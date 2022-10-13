KANE — Blocking two punts and returning another for a touchdown didn’t add up to that big of a halftime lead for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs at Kane last Friday night.
That came in the second half, in a hurry.
Turning a 19-0 halftime advantage into a 39-0 lead and kicking the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock into motion by late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and notched a 52-6 win over the Wolves.
That’s 7-0 for the Bulldogs, who got three more touchdowns passes from Cam Wagner along with 101 yards rushing from Drew Byers and 113 yards on five receptions from Tate Minich.
Minich and Cole Bish each scored two touchdowns, Bish’s first TD coming on a strange play that saw Ashton Kahle fumble a punt return to the 15 where Bish grabbed it and took it the final yards for a score.
Another road trip awaits the Bulldogs this Friday with showdown at 6-1 Port Allegany.
“The two biggest things we were disappointed in was anytime you can block a punt one time let alone two in the first half and to not come away with any points after those, that was disappointing,” Gold said. “Even if we can come away there with points, I feel a little bit better at halftime. We have to do a better job capitalizing on those opportunities.
“But at the same time, we had a three-touchdown lead after we turn the ball over twice in the first half. So obviously we’re always trying to put ourselves in a position especially against teams that run the ball a lot to get up two scores. The kids found a way to do that and we were able to cruise from there.”
Indeed, as the Bulldogs scored on all five second-half possessions to finish off the Wolves, who dropped to 1-6.
The Bulldogs scored all three first-half touchdowns in the second quarter. They had a golden opportunity following Braylon Wagner’s second blocked punt of the year gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Kane 18 after the Wolves’ game-opening possession.
However, the Bulldogs went backwards and Gold sent out Owen Clouse to kick a 37-yard field goal, which had the distance but was just wide to the right.
Wagner’s first of two interceptions led to Kane’s first trip into the red zone, but Mason Clouse broke up a base into the end zone on fourth down and gave the Bulldogs the ball at their own 15. Eighty-five yards later, Wagner scored on a 12-yard run just six seconds into the second quarter. Clouse’s point-after kick made it 7-0.
Wagner’s second interception near midfield didn’t go anywhere for the Wolves, and led to the Bulldogs’ second blocked punt as Rylan Rupp blocked the kick, then wound up with the ball in the end zone for a would-be touchdown.
That turned out to be nullified by what Gold was told on a penalty for illegally batting the ball forward into the end zone from about the Kane 1 by Drew Byers. Still, the Bulldogs had the ball at the Kane 11.
While the Bulldogs stalled on the drive on an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 3, it did lead to points soon after. The Bulldogs forced another Kane punt and Ashton Kahle fielded the kick at the 36.
On the return near the 15, Kahle fumbled the ball, but Bish picked up the loose ball from there and raced into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead with 4:54 left in the half.
“Cole is one probably most underrated player on the team, so for him to find the end zone twice is pretty special,” Gold said. “It’s no mystery that Cole was in position to pick up Ashton’s fumble because the effort is always off the charts. He’s always around the football, whether it’s offensive or defensive. Since he doesn’t get a ton of offensive reps, he’s basically playing on every special teams play and for that play, we were happy to have him out there for that.”
Mason Clouse’s interception on Kane’s second play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff led to the Bulldogs’ third score when Aiden Ortz ran in a Wagner pass 22 yards with 3:38 remaining before halftime. A failed two-point conversion made it 19-0.
From there, the rout was on. Bish ran for a 10-yard touchdown to start the second-half scoring at the 9:23 mark, the Wagner completed two straight TD passes to Minich covering 4 and 63 yards, the second putting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion with 3:43 left in the quarter.
Kane, which lost its primary back Ricky Zampogna to an injury in the first half, found the scoreboard with 1:41 left third on Sam West’s 52-yard run.
In the fourth, Byers ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:58 remaining and Braylon Wagner, leading the backup offense, scored on a 5-yard run to set the final with 1:41 left.
“They did a good job in the second half, minus the 52-yard run. Even the JVs scored on a drive, so I was happy to see that from them,” Gold said. “We went into halftime up three scores and felt we made some mistakes and the kids came out and scored on all five possessions. We punted once in the game, in the second half, and we didn’t have a turnover in the second half, so we can’t complain about that.”
NOTES: Byers ran for 101 yards on 20 carries. West led the Wolves with 102 yards on 21 carries. Wagner completed 14 of 24 for 221 yards to go along with his three TDs and two interceptions … Ortz had two interceptions with Clouse and Brandon Ross also picking off passes from Kane quarterback Kyle Zook, who finished 1-for-14 for 27 yards. … The Bulldogs outgained the Wolves, 384-159, running 54 plays from scrimmage compared to Kane’s 51.