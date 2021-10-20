NEW BETHLEHEM — Dispatching another blowout victim, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs honored their bulky list of veterans on Senior Night last Friday.
The Bulldogs recognized 14 seniors prior to a 52-6 rout of Coudersport. The win put them at 7-1 going into this Friday’s showdown at Union/A-C Valley in Rimersburg.
The 14 seniors — Kade Minnick, Gunner Mangiantini, Jacob Kundick, Kolby Barrett, Tyson Adams and Brenden Shreckengost. Back row: Anthony McGuire, Ethan Young , Dustin Yarger, Chris Marshall, Ray Shreckengost, Derrick Downs, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain and Joe Mansfield.
“When camp started, we had 12 or 13 seniors and we had 15 on Senior Night, so it’s unique from that aspect and neat to see how you have the four or five who have been together for eight or nine years and the success that we’ve continued to grow by bringing in guys like Marquese, Chris and Bryson,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “It’s just really special to see how they’ve molded and had so much success over the years.”
Once the game started, it was all Bulldogs who stuffed Coudersport (3-4) to just 117 yards on 37 plays from scrimmage while racking up 466 yards of offense of their own, almost exactly even at 235 yards rushing and 231 passing.
Ray Shreckengost went over 100 yards on the ground again, needing just 13 carries to go for 137 yards with the game’s first points on a 6-yard run in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs piled up a whopping 36 points in the second quarter on five touchdowns from five different players.
Bain completed 9 of 17 passes for 185 yards with four touchdowns, connecting with Aiden Ortz, Chris Marshall and then Tate Minich as time ran out in the half to give the Bulldogs a 32-6 lead.
Bain’s other TD pass ended on a rare fumble recovery in the end zone by Zeldon Fisher, who got to the ball after Gardlock fumbled the ball before getting to the goal line.
In the second half, Mangiantini scored on a 6-yard run and Downs booted the team’s first field goal in four years from 33 yards out late in the fourth quarter.
“What we were the happiest about was it was the first time we’ve had all of our starters on the field,” Gold said. “For the first time in about five weeks, we had Marshall playing every offensive play and Ray is hitting his stride, so it really was the first game where we didn’t have a starter out. If we can continue to hit our stride and get better and stay healthy, that’s most definitely a good thing.”
Up 6-0 going into the second, the Bulldogs scored in five straight possessions, three of them coming after intercepting Falcons quarterback Gavyn Ayers. Tate Minich, Mason Clouse and Aiden Ortz helped set the table with the picks.
Nine seconds into the quarter, Bain hit Ortz on a 20-yarder to finish a quick three-play drive for a 14-0 lead.
The first turnover led to Fisher’s fumble recovery in the end zone after Gardlock’s 20-yard reception from Bain. It seemed obvious that Fisher and/or the ball was out of bounds by the time it was recovered, which would’ve been a touchback turnover to the Falcons. However, it was 21-0 Bulldogs.
The second turnover turned into Marshall’s 15-yarder from Bain six plays later with 3:48 remaining in the half. Three more scores came before intermission.
The Bulldogs’ third interception led to a 35-0 lead when Mansfield cruised in for a 5-yard TD run with 1:57 left.
Coudersport scored its loan points a little over a minute later when backup quarterback Logan Ruter connected with James Culvey for a 46-yard TD with just 30 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldogs used all of those 30 seconds to finish off a 42-6 halftime lead as Minich’s 22-yard reception from Bain found the end zone as time expired.
Another Coudersport turnover, this time a fumble, led to the Bulldogs’ final TD in the third quarter with Mangiantini’s 6-yarder.
Downs booted his field goal in the fourth, the first since Clint Thurston made three in 2017.