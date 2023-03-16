VANDERGRIFT — When Mylee Harmon converted a spinning layup off a Alivia Huffman rebound and outlet pass, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs tied up their second-round PIAA Class 2A state playoff game against Bishop McCort at Kiski Area High School Tuesday night.
The score stood at 48-48 with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore guard, as it turned out, scored Redbank Valley’s final points of the season on that play as the District 6 third-place Crushers scored the final 14 points of the game and ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season with a 62-48 victory.
“We came down once or twice and we’d run an offensive set,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We saw some things on the bench and we never got the ball to those players. Bishop McCort did what it needed to do in the second half and got some key turnovers and kept us from making our typical run. Credit to McCort.”
The season-ending loss stopped the Lady Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak and their season at 26-2.
Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 and 12 points respectively, but Huffman’s foul trouble that saw her sit out the final 3:41 of the second quarter and 3:05 of the third quarter made things a little tougher for the offense.
Huffman fouled out when the game had already slipped away with Bishop McCort up 58-48 with 1:54 left. The senior forward added a team-high nine rebounds and finished 5-for-16 from the floor.
“With Alivia in foul trouble, it does affect us a lot and it limits what we can do inside,” Edmonds said. “I felt like Kira (Bonanno) played really well inside and picked up the slack.”
Bonanno finished with six points and four rebounds off the bench.
Harmon was 8-for-17 from the floor and scored the Lady Bulldogs’ six points in the fourth, but she along with the rest of the squad came up empty down the stretch.
Junior guard Gianna Gallucci lit up the Lady Bulldogs for 30 points and 12 rebounds, making 11 of 22 shots from the floor and seven points came from her in the game-ending 14-0 run. She scored 19 points in the second half on 7-of-12 shooting.
“They had three players we had to control and we knew (Gallucci) could score,” Edmonds said. “I thought we did a good job on her in the first half, but in the second half, she kind of went off.”
Also for Bishop McCort (16-13), Cameron Beppler scored 12 points while Bria Bair, who came in averaging a double-double at 16 points and 13 rebound per game, finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.
In a game of runs, Redbank Valley turned a 14-9 deficit in the first quarter into a 20-16 lead by the end of the opening eight minutes with an 11-2 run that was finished by baskets by Caylen Rearick and Harmon, and a Harmon free throw with 0.9 seconds on the clock.
Huffman sat down with three fouls late in the second, but the Lady Bulldogs reeled off an 8-2 run to take a 34-28 lead at halftime.
Harmon’s basket at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter made it 40-33, but a McCort 10-2 run to end the third gave the Crushers a 43-42 lead going into the fourth. A Gallucci steal and layup beat the third-quarter buzzer for the one-point lead.
Bair’s only 3-pointer of the game put McCort up 48-46 before Harmon’s layup tied it at 48 before the Crushers finished off the win.
Next up for Bishop McCort (16-13) is District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, last year’s state runner-up in Class 1A. Kennedy advanced with a 56-39 win over Burgettstown.
The Lady Bulldogs lose Huffman, Brooklyn Edmonds, Caylen Rearick, Alyssa Bowser and Ryleigh Evans to graduation. Huffman finished her career with 1,207 points, ranking her fifth in program history, four points behind Michelle Aikins.
“26-2 is a great year. The kids put a lot of effort into it. The underclassmen really came on and the team was really close,” Edmonds added. “It was an awesome group of girls to hang out with each night. The seniors have three district titles, two KSAC titles and over 80 wins. We haven’t lost in the KSAC in a couple years, so the seniors did a nice job of leading this program.”
NOTES: Harmon heads into her junior year with 928 points. … The first quarter saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, 10 for McCort and seven for the Lady Bulldogs. For the game, it was 21-17 with McCort turning it over more. … Redbank Valley led the rebounding edge slightly, 39-38. … Rearick and Kira Bonanno finished with six points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who shot 40 percent (20-for-5) from the field. McCort was slightly better at 45 percent (23-for-51).