is back to lead the Lady Knights.
Knights head
to Brookville
The Union boys open with Brockway Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the winner and loser getting either host Brookville or Warren on Saturday with the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. and the final at 7:30 p.m.
The Rovers were 7-15 last year and senior Alex Carlson (9.4 ppg.) is the leading returning scorer. The Raiders and Dragons met in last year’s final with the Raiders beating them 64-58 while the Knights topped the Rovers, 51-32, in the consolation game.
Parks Ordiway (13.7 ppg.) was Warren’s top scorer from a 14-9 season. Clayton Cook is top returning scorer for the host Raiders, who have won 20 more games the past two seasons, including a 20-4 mark last year.
Damsels play at
Meadville
Damsels head to Meadville for a four-team setup with the hosts, Union City and Seneca.
They’ll open Friday with Union City at 5:30 p.m. with Meadville playing Seneca at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s game times are every 90 minutes starting at 11 a.m. with the varsity final likely set for 3:30 p.m.
Meadville was 2-19 last year while Union City finished 10-12. Seneca finished 11-11.
WRESTLING
Bulldogs head to
Hickory Invite
The Bulldogs travel to Hermitage in Mercer County as usual for the season-opening Hickory Invitational, which has 15 teams on the entry list, and runs Friday and Saturday.
Along with the Bulldogs are the hosts, Sharon, Northwestern, Maplewood, Harbor Creek, Girard, Fort LeBoeuf, Corry and Commodore Perry from District 10, and WPIAL teams Beaver Falls, Latrobe and Knoch. Port Allegany is the only other D9 team in the tournament.
Several standouts bringing in solid resumes will dot the brackets, including returning state medalists — Class 3A 106 runner-up Luke Wolloschell, a sophomore from Latrobe; fourth-place Class 2A medalist at 215 pound senior Abraham Keep of Girard; fourth-place 2A medalist at 126 JoJo Przybycien, a junior from Fort LeBoeuf; Hickory senior Connor Saylor, a returning fifth0place in Class 2A at 138; and Corry senior Ethyn Allen, who was sixth at 189.
Last year, the Bulldogs finished 19th in the team standings and had Daniel Evans finishing fifth at 113 pounds.