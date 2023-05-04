With the high school track and field regular season winding down, all that’s left for the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley are a couple of dates on the calendar.
Wednesday, the Falcon Knights were scheduled to host Karns City while Redbank Valley hosts Johnsonburg and DuBois Central Catholic Thursday.
Next week, Union/ACV hosts North Clarion and Cranberry Monday while Redbank Valley visits Keystone Tuesday.
Then they all come together for the regular-season ending Redbank Valley Invitational starting at 3 p.m. next Thursday.
The District 9 Class 2A Championships are back in Brookville again on May 19.
Here’s a look at last week’s meets:
SAT., April 29
Redbank Valley
wins 11 titles
at Franklin
At the Franklin Invitational, both Redbank Valley squads performed well in the 10-team event by combining for 11 wins.
Leading the way was Lady Bulldogs sophomore Mylee Harmon, who won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes (13.07, 27.42 and 1:03.02) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Ally Shoemaker, Kira Bonanno and Lia Hageter in 4:25.38.
“Mylee did have a good day indeed,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said. “We feel she is gearing up nicely for districts and states and hopefully will be peaking at that time.
“The 4x400 relay was fun too. The first two legs, Kira Bonanno and Lia Hageter, both ran solid and kept first place within reach. Alexandra Shoemaker pulled ahead of the crowd and was gaining ground when Mylee got the baton about 15 meters behind Titusville’s anchor.”
Harmon made the winning pass around the 200-meter mark and won by just over five seconds.
Henry, the two-time defending D9 champion, won the pole vault with a season-best height.
“Claire was able to get a different pole and we hope that if she gets a week or two on it with some better weather, we’ll see her improving her height as well,” Fricko said.
The Bulldogs got two more wins from Aiden Ortz in the long jump (21 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 10 inches), and Ashton Kahle in the 100 dash (11.21). The two combined with Rylan Rupp and Cam Wagner to win the 4x100 in 45.31.
Wagner also won the shot put (48 feet, 4 1/2 inches) while finishing second to Oil City’s Cam Crocker in the discus. Brayden Delp was second to Wagner in the shot put (48 feet, 4 inches) while placing third in the discus.
Colton Shick won the javelin (131 feet, 9 inches).
Also scoring points was the third-place 4x800 relay (9:17.38) and Nolan Barnett, who was eighth in the 800 run.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team as many stepped up with some great performances. With the weather conditions not cooperating, we were able to post a handful of victories in many different events,” said Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex, whose team finished third in the team standings. “For a wet, dreary day, these boys really stepped up and didn’t allow it to faze them much.There is nothing cooler than hearing all that medal clanging around your athletes necks at the end of the day.”
WEDNESDAY, April 26
Redbank Valley sweeps Cranberry
At Seneca, both Redbank Valley teams topped the hosts, 80-69 for the boys and a tight 76-73 win for the girls.
The Bulldogs won 12 events, taking two of three relays (4x800, 10:41; and 4x400, 3:52), and getting double individual wins from Ashton Kahle, Kieran Fricko, Cam Wagner and Aiden Ortz.
Kahle won the 100 and 200 dashes (11.39 and 23.83), Fricko took the 1,600 and 3,200 runs (5:09, 11:22), Wagner won the shot put and discus (48 feet, 9 inches and 153 feet, 6 inches), and Ortz took the long and triple jumps (21 feet, 9 inches and 44 feet) with his best-ever triple jump coming up one inch shy tying the school record.
The other Bulldogs win came from Nolan Barnett in the 800 run (2:24). Drew Byers was runner-up in the 400 dash as was Colton Shick in the javelin and 300 hurdles. Ortz was second to Kahle in the 200 dash while Isaac Gourley was second in the high jump and Brayden Delp second in both the shot put and discus.
The Lady Bulldogs got double-win days from Mylee Harmon, Brooklyn Edmonds and Alivia Huffman.
Harmon won the 200 and 400 dashes (28.02 and 1:04.8), Edmonds took the shot put and discus (28 feet, 1 inch and 86 feet, 3 inches), and Alivia Huffman won the javelin (123 feet, 6 inches and triple jump 30 feet, 11 inches).
Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Ally Shoemaker was second in the 400 dash, Lia Hageter runner-up in the 300 hurdles while Isabella Faulk placed second in the 3,200 run and Kira Bonanno in the 200 dash, Lilli Barnett third in both the 800 and 1,600 runs, Allyn Hagan second in the discus while Morenna Harmon was third in the discus.
Ella Rizzo and Kendall Kirkpatrick were 2-3 in the triple jump behind Huffman while Rizzo and MacKenna Rankin were 2-3 behind Henry in the pole vault.
Union/ACV splits with DCC
At home against visiting DuBois Central Catholic, the Falcon Knights won the boys’ matchup (108-24) and lost the girls’ meet (103-47).
The boys won all three relays with J.P. Blauser, Payton Johnston, Donovan Buzard and Aaron Bashline winning the 4x800 (11:48) with Sam Morganti, Aiden Fox, Skyler Roxbury and Logan Skibinski winning the 4x100 (46.16) and the same foursome winning the 4x400 (3:46).
Roxbury won the 100 hurdles (15.89), Johnston took the 1,600 run (5:25), Blauser added two wins in the 300 hurdles (46.73) and long jump (18 feet, 3 inches), Fox in the triple jump (39 feet, 3 1/2 inches), Dawson Conner in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), Skibinski in the 200 dash (23.6), Bashline in the 3,200 run (13:00), Noah Hawke in the pole vault (11 feet) and Landon Chalmers doubling again in the shot put (45 feet, 8 inches) and discus (154 feet).
The girls won five events, two of them from Daniella Farkas in the 100 and 300 hurdles (17.33 and 50.96). Evie Bliss won the javelin (123 feet, 10 inches) while finishing third in the 100 dash. Hannah Ithen won the long jump (15 feet, 6 1/2 inches) with a second in the 100 dash) and Madison Ashbaugh in the triple jump (30 feet, 11 inches).
Drew Whitcomb was second in the long jump, triple jump and 800 run while Sophia McGarvey was second in the 400 dash and third in the 800 run.