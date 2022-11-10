DuBOIS — Prepping in a bye week for its District 9 Class 1A semifinal game against Brockway, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs got on a bus and headed west.
Last Thursday, one day before Brockway hammered Coudersport 62-6 to earn a rematch with the two-time defending D9 champions, the Bulldogs hooked up for a combined practice with District 10 Class 2A power Farrell in Sharon.
It’s a permissible move since the Bulldogs played just one pre-game scrimmage.
“Our athletic director Matt Darr reminded me that we still have that one opportunity left and mentioned some District 9 teams that were on a bye and I just wanted to find a spread team like Brockway, the fastest team I could find that could maybe also beat up on our big guys a little bit,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team kicks it off Saturday in DuBois at 1 p.m. “So I just took a shot in the dark and reached out to Farrell because they were on a bye as well and they were all for it.
“Maybe you’re a little hesitant how it’s going to go because Farrell is on a much different level than we are, they’re the No. 1-ranked team in the state with multiple state titles, but I couldn’t have been more happy with how it went.”
So Gold’s 9-1 Bulldogs, whom he felt were not sharp out of the gate coming off last year’s bye and fell behind early in their semifinal matchup with Port Allegany, might not have the same sluggishness this time around. At least that’s the hope as they try to beat the Rovers a second time.
The Bulldogs beat the Rovers (7-4) 34-28 in a shootout at home back on Oct. 21 before closing their regular season with a stirring 47-38 win over previously unbeaten Central Clarion. Brockway blanked Cameron County before crushing Coudersport for the second time this year in last year’s quarterfinal game while the Bulldogs were working out with the Steelers, who play Seneca in the D10 Class 2A semifinals Saturday afternoon at Wilmington High School.
“We had a solid two-hour practice, some one-on-one with their skill guys and lineman and we only had helmets and shoulder pads on, so just upper-body stuff but pretty physical for not having full pads on,” Gold explained their workout with Farrell. “We were definitely outmatched athletically, but we’re hoping we’re seeing that speed just a little bit better and it slows down for us.
“The guys said they were just as sore on Friday as a game day because of how much running they did and we gave them three days off before getting back at it on Monday. I don’t think we could’ve done anything more to prepare ourselves more in a bye week than that. Last year, we didn’t came out very well off the bye so we’re just trying to simulate some type of game situations against a team that was much better than us. We didn’t want the bye this year, so we were trying to be creative about managing that.”
THE ROVERS, as expected, piled up big numbers against the Falcons whom they beat 70-16 in Week 3, so there were no surprises there. How the rematch goes is an interesting analysis considering the swings of momentum from the first game.
Played in New Bethlehem, the teams traded two touchdowns apiece before the Bulldogs pulled ahead 28-14 by halftime with two unanswered scores late in the second quarter. The lone score of the third quarter was Aiden Ortz’s 47-yard interception return to put the Bulldogs up 34-14 late in the third.
But Brockway didn’t got away and scored twice in the fourth quarter, getting to within six points with 1:07 remaining before a failed onside kick attempt ended the comeback.
The Bulldogs didn’t have the ball much, or didn’t do much in the second half after rolling up all 221 passing yards by Braylon Wagner in the first half. Wagner completed 17 of 24 passes with two TDs and two interceptions while Rylan Rupp caught five passes for 106 yards. Both Ortz and Rupp caught TD passes.
Brockway ran 82 plays to Redbank Valley’s 48 and outgained the Bulldogs, 441-261 as Brayden Fox completed 17 of 38 for 229 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Running back Jendy Cuello ran for 178 yards on 32 carries. Dylan Hanna caught four passes for 119 yards.
“Offensively, the first half was probably the best half of football we played offensively all season and the second half was, without a doubt, the worst half of offensive football we played all season,” Gold said. “We told the kids that the coaching stuff took ownership of that because we went into a slowdown mode to kill the clock. Credit Brockway for completely shutting down our running game int he second half.
“Defensively, the first and fourth quarters were bad, but I couldn’t have been more happy with how our defense played in the second and third quarter. Brockway jumped on us with two quick scores, but our defense put us into a position where we went up three scores and we kind of went into prevent mode because we didn’t want to give up the big play.”
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING, the Rovers average 389 yards per game offensively — 156 rushing and 233 passing. The Rovers’ short passing game and the running of Cuello had the Bulldogs’ attention the whole game and it’ll be another cat and mouse game between the teams on how to move the ball and defend it.
Fox has put together another strong season, throwing for 2,448 yards (188-for-328) with 31 TDs — 13 of them against Coudersport — and nine interceptions. Carlson is his top receiver with 85 catches for 1,010 yards with 11 TDs. Hanna (27-603, 9 TDs receiving; 40-217, 2 TDs rushing) is a two-way threat.
Cuello definitely got Gold’s attention in the first meeting. He’s rushed for 1,120 yards on 189 carries with 10 TDs.
“We saw (Cuello) in limited reps last year, but we left that game with a lot of respect for him because he was a different style of runner than what Port Allegany has,” Gold said. “Port basically runs between the tackles, and I don’t want to disrespect their runners, but Cuello was the best we’ve seen as far as between the tackles with the ability to bounce it outside. I don’t think we’ve seen another running back like him.”
THE BULLDOGS weigh in a 329 yards per game offensively — 242 passing, 87 rushing — and enter their fourth game with Braylon Wagner as the starting quarterback.
He’s performed well, completing 47 of 77 passes for 693 yards with eight TDs and three interceptions, almost all of that coming as the starter. It’s been a three-game test with Port Allegany, Brockway and Central Clarion before Saturday’s rematch with the Rovers.
“Even though Braylon has just three starts, it feels like we’ve put him in two of those three starts that were pretty high stakes situations,” Gold said. “We were 2-1 in those games and that was our toughest stretch of the season. We only gave up one passing touchdown in our first eight games and in the last two we gave up seven, so we faced some good offenses in this stretch as well.”
Wagner’s top receiving targets are Ortz (50-783, 11 TDs), Tate Minich (46-683, 10 TDs) and Mason Clouse (21-361, 4 TDs) along with Rupp (8-145, 1 TD). Drew Byers has rushed for 699 yards on 141 carries with five TDs.
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ Caden Adams has 106 tackles in just nine games with a team-high 14 tackles for losses. Cole Bish (82), Brandon Ross (77), Ortz (49), and Carsen and Rylan Rupp (45 and 42) are at the top of the unit’s tackle leader list. Ross has 4 1/2 sacks with Carsen Rupp with four. Ortz has five interceptions with Rylan Rupp sitting at three picks.
SATURDAY’S WINNER gets the Keystone vs. Port Allegany winner in next week’s D9 Championship game, presumable on Nov. 19, since both games are being played this Saturday, at a site and time to be announced.
The Gators and Panthers also kick off at 1 p.m. at Bradford’s Parkway Field. It’s also their second meeting of the season. Port rallied to beat Keystone, 20-10, in Knox back on Oct. 21 in Knox.
The District 9 champion advances to the PIAA playoffs for a matchup against the District 10 champion Nov. 25 or 26. The D10 semifinals will also be played Saturday — top-seeded Eisenhower vs. Cambridge Springs at Warren at 7 p.m. and No. 2 seed Reynolds vs. Maplewood at Farrell starting at 1 p.m.